Edin

The BMY Investment Thesis Is No Longer Attractive Here

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is another pharmaceutical company that has been hit with a Loss Of Exclusivity [LOE] issue, namely the Revlimid.

Since the product is previously the company's top-line driver, comprising $12.82B (+5.9% YoY) of its FY2021 sales, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market has grown increasingly bearish on the stock.

It is important to note that a similar event has been observed with Pfizer (PFE), with a patent cliff from 2025 onwards, likely to impact its annual topline at an eye-watering sum of $22B through 2030.

This is worsened by its growing debt levels of $61.67B (+92.8% QoQ/ +78.7% YoY), to fund the aggressive M&A activities as an attempt to boost its pipeline. With the PFE stock also drastically losing much of its pandemic gains, we believe that BMY is facing the same headwind as well.

BMY & PFE 5Y Stock Performance

Trading View

Perhaps this is why BMY's and PFE's stock performances have been somewhat underwhelming over the past few years, compared to its pharmaceutical peers and the wider market.

Most of BMY's headwind is attributed to the therapy's generic versions already released by Sandoz (NVS) and Teva (TEVA), amongst others, naturally eroding its top-line, due to Revlimid's LOE since March 2022 in the US and January 2022 in the EU.

While NVS and TEVA do not release detailed breakdowns of their generic segments' financial performance, the impact of Revlimid's LOE is drastic indeed.

For example, BMY has reported impacted Revlimid annualized sales of $5.84B in FQ2'23 (-16.5% QoQ/ -41.6% YoY), indicating a drastic correction from its previous peak sales in 2021 and 2022 sales of $9.97B (-22.2% YoY).

The market sentiment is worsened by the management's lowered FY2023 guidance in the latest quarter's earnings call, with overall revenues at low-single digit decline, GAAP EPS of $3.87 (+31.1% YoY), and adj EPS of $7.50 (-2.5% YoY) at the midpoint.

BMY investors must also note that much of the headwind is mostly attributed to Revlimid's lower projected revenues at $5.5B (-44.8% YoY).

This is compared to the management's previous guidance offered in the FQ4'22 earnings call, with FY2023 revenues of +2% YoY, GAAP EPS of $4.18 (+41.6% YoY), adj EPS of $8.10 at the midpoint (+5.1% YoY), and Revlimid revenues of $6.5B (-34.8% YoY).

It appears the projected average annual step down in Revlimid revenues at $2.5B through 2025 may have been too conservative indeed, with the therapy's sales erosion coming faster than expected.

BMY Growth Portfolio

Seeking Alpha

While the BMY management has attempted to bolster its top-line with a growth portfolio, the latter's performance has not been able to make up for the difference, with overall revenues of $862M (+19.2% QoQ/ +78.8% YoY) in FQ2'23.

BMY's Mature Portfolio

Seeking Alpha

Its mature portfolio records stagnant expansion as well, with overall revenues of $8.63B (inline QoQ/ YoY).

As a result of these pessimistic developments, it is unsurprising that the consensus estimates minimal growth for BMY's top and bottom lines at CAGRs of +0.9% and +1.6% through FY2025, compared to the normalized growth of +15.5% and +18.2% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

While the management has projected a doubling in registrational trials over the next 18 months, it remains to be seen which assets may be converted from "high likelihood of success" to another blockbuster drug similar to Revlimid, or AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira with FY2022 revenues of $21.23B, or Merck's (MRK) Keytruda worth $20.93B.

Even so, the pharmaceutical industry's actual success rate from clinical trials to the eventual approval is only ~8%, implying that BMY's eventual reversal remains speculative, until efficacy has been proven, and FDA authorization has been obtained.

So, Is BMY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BMY Valuations

Seeking Alpha

These developments have also directly resulted in BMY's impacted valuations, with its FWD EV/ Sales, FWD EV/ EBITDA, and FWD P/E lower compared to its 5Y averages and the sector medians.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS of $8.08 and its FWD P/E valuations of 7.97x, we are looking at a long-term price target of $64.39 as well, implying a minimal upside potential of +9.3% from current levels.

However, BMY offers $2.28 in annualized dividends, expanding at a 5Y CAGR of +7.19% compared to the sector median of 6.30%. Its dividend coverage is likely safe as well, attributed to the drastic expansion in its annualized EBITDA to $17.76B (-11.9% QoQ/ -16.9% YoY) in FQ2'23, compared to FY2019 levels of $7.79B (+32.9% YoY).

Therefore, interested long-term investors may still want to drip accordingly, especially due to the expanded forward dividend yield of 3.87%, compared to its 4Y average of 3.01% and sector median of 1.65%.

BMY 10Y Stock Price

Trading View

However, investors must also note the BMY stock's underperformance over the past ten years, with it notably trading sideways without much progress.

As a result, investors that add here may also want to their expectations of capital appreciation, especially since it is uncertain how Revlimid may perform in the intermediate term.

For now, we prefer to rate BMY as a Hold (Neutral) here, since it remains to be seen if there will be a floor to its decline, with the stock likely to retest its next support levels of $57 soon.