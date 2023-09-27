Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leggett & Platt: One Of The Highest Yielding Dividend Kings Exceeding 7%

Sep. 27, 2023 8:45 AM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)6 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • Dividend-focused companies like Altria Group, Verizon, and Enbridge are experiencing negative years while AI and big tech drive major indices.
  • Leggett & Platt, a Dividend King, has seen a -24.64% YTD decline due to softened demand and lowered guidance.
  • The tightening economy and high-interest rates are impacting Leggett & Platt, but its long-term track record and high dividend yield make it an interesting investment opportunity.

We're coming down to the wire in 2023 with 3 months remaining. All eyes have been on AI and big tech as these areas have propelled the major indices well into positive territory on the year. While the

Steven Fiorillo
I am focused on growth and dividend income.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, VZ, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Steady Income
Today, 9:10 AM
At an average cost of $36.93 LEG accounts for about three percent of the investment in my IRA. Although I have more than enough I add a little now and again to bring down my cost and because I think the company will continue to pay and increase its dividends like it has for more than 50 years.
Ron1634
Today, 9:14 AM
@Steady Income - This is your retirement account.
Payout on LEG is > 100%.
Are you sure you want to do that?
amegalo
Today, 9:06 AM
I currently hold 175 shares of LEG in my after tax account. Yea, I have quite a paper loss. I believe that this management team can weather the economic climate and be successful as they have in the past.. I continue to hold the shares and reap the dividend payments. I don’t believe I’ll purchase more to average down my cost which is about $36/ share.
Management commitment to shareholders should prove to be worth the wait.
Ron1634
Today, 9:08 AM
@amegalo You and me both.
Ron1634
Today, 9:06 AM
If you buy LEG, you will at a much lower price than I bought it for back in 2017.
Still managed to increase their div 35% over that time.
nyle alexla
Today, 8:47 AM
Leg is very good.
