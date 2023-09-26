Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Health Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 26, 2023 10:22 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.58K Followers

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Health Conference Call September 26, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Albert Bourla - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Louise Chen

All right. Good day, everybody. Thank you for joining us for our keynote address with the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla. Dr. Bourla, it's so nice to have you here with us again for our keynote speech at our health care conference. Last time that we were together, it was 2021, and we were in the middle of the COVID pandemic. So obviously, a lot to talk about then. So thank you for all your contributions to bring us back to normalcy. But as we sit here, again, we're in another inflection point in the fight against COVID. We've got new variants, increasing hospitalization rates, a lot of uncertainty heading into the fall and winter. So Dr. Bourla, how do you look at COVID unfolding over the next few months?

Albert Bourla

Yes. First of all, it's a great honor to be here. And everything we did in Pfizer, we did it because many people work tirelessly. So I was just the face of the company. Many people did it, made it happen.

So I think you're touching on the most important question that investors are having on the COVID, which is the uncertainty. The people, they try to understand how big of a medical need COVID will be in the months -- in the years to come. And as a result, also from the investors' perspective, what will be the value of the COVID prophylaxis and treatment.

And I would say there are 3 major uncertainties that people are torturing themselves with. One, it is, is COVID going to be around forever or it's going

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.