Gauging EUR/USD Downside Risks In A Bearish Bond Market

Sep. 26, 2023 7:35 PM ETEUR:USD, USD:EUR, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • We estimate that further US bond weakness and 10-year Treasury yields hitting 5.0% would bring EUR/USD to the 1.02 area.
  • While near-term upside risks to back-end yields are non-negligible, short-term USD swap rates should be more capped given a smaller pricing/dot plot gap compared to last June.
  • Our medium-term baseline remains bullish for EUR/USD.

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

We estimate that further US bond weakness and 10-year Treasury yields hitting 5.0% would bring EUR/USD to the 1.02 area. While near-term upside risks to back-end yields are non-negligible, short-term USD swap rates should be

