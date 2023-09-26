Kobus Louw

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) has showcased resilient financial performance in the second quarter of 2023, with improvements in various financial metrics highlighting a solid economic position. The company experienced noteworthy growth in asset management, with total assets under management (AUM) showing a year-over-year increase, indicative of a steady accumulation of assets and significant growth in this domain. This article conducts a technical examination of Blackstone's stock price to identify investment prospects for long-term investors. The analysis reveals that the stock demonstrates a robust revival within a pronounced bullish trajectory, suggesting that investors could contemplate acquisitions at the present value.

A Close Look at Blackstone's Financial Metrics

Blackstone's financial performance for the second quarter of 2023 underscores a solid economic position with notable increases across multiple metrics. The GAAP Net Income stands at $1.2 billion for the quarter, accumulating to $1.4 billion year-to-date, of which $601 million was attributable to Blackstone for the quarter and $687 million year-to-date. Fee-related earnings (FRE) were reported at $1.1 billion for the quarter, and the distributable earnings (DE) amounted to $1.2 billion in the same period, reflecting a robust earning capacity.

Regarding asset management, Blackstone showcased significant growth, with the total AUM reaching $1.0 trillion, a 6% year-over-year increase. Fee-Earning AUM showed a rise of 7% year-over-year at $731.1 billion. These figures indicate a steady accumulation of assets, bolstered by inflows of $30.1 billion in the quarter and a substantial deployment of $19.5 billion during the same period.

Delving into segment-specific performances, the Real Estate segment displayed a 4% increase in total AUM to $333.2 billion, with capital deployed amounting to $4.1 billion in the quarter. Despite the opportunistic funds showing a decline of 3.0% over the LTM, this segment realized $5.5 billion in the quarter and $17.6 billion over the LTM, signaling a stable realization capacity. Moreover, the Private Equity segment saw a 7% increment in total AUM to $295.3 billion. Capital deployed in this segment was substantial at $11.0 billion for the quarter. The appreciation in Corporate Private Equity by 3.5% in the quarter and 9.7% over the LTM suggests an upward trajectory in value accumulation, even with some areas like Secondaries experiencing a decline over the LTM.

Additionally, the Credit and insurance segment achieved an 11% increase in total AUM to $294.6 billion, led by inflows of $12.3 billion in the quarter. This segment's solid performance is exemplified by the private credit gross return of 3.3% and the liquid credit gross return of 2.8% in the quarter, depicting a healthy return scenario. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment had a total AUM of $78.2 billion, with inflows of $1.4 billion in the quarter. It also exhibited strong returns, with the BPS Composite gross return at 1.9% in the quarter, outperforming the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index.

Blackstone's financial performance in Q2 2023 demonstrates substantial growth and stable returns across various segments. The overall increase in total AUM, robust returns in specific segments, and consistent realization capacity underscore a well-rounded financial position and operational efficiency. The diverse inflows and appreciations in different segments suggest that the firm has well-balanced growth and is poised for sustained profitability in the foreseeable future.

Exploring the Solid Foundation

The long-term perspective for Blackstone portrays a substantial bullish tendency, as illustrated in the following monthly chart. The stock price maintains its position within a pronounced bullish trajectory and is currently initiating an ascent from a solid support base marked by the blue trendline. The chart emphasizes the most substantial surge in Blackstone's stock price occurred from the March 2020 low of $28.67 to an all-time high of $138.25. This substantial price increase of 382.211% was predominantly attributed to the company's superior financial outcomes characterized by notable asset expansion, high-yield investments, and robust earnings disclosures.

Blackstone's strategic commitment to portfolio expansion and diversification and sound management approaches aided in steering through economic ambiguities, particularly throughout the global pandemic, bolstering investor assurance. The firm's proficiency in acquiring valuable assets and delivering steady yields incited favorable market perceptions, culminating in heightened stock assessments. Furthermore, the comprehensive recuperation of financial markets and the broader economic resurgence in 2021 played a significant role in bolstering Blackstone's stock price, mirroring enhanced investor enthusiasm regarding the company's impending growth and earnings potential.

Blackstone monthly (stockcharts.com)

However, there was a drastic correction in the stock price after it peaked at $138.25. This adjustment touched the robust support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around $70, and from there, the price began its upward rebound. It is observed in the chart that the January 2023 monthly candle was a crucial reversal, counteracting much of the decline. After establishing a solid base, the stock has transcended and concluded the monthly candles above the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI also reverts from a median level, signaling a positive trajectory.

To gain deeper insight into these bullish patterns, the weekly chart below showcases a robust base formation occurring during the latter half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. This robust bullish base is represented by an inverted head and shoulders pattern, where the head is $69.86 and the shoulders are $76.74 and $74.90. The head and shoulders pattern has already surpassed the neckline, indicating potential for further upward movement.

Blackstone weekly chart (stockcharts.com)

Given the inherent characteristics of these patterns, the price is currently consolidating above the neckline, poised to reach new peaks. This consolidation phase could be attributed to the price nearing the overbought zone in the short term, as indicated by the RSI levels. However, any downturn in the short term is interpreted as a potent buying signal for long-term investors. The preliminary target for this upward move is $138, but surpassing this level could trigger a substantial rally.

Investors may consider buying Blackstone at the current level with expectations of a price increase in the long run. Should there be any price decline, investors can accumulate long positions.

Market Risk

Blackstone's financial performance is subject to various market conditions and economic variables, such as fluctuations in interest rates, which can impact the valuation of AUM and, subsequently, the firm's overall profitability. A rise in interest rates could especially have adverse effects. Even though Blackstone demonstrated resilience during uncertain economic times, such as the global pandemic, the company is not immune to the ramifications of economic downturns and market recessions. Such conditions can substantially depreciate asset values and diminish investment returns, imposing considerable risks on the firm's operational sustainability and financial solidity.

Changes in governmental policies, regulatory framework alterations, and tax law modifications can introduce new challenges and compliance costs for Blackstone, potentially affecting its operational capabilities and overall profitability. The firm also faces challenges from increased competition and innovations in the asset management sector, which can impact its market position and profitability. Shifts in market demands, new competitors' emergence, and alterations in industry dynamics represent significant risks.

Market sentiments play a crucial role in stock valuations. Given the recent surge in Blackstone's stock prices, any negative news or unfavorable market perceptions can have a detrimental impact, leading to potential declines in stock prices and adversely affecting market valuation. From a technical standpoint, if the stock price were to break below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and close the monthly candle below $70, it would signify an increased risk of downside, further escalating the financial risks associated with the investment in the company's stock.

Bottom Line

Blackstone Group has showcased a strong and resilient financial performance in Q2 2023, marked by robust growth across various financial and operational metrics. All segments, including Real Estate, Private Equity, and Hedge Fund Solutions, demonstrated stable returns and notable advancements, highlighting a trajectory of sustained growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates Blackstone's favorable, bullish outlook, suggesting substantial growth and value accumulation potential. An inverted head and shoulder formation signifies a decidedly bullish price pattern, suggesting the likelihood of increased prices. Additionally, the robust recovery from the blue trendline coupled with the RSI maintaining above the median level of 50 augments the bullish argument for Blackstone. Investors might contemplate acquiring the stock at its current valuation and increase holdings if a price correction occurs.