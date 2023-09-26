Michael M. Santiago

Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) went public last week. High-profile IPOs, Instacart (CART), Arm (ARM), and Klaviyo (KVYO) have slumped since going public, and Davis has barely done any better, being essentially flat since listing on the 19th. The business is asset-light, with returns of over 80% in 2022; and has significant pricing power thanks to its cost-plus policy. A protracted deficit in the global sugar balance has further buoyed the firm’s profitability. Despite this, the share price remains hugely speculative, with 65% of the price made up of growth expectations.

Source: Morningstar

An Asset-Light, Integrated Business Model

Davis's core business is trading in sugar, rice, and oil and fat products, which it distributes to Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other regions, through a network of third-party suppliers and logistics service providers. Sugar products contributed 69.6% and 74.9% in 2021 and 2022. The sugar is sourced from different countries and distributed to Singapore, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Rice products and oil and fat products make up the residual of revenue and are sold in Africa, and China. Davis is the largest sugar supplier in Singapore, in terms of revenue, with some 7.5% of industry revenue. The Maxwell brand sources and markets the sugar products and oil and fat products distributed outside Singapore; the Taffy brand is a sugar products brand distributed by the Tong Seng Produce Pte. Ltd. The company is also the exclusive distributor of the Thai Roong Ruang Sugar Group’s Lin brand in Singapore.

2021 2022 Sale of sugar $ 135,140.00 $ 154,757.00 Sale of rice $ 35,064.00 $ 34,200.00 Sale of oil and fat products $ 24,035.00 $ 17,568.00 Sale of others $ - $ 192.00 Total revenue $ 194,239.00 $ 206,717.00 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Davis Commodities Ltd., 2023 F-1/A

The company maintains a complementary business involving warehouse handling, storage, and logistics services. This is done through third-party firms to provide an integrated service to Davis’s customers. Davis also works with insurers to provide insurance and security coverage for the commodities it handles.

The obvious conclusion investors must draw from this is that Davis has an asset-light business model, and this is reflected in the numbers, with the firm having a very low invested capital, with invested capital in 2021 being negative, at -$2.8 million, and positive in 2022, at $5.4 million. This low capital intensity can make it difficult to analyze returns on invested capital (ROIC), which, in such scenarios, are often very large, regardless of whether it is negative, as it was in 2021 when ROIC was around -148%, or positive, as it was in 2022 when it was 81%. Not only is ROIC likely very large, but it also changes markedly from small changes in invested capital. A better way to assess the business is to measure economic profit divided by revenue. Economic profit as a share of revenue declined from 2.26% in 2021 to 1.86% in 2022.

Supply Shortages Driving a Global Sugar Shortage

Davis’s profitability and market opportunity have been driven by a global sugar shortage caused by persistent negative sugar balances. Since 2000, when global sugar prices bottomed out at $0.09/pound (llb), they have, on balance, risen, reaching $0.27/llb last week.

Data Source: Macrotrends

This upward trajectory has been driven by protracted deficits in the global sugar balance.

shows that the global sugar balance has been in a deficit since the 2018/19 season, corresponding with the last global sugar boom. Supply drives prices in commodities markets, and with supply in deficit, prices have risen, pushing up industry profitability. The 2023/24 season is likely to finish in a deficit, given current trends.

Data Source: International Sugar Organization “World Sugar Balances: 2010/2011-2023/2024” report, August 2023

However, there is hope that sugar inflation will ease as corn ethanol gains market share in Brazil against cane ethanol and that production increases in Asia, and the European Union will soften prices. In addition, over the last decade, demand for sugar has declined to a 1% per annum growth, compared to a 2.5% per annum growth in the decade prior. Higher prices and greater awareness of good dietary practices are probably responsible for this bend in the trend.

Source: Rabobank

Nevertheless, the war in Ukraine, higher energy prices, the effects of climate change, pesticide bans in France, and other issues remain and will likely ensure tightness in supply, giving sugar prices a high floor for the next few years.

Cost-Plus Pricing Protects Profits

Davis has been able to maintain profitability by passing on input costs to customers, and their hedging policies have so far been able to hedge the business against market fluctuations. By using what the firm terms “cost-plus pricing”, Davis has protected itself and given itself a platform to maintain steady profitability, with the firm enjoying gross profits in 2021 and 2022, of $12.25 million and $12.88 million, respectively, and gross margins of 6.3% and 6.23%, respectively.

Davis’s net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) rose from $4.15 million in 2021 to $4.4 million in 2022, as a result of rising prices and the company’s ability to pass on costs during inflationary periods.

NOPAT Economic Category (Values in thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Revenue $ 194,239.00 $ 206,717.00 Operating Expenses Cost of revenue $ 181,994.00 $ 193,840.00 Gross Profit $ 12,245.00 $ 12,877.00 Gross Margin 6.30% 6.23% Selling and marketing expenses $ 5,396.00 $ 5,307.00 General and administrative expenses $ 1,871.00 $ 2,287.00 Total Operating Expense $ 189,261.00 $ 201,434.00 Total Hidden Non-Operating Expense, Net $ - $ - Hidden Total Restructuring Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Foreign Currency Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Other Real Estate Owned Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Acquisition and Merger Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Legal, Regulatory, and Insurance Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Derivative Related Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Other Financing Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Other Non-Recurring Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Recurring Pension Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Non-Recurring Pension Expenses, Net $ - $ - Hidden Company Defined Other Expenses, Net $ - $ - Adjusted Total Operating Expenses $ 189,261.00 $ 201,434.00 Adjusted EBIT/EBT $ 4,978.00 $ 5,283.00 Adjusted EBITA/EBTA $ 4,978.00 $ 5,283.00 Interest for PV of Operating Leases $ - $ - Net Operating Profit Before Tax (NOPBT) $ 4,978.00 $ 5,283.00 Operating cash taxes $ 823.15 $ 877.11 NOPAT $ 4,154.85 $ 4,405.89 Click to enlarge

Source: Author Calculations

Valuation

If we take a pessimistic view and try to figure out the value of the business in a growth-free world, we arrive at a zero-growth value of the business of $1.78 per share, compared to a stock price of $5.05. This tells us that around 65% of the price is made up of growth expectations. If we stick to a “buy low expectations and sell high expectations” mindset, we are forced to look away from Davis.

Zero-Growth Value 2021 2022 NOPAT $ 4,154.85 $ 4,405.89 WACC 8.27% 10.37% NOPAT/WACC $ 50,240.00 $ 42,486.84 Adjusted total debt (including off-balance sheet debt) $ 294.00 $ 686.00 Excess cash $ 6,115.81 $ 1,506.42 Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets $ - $ - Net Assets from Discontinued operations $ - $ - Value of Outstanding Employee stock option liabilities $ - $ - Under (Over) funded Pensions $ - $ - Preferred stock $ - $ - Minority interests $ - $ - Net deferred compensation assets $ - $ - Net deferred tax assets $ - $ - Zero-Growth Value $ 56,061.80 $ 43,307.26 Price to-date per share $ 5.05 $ 5.05 Outstanding shares 24,328.86 24,328.86 Zero-Growth Value per share $ 2.30 $ 1.78 Click to enlarge

Source: Author Calculations

Conclusion

Davis Commodities is an asset-light, integrated business operating largely in the sugar business. It has a demonstrated ability to pass inflation onto its customers thanks to its cost-plus policy, protecting its profitability. The company’s profitability is further buttressed by a global supply deficit that has led to a boom in prices. Nevertheless, like many IPOs, the business is rather overvalued, with 65% of the share price made up of growth expectations. Given that IPOs tend to fall far off their day-1 peaks, investors should put Davis on a watchlist and wait for the price to come down quite a bit before investing.