Even though the banking industry might be perceived as a collection of companies that are incredibly similar to one another, it's important to keep in mind that there are some firms that are radically different from others as well. One player in the banking sector that I could point to that I would consider to be non-traditional is Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN). And for reasons that I would delve into shortly, the market has assigned a premium to those differences. Whether or not those differences justify such a premium is something that only the market will determine over time. But as somebody who is value-oriented, those differences don't pack enough of a wallop to justify the kind of optimism the market has assigned the bank, especially in light of recent underperformance.

A different kind of bank

According to the management team at Triumph Financial, the institution is a financial holding company that is based in Texas. It was originally founded in 1956. And since then, the bank has done well to become a rather sizable player with a market capitalization as of this writing of $1.49 billion. Just like any commercial bank, Triumph Financial provides customers with various banking services. Examples include, but are not limited to, the offering of deposit products, asset-based lending, mortgage warehouse and liquid credit lending products, and more. But outside of this box of offerings, the bank has two other really interesting sets of operations that investors should be aware of.

The first of these is a large factoring unit. This is not the first bank that I've looked at that engages in factoring. But what's notable is that, in 2022, it was the largest source of interest income for the enterprise. In fact, it generated $223.2 million in interest income from these operations, making this part of the company responsible for 53.2% of its overall gross interest income. For those not familiar, factoring involves the process of doling out capital to clients that can be used, usually for short-term purposes, while receiving instead of a commitment to repay, the right to collect sales revenue from invoices that are transferred over to the factoring company.

In the case of Triumph Financial, the invoices that it purchases are generated by small- to medium-sized trucking fleets. These are purchased at a discount and the company is made whole, with interest, when those trucking fleets pay what is ultimately owed. This has become a massive operation for the enterprise, growing from only $49.3 million in net funds in 2012 to $1.01 billion in net funds as of the end of 2022.

The other operation falls under the category that management calls payments. The specific name for this enterprise is TriumphPay and, through it, the firm provides a payments network for over-the-road trucking firms. The original goal with this company was to use this platform to manage carrier payments for third-party logistics companies and other related parties, but this did prove to be rather asset-intensive. That is why, in 2021, Triumph Financial acquired HubTran, a software company that provides workflow solutions for the processing and approval of invoices for approval by brokers. Today, the service connects brokers, shippers, factors, and carriers, helping each party to manage invoices. It also offers other tools and services such as those used to reduce fraud, boost operational efficiency, and more.

All of these details can be easy to miss if you only look at the financial trajectory of the company in recent years. Because at first glance, it does look like just a typical bank. Consider its income statement. From 2020 through 2022, net interest income grew consistently, climbing from $246.4 million to $393.6 million. Non-interest income and net profits both increased during this time as well. But what initially clued me into these different operations is the fact that revenue and profits increased even at a time when other operations for the company showed signs of weakening.

As an example, loans for the company declined from $4.90 billion in 2020 to $4.08 billion in 2022. We have seen an uptick since then and, as of the end of the most recent quarter, loans totaled $4.29 billion. Over that same window of time, however, deposits on the company’s books also worsened. They dropped from $4.72 billion to $4.17 billion. Once again, we have seen a slight improvement since then, with overall deposits growing to $4.29 billion by the end of the most recent quarter. Both cash and available-for-sale securities increased during this time, but not by enough to allow the interest income from them to offset the drop in loans.

Digging deeper, I found that the factoring operations of the company were responsible for $108.8 million, or 73.9%, of the company's increase in net interest income in the three years ending in 2022. Payments-related revenue, meanwhile, went from $4.5 million to $16.1 million over the same timeframe. However, things have started to look negative recently. In the first half of this year, net interest income for Triumph Financial came in at $179.6 million. That's down from the $198.1 million reported one year earlier. Non-interest income was cut by more than half from $59.3 million to $22.5 million. Both of these, combined, brought net income from $66.9 million to $17.1 million.

While this company has many working parts, there's no denying that weakness in both its factoring and payments divisions was responsible for much of this pain. During the first half of 2023, the factoring unit generated interest income of $74.5 million and pre-tax profits of $14.2 million. By comparison, at the same time last year, it generated $112.2 million in interest income and $77.5 million in pre-tax profits. There seems to have been a perfect trifecta responsible for this drop. To see what I mean, we need only look at data covering the most recent quarter. During that quarter, invoice volume under the factoring division totaled 1.49 million. That's down from the 1.73 million reported one year earlier. This was accompanied by an average transportation invoice size decline from $2,176 to $1,773. This all ties in with a decrease in purchased volume from $4.02 billion to $2.73 billion. Management was very clear about what the troubles were. In short, the trucking industry is having to deal with having too much hauling capacity and too little demand for its offerings. If activity in the trucking space falls, so do the opportunities to factor invoices.

The payments side of things is a bit better. In fact, while revenue did drop from $6.2 million last year to $4.2 million this year, pre-tax profits improved from a loss of $14.6 million to a loss of $3.4 million. Actual invoice volume under this category grew from 4.39 million to 4.53 million. However, payment volume dropped from $6.03 billion to $4.94 billion. Since a lot of the business that the company provides here ties back to the Trucking industry, this drop can really be blamed on that same weakness. And actually, management seemed impressed when they talked about their most recent quarterly results, saying that they are even approaching the EBITDA breakeven point for this category.

Clearly, Triumph Financial is a different kind of bank. I would argue that its large factoring business in the trucking industry, combined with its payments division, does create some potential for an interesting asset sale or spin-off in the future. However, the market is assigning a rather lofty price to this kind of potential. At present, shares are trading at 1.92 times book value and 2.88 times tangible book value. If we use financial results from 2022, we see that the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15. Many other banks right now are trading at multiples of 9 or lower, with the average in the space at around 10.4.

Takeaway

All things considered, I believe that Triumph Financial is a very interesting company that could have a bright future ahead of itself. Having said that, shares do look a bit pricey to me and, while I understand that current weakness is temporary, I do not like to see any weakness at all. You add in the decline in loans and deposits in recent years, and I would argue that a ‘hold’ rating makes the most sense right now.