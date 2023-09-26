Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Compass Diversified: Need Financials To Improve Before I Invest

Sep. 26, 2023 11:27 PM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)2 Comments
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
887 Followers

Summary

  • Compass Diversified has high levels of debt and unclear trajectory, making it a risky investment.
  • The company's financial metrics have not met the minimum requirements.
  • It's a pass for me until I see the metrics improve, although current investors are getting a decent dividend yield.

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Compass Diversified’s (NYSE:CODI) financials to see if it would be a good idea to put some money into it. The company’s financial metrics are not what I look

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Premium
Comments (2.1K)
Try the preferreds - CODI-B/C yielding >8% currently
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.48K)
@Xav Welsh Have some. Qualified and cumulative.
