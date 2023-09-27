PM Images

We're coming down to the wire in 2023 with 3 months remaining. All eyes have been on AI and big tech as these areas have propelled the major indices well into positive territory on the year. While the S&P 500 is up roughly 12%, and the Nasdaq is up around 26% YTD, many dividend-focused companies have been left behind. Dividend-focused companies such as Altria Group (MO), Verizon (VZ), and Enbridge (ENB) are all experiencing negative years, and the difficult market has bled over into Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG). I would speculate that many investors have never heard of Leggett & Platt, even though they have been in business for over 130 years. Leggett & Platt is the exact opposite of what grabs headlines as they make bedding products, furniture, flooring, textiles, and specialized products. Shares of Leggett & Platt are experiencing a difficult year, having fallen -24.64% YTD and -57.26% from their 52-week highs. This is very interesting, and I am looking forward to starting a position in this Dividend King as the economic environment should ease in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

What is going wrong for this company with over a century of operations and 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases, and why it presents an opportunity

Companies normally don't experience selloffs to this degree unless something is wrong. In Q2, sales declined by -8% YoY as Leggett & Platt continued to see softened demand in the residential market. Leggett & Platt recently lowered its full-year guidance due to the ongoing volatility in the macroeconomic environment, as their earlier forecast called for an improvement in the back half of 2023. Sales in their bedding segment declined -18% YoY, and sales in their Furniture, Flooring, and Textile segment declined -14% YoY. Leggett & Platt have had to readjust their numbers, and the market is not reacting well to the lowered guidance. The top end of their sales declined from $5.2 billion to $4.95 billion, while the high end of their projected EPS dropped from $1.90 to $1.65.

Leggett & Platt

The tightening economy is directly impacting Leggett & Platt's top and bottom line. We have watched the quickest tightening cycle over the past several decades as the Fed increased the Fed Funds Rate 5.25 – 5.50. This has caused the interest on floating-rate debt to increase, interest rates on credit cards to increase, and the cost to borrow capital for businesses to increase substantially. Due to the Fed increasing interest rates, credit card interest rates have now exceeded 20%. The high-interest rate environment isn't optimal for Leggett & Platt because while consumers are still spending, they are less likely to make discretionary purchases unless they can afford it upfront. Many are pushing back replacing furniture, beds, and other items unless they absolutely need to be replaced. This is having a direct impact on Leggett & Platt, as we can see from the numbers.

Fed Funds Rate

Trading Economics WalletHub

Leggett & Platt hasn't had an optimal year, but there are some interesting aspects to consider. They operate in a boring environment, and companies aren't lining up to make bedding material, aerospace tubing, ducting, fabricated assemblies, hydraulic cylinders, or components for furniture. The downturn could be a long-term opportunity as shares of Leggett & Platt have declined by more than -50% from their recent highs. With more than a century of operating changing macroeconomic environments, Leggett & Platt has been through every economic cycle that has been thrown their way. The market may be overreacting a bit as this is not a company that will be displaced by the next Cloud or SaaS company. The St. Louis Fed is projecting that rates will be higher than anticipated in 2024, but we will start to see some rate cuts, which will eventually end up in the 2.9% area in 2026. The good thing is that we are at the end of the tightening cycle, and over the next year we will see rates start to decline. As rates decline the cost of capital for both consumers and businesses will loosen, and Leggett & Platt should see positive impacts on their top and bottom line.

St. Louis Fed

Leggett & Platt is one of the highest-yielding Dividend Kings and I am interested

For a company to implement a dividend program, it needs to be in a strong financial position that is also predictable. While aspects of the business or economic environment can always change, businesses need financial stability to implement an ongoing dividend program that pays investors quarterly. It's one thing to start paying a dividend, but having the ability to increase it over an extended period of time is an entirely different accomplishment. Few companies ever get to provide shareholders with a decade of continuous dividend increases, and only a select bunch become Dividend Aristocrats, having provided 25 years of dividend increases. From the select group of Dividend Aristocrats, few companies become a Dividend King, providing 50 years of continuous dividend increases. Dividend Kings have provided annual dividend increases since 1973. These companies have gone through the oil embargo, the double-digit interest rate environment of the early 80s, the dot com bust, several wars, a financial crisis, a mortgage crisis, and a pandemic. It's safe to say that companies that have increased their dividend for 50 years know how to operate in challenging operating environments.

Leggett & Platt has become a Dividend King as they have increased their dividend for 52 consecutive years. Over the past 5-years Leggett & Platt has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 3.99% and pays a dividend of $1.84 per share. Its dividend yield now exceeds 7% and comes in at 7.49% ($1.84 / $24.58). The only Dividend King that exceeds Leggett & Platt's dividend yield is Altria Group, while the only other Dividend King that exceeds a 5% yield is 3M Company (MMM). On the Q2 conference call, management discussed that their liquidity position was $632 million, comprised of $272 million in cash and $360 million in their revolving credit facility. The board increased the Q2 dividend to $0.46, a 4.5% increase YoY. Leggett & Platt disclosed that they expect to pay roughly $240 million in dividends for 2023, and their long-term priorities include organic growth, buying back shares, and paying dividends. With a company that has increased the dividend for 52 consecutive years, it's hard not to have faith in these statements. I am looking at the current downtrend as an opportunity to start a position in one of the only 2 companies to be on the Dividend King list that pays a yield that exceeds 7%.

Seeking Alpha

After going through the financials, I am still interested in Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt doesn't have large margins, but this is a company that knows how to generate profits. Over the past decade, Leggett & Platt has increased the amount of revenue it generates by 41.64% to $4.93 billion while increasing each line of profitability. Its gross profit has increased by 24.07% to $880.80 million, its net income increased 17.54% to $231.90 million, and its Free Cash Flow [FCF] increased 16.62% to $392.20 million. Over the past decade Leggett & Platt has never generated a loss, and even during 2020, they produced hundreds of millions in profitability. In the TTM, their gross profit margin has fallen from 31.72% to 26.33% YoY while their profit margin has declined to 4.71%, but their FCF yield increased to 7.96%.

We are still living through a period of inflation, and raw materials are still trading at elevated prices. Crude is over $90 per barrel and is up over 16% on the year, while gasoline is up 12.65% YoY, and metals such as aluminum have increased in price by 6.24% YoY. Even though Leggett & Platt has reduced its 2023 guidance, it's still going to be profitable in 2023, and its FCF trajectory is more than enough to cover the $240 million in estimated dividend payments. I think that we're going to see inflation continue to come down and oil prices start to decline in 2024. Leggett & Platt should see their cost of revenue decline a bit in 2024 and 2025, which would lead to stronger margins and larger profits. While they are experiencing a tough operating environment, they made it through oil embargos and tougher periods than today.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Looking at the consensus estimates for 2023 and onward, Leggett & Platt continues to look interesting. Analysts have readjusted for the updated guidance and sees them generating $1.53 of EPS in 2023. Leggett & Platt is trading at 16.33x 2023 earnings. Based on the forward estimates of $1.71 in 2024 and $1.93 in 2025, Leggett & Platt trades at 14.62x 2024 earnings and 13x 2025 earnings. Over the long-term, they are projected to continue growing and eventually exceed $2 per share of EPS in 2027. The market could continue to punish them, but their level of profitability and future EPS projections make this an interesting investment.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I am warming up to Leggett & Platt as I have been following them closer after exceeding 5%. They are a boring company, and they are not likely to grab headlines as the market is focused on technology. As shares fell below $25 and the yield exceeded 7%, this now looks interesting as an opportunity to invest in a true Dividend King at a low valuation. Leggett & Platt has been a falling knife and it could continue to fall. This is an investment that may take years to play out, and I am looking at the long-term potential. Even if shares were to reach $20 or even fall into the high teens, Leggett & Platt has been in business for more than 130 years, and based on the macroeconomic landscape, they should see an easing operating environment in 2024 and a much looser environment in 2025. From a long-term perspective, Leggett & Platt could be a good opportunity, paying over 7% with a growing dividend that can be reinvested while shares recover. I plan on starting a position in Leggett & Platt, and if shares decline toward the $20 level, I would probably dollar cost average into the position as there is nothing in the chart that indicates a bottom is in.