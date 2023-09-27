Leggett & Platt: One Of The Highest Yielding Dividend Kings Exceeding 7%
Summary
- Dividend-focused companies like Altria Group, Verizon, and Enbridge are experiencing negative years while AI and big tech drive major indices.
- Leggett & Platt, a Dividend King, has seen a -24.64% YTD decline due to softened demand and lowered guidance.
- The tightening economy and high-interest rates are impacting Leggett & Platt, but its long-term track record and high dividend yield make it an interesting investment opportunity.
We're coming down to the wire in 2023 with 3 months remaining. All eyes have been on AI and big tech as these areas have propelled the major indices well into positive territory on the year. While the S&P 500 is up roughly 12%, and the Nasdaq is up around 26% YTD, many dividend-focused companies have been left behind. Dividend-focused companies such as Altria Group (MO), Verizon (VZ), and Enbridge (ENB) are all experiencing negative years, and the difficult market has bled over into Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG). I would speculate that many investors have never heard of Leggett & Platt, even though they have been in business for over 130 years. Leggett & Platt is the exact opposite of what grabs headlines as they make bedding products, furniture, flooring, textiles, and specialized products. Shares of Leggett & Platt are experiencing a difficult year, having fallen -24.64% YTD and -57.26% from their 52-week highs. This is very interesting, and I am looking forward to starting a position in this Dividend King as the economic environment should ease in 2024.
What is going wrong for this company with over a century of operations and 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases, and why it presents an opportunity
Companies normally don't experience selloffs to this degree unless something is wrong. In Q2, sales declined by -8% YoY as Leggett & Platt continued to see softened demand in the residential market. Leggett & Platt recently lowered its full-year guidance due to the ongoing volatility in the macroeconomic environment, as their earlier forecast called for an improvement in the back half of 2023. Sales in their bedding segment declined -18% YoY, and sales in their Furniture, Flooring, and Textile segment declined -14% YoY. Leggett & Platt have had to readjust their numbers, and the market is not reacting well to the lowered guidance. The top end of their sales declined from $5.2 billion to $4.95 billion, while the high end of their projected EPS dropped from $1.90 to $1.65.
The tightening economy is directly impacting Leggett & Platt's top and bottom line. We have watched the quickest tightening cycle over the past several decades as the Fed increased the Fed Funds Rate 5.25 – 5.50. This has caused the interest on floating-rate debt to increase, interest rates on credit cards to increase, and the cost to borrow capital for businesses to increase substantially. Due to the Fed increasing interest rates, credit card interest rates have now exceeded 20%. The high-interest rate environment isn't optimal for Leggett & Platt because while consumers are still spending, they are less likely to make discretionary purchases unless they can afford it upfront. Many are pushing back replacing furniture, beds, and other items unless they absolutely need to be replaced. This is having a direct impact on Leggett & Platt, as we can see from the numbers.
Fed Funds Rate
Leggett & Platt hasn't had an optimal year, but there are some interesting aspects to consider. They operate in a boring environment, and companies aren't lining up to make bedding material, aerospace tubing, ducting, fabricated assemblies, hydraulic cylinders, or components for furniture. The downturn could be a long-term opportunity as shares of Leggett & Platt have declined by more than -50% from their recent highs. With more than a century of operating changing macroeconomic environments, Leggett & Platt has been through every economic cycle that has been thrown their way. The market may be overreacting a bit as this is not a company that will be displaced by the next Cloud or SaaS company. The St. Louis Fed is projecting that rates will be higher than anticipated in 2024, but we will start to see some rate cuts, which will eventually end up in the 2.9% area in 2026. The good thing is that we are at the end of the tightening cycle, and over the next year we will see rates start to decline. As rates decline the cost of capital for both consumers and businesses will loosen, and Leggett & Platt should see positive impacts on their top and bottom line.
Leggett & Platt is one of the highest-yielding Dividend Kings and I am interested
For a company to implement a dividend program, it needs to be in a strong financial position that is also predictable. While aspects of the business or economic environment can always change, businesses need financial stability to implement an ongoing dividend program that pays investors quarterly. It's one thing to start paying a dividend, but having the ability to increase it over an extended period of time is an entirely different accomplishment. Few companies ever get to provide shareholders with a decade of continuous dividend increases, and only a select bunch become Dividend Aristocrats, having provided 25 years of dividend increases. From the select group of Dividend Aristocrats, few companies become a Dividend King, providing 50 years of continuous dividend increases. Dividend Kings have provided annual dividend increases since 1973. These companies have gone through the oil embargo, the double-digit interest rate environment of the early 80s, the dot com bust, several wars, a financial crisis, a mortgage crisis, and a pandemic. It's safe to say that companies that have increased their dividend for 50 years know how to operate in challenging operating environments.
Leggett & Platt has become a Dividend King as they have increased their dividend for 52 consecutive years. Over the past 5-years Leggett & Platt has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 3.99% and pays a dividend of $1.84 per share. Its dividend yield now exceeds 7% and comes in at 7.49% ($1.84 / $24.58). The only Dividend King that exceeds Leggett & Platt's dividend yield is Altria Group, while the only other Dividend King that exceeds a 5% yield is 3M Company (MMM). On the Q2 conference call, management discussed that their liquidity position was $632 million, comprised of $272 million in cash and $360 million in their revolving credit facility. The board increased the Q2 dividend to $0.46, a 4.5% increase YoY. Leggett & Platt disclosed that they expect to pay roughly $240 million in dividends for 2023, and their long-term priorities include organic growth, buying back shares, and paying dividends. With a company that has increased the dividend for 52 consecutive years, it's hard not to have faith in these statements. I am looking at the current downtrend as an opportunity to start a position in one of the only 2 companies to be on the Dividend King list that pays a yield that exceeds 7%.
After going through the financials, I am still interested in Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt doesn't have large margins, but this is a company that knows how to generate profits. Over the past decade, Leggett & Platt has increased the amount of revenue it generates by 41.64% to $4.93 billion while increasing each line of profitability. Its gross profit has increased by 24.07% to $880.80 million, its net income increased 17.54% to $231.90 million, and its Free Cash Flow [FCF] increased 16.62% to $392.20 million. Over the past decade Leggett & Platt has never generated a loss, and even during 2020, they produced hundreds of millions in profitability. In the TTM, their gross profit margin has fallen from 31.72% to 26.33% YoY while their profit margin has declined to 4.71%, but their FCF yield increased to 7.96%.
We are still living through a period of inflation, and raw materials are still trading at elevated prices. Crude is over $90 per barrel and is up over 16% on the year, while gasoline is up 12.65% YoY, and metals such as aluminum have increased in price by 6.24% YoY. Even though Leggett & Platt has reduced its 2023 guidance, it's still going to be profitable in 2023, and its FCF trajectory is more than enough to cover the $240 million in estimated dividend payments. I think that we're going to see inflation continue to come down and oil prices start to decline in 2024. Leggett & Platt should see their cost of revenue decline a bit in 2024 and 2025, which would lead to stronger margins and larger profits. While they are experiencing a tough operating environment, they made it through oil embargos and tougher periods than today.
Looking at the consensus estimates for 2023 and onward, Leggett & Platt continues to look interesting. Analysts have readjusted for the updated guidance and sees them generating $1.53 of EPS in 2023. Leggett & Platt is trading at 16.33x 2023 earnings. Based on the forward estimates of $1.71 in 2024 and $1.93 in 2025, Leggett & Platt trades at 14.62x 2024 earnings and 13x 2025 earnings. Over the long-term, they are projected to continue growing and eventually exceed $2 per share of EPS in 2027. The market could continue to punish them, but their level of profitability and future EPS projections make this an interesting investment.
Conclusion
I am warming up to Leggett & Platt as I have been following them closer after exceeding 5%. They are a boring company, and they are not likely to grab headlines as the market is focused on technology. As shares fell below $25 and the yield exceeded 7%, this now looks interesting as an opportunity to invest in a true Dividend King at a low valuation. Leggett & Platt has been a falling knife and it could continue to fall. This is an investment that may take years to play out, and I am looking at the long-term potential. Even if shares were to reach $20 or even fall into the high teens, Leggett & Platt has been in business for more than 130 years, and based on the macroeconomic landscape, they should see an easing operating environment in 2024 and a much looser environment in 2025. From a long-term perspective, Leggett & Platt could be a good opportunity, paying over 7% with a growing dividend that can be reinvested while shares recover. I plan on starting a position in Leggett & Platt, and if shares decline toward the $20 level, I would probably dollar cost average into the position as there is nothing in the chart that indicates a bottom is in.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, VZ, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)
Payout on LEG is > 100%.
Are you sure you want to do that?
Management commitment to shareholders should prove to be worth the wait.
Still managed to increase their div 35% over that time.