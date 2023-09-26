Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 26, 2023 7:33 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)
MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carola Mengolini - Vice President, Investor Relations

Andi Owen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Stutz - Chief Financial Officer

John Michael - President, Americas Contracts

Debbie Propst - President, Retail

Conference Call Participants

Budd Bugatch - Water Tower Research

Gregory Burns - Sidoti

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good evening and welcome to MillerKnoll's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Vice President of Investor Relations, Carola Mengolini.

Carola Mengolini

Good evening and welcome to MillerKnoll's first quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. I am joined by Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer. Also available during the Q&A session are John Michael, President of Americas Contract; and Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail.

Before I turn the call over to Andi, please remember our Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be different from those expressed or implied.

Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors which are detailed in today's press release. The forward-looking statements are as of today and we assume no obligation to update or supplement these statements.

We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics which are reconciled and described in our press release posted on our Investor Relations website at millerknoll.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Andi. Andi?

Andi Owen

Thanks, Carola. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm very excited to share that our team delivered a strong first quarter, as

