Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 26, 2023 10:05 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.58K Followers

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Micciche - Vice President, Investor Relations

Yogesh Gupta - Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Folger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Antonio Venturim - Jefferies

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker Mr. Mike Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Micciche

Oka, great. Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the line with me this afternoon are Yogesh Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives and other information that might be considered forward looking.

Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for the quarter ended May 31, 2023. Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call.

And additionally, please note that all the financial figures that we are going to reference on this call today are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated. You

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.