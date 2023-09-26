Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Satellogic: Shrinking Satellite Network And Revenues Below Forecasts Again

Sep. 26, 2023 9:13 PM ETSatellogic Inc. (SATL)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company booked revenues of just $3.18 million in H1 2023 while adjusted EBITDA was negative $23.8 million.
  • The number of satellites in orbit is currently 36, which is two less compared to my July article.
  • Cash used in operating and investing activities during the first six months of the year was $36.2 million, and at this rate, Satellogic could run out of cash in April.
  • However, short selling could be dangerous as the short borrow fee rate is above 70%, and the only available strike price for call options is $2.50.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Trading chats analytics on digital display

da-kuk

Introduction

I’ve written two articles on SA about satellite imagery solutions company Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), the latest of which was in July when I said that demand for its services was nowhere near expectations and that the number of

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.72K Followers

Gold Panda has been working as an M&A analyst for over 11 years. He's been investing since 2007. Preferring value to growth, he tends to take a relatively conservative approach in his investing. His focus is on small and micro-cap stocks, which he believes is the area which offers the greatest opportunity to exploit market mis-pricings.

Gold Panda is part of the team that runs the investing group Microcap Review. He provides a real-time portfolio to the group. Microcap Review focuses on three areas of opportunity in the micro-cap space: arbitrage and special situations, net-nets and undervalued stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.