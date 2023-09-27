Spencer Platt

Research Summary

Today I'll be rating Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), in the financials sector, financial exchanges subsector.

I last rated this stock on June 22nd when I gave it a hold rating. Since then, it had its Q2 earnings results on Aug. 3rd and I will do a deep dive into some of that data to see if my prior rating stands but also will be applying my updated rating methodology to see if it changes the results from June.

Since my hold rating, the share price has fallen slightly by -1.66%, so the market has not been overly bearish or overly bullish on it since then, and this remains in line with my "neutral" sentiment back then.

ICE - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

Here are a few relevant points about this company from their website: operates across 3 business segments of exchanges, fixed income / data services, and mortgage technology. Has its origins in 2000. Acquired NYSE Euronext in 2013. Known as the parent company that runs the New York Stock Exchange.

A few key peers of this company would be other exchange operators such as CME Group (CME) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) but also Nasdaq (NDAQ), some of which I already covered for Seeking Alpha.

I continue to be interested in exchange operators as a specific niche within the financial sector that is not a bank or asset manager yet has a critical role in enabling markets to be made, so let's dive right into today's discussion!

Rating Methodology

Using a streamlined, structured, and simplified process, I break down my overall holistic rating of this stock into 5 categories I rank individually and of equal weight: dividends, valuation, share price, earnings growth, and company financial health.

If this stock wins in at least 3 of 5 categories, it gets a hold rating. 4 of 5 get a buy, and less than 3 get a sell rating. Then I compare my rating to the consensus from analysts, Wall Street, and the SA quant system.

Then, I explain any upside or downside risks to my outlook.

Dividends

In this category, I will analyze the dividends of this stock and whether I think they present an opportunity for dividend-income investors. The data comes from official Seeking Alpha dividend info.

As of the writing of this analysis, the forward dividend yield is 1.52%, with a payout of $0.42 per share on a quarterly basis, with the most recent ex-date being Sept. 14th.

In my opinion, the yield is a bit on the lower end among financial-sector stocks particularly as I have seen some above 4% in my ratings this year.

ICE - dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

When compared to its sector average, this dividend yield is almost 62% below its sector average.

I believe this is a negative point to consider for dividend investors who are comparing multiple stocks in which to invest. In my opinion, my target range is 3% - 5%, to stay within a few points of the sector average. In this case, the yield seems low, and even got a D- sector relative grade as you can see in the table below which does not add confidence to my sentiment.

ICE - dividend yield vs sector (Seeking Alpha)

However, an offsetting factor is dividend growth. This time, in looking at the 10-year dividend growth for this stock, it has shown a positive growth trend since 2016.

This is, in my opinion, a positive point for dividend investors and a sign of this firm's capacity to return capital back to shareholders, of the factors I look for in picking stocks to add to my watchlist.

ICE - dividend 10 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, I am looking for stability with dividend payouts, and this stock has shown regular dividend payment history lately without interruption and has hiked its dividend twice in the period shown in the table, which shows the payout amount and ex dates.

ICE - dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Since the positive points outweigh the one negative I found in this category, I would therefore recommend this company in the category of dividends, on the basis of dividend growth & stability.

Valuation

In this category, I will analyze the valuation of this stock. The valuation data comes from official valuation info on Seeking Alpha, specifically the forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio, the key metrics I look at.

This stock has a forward P/E ratio of 22.47, which is a huge 139% above its sector average.

In this case, I find this stock overvalued on price-to-earnings, and would be looking for a P/E somewhere in the range of 8x to 10x earnings. The fact that this stock is priced at 22x forward earnings is concerning when its sector is averaging closer to 9x.

ICE - PE ratio (Seeking Alpha)

I think the driving force behind this overvaluation is investor confidence in future earnings growth, supported by the most recent YoY strength in earnings which I will talk about later. The nature of this business is that it does not sell a one-time product to a single customer, but has ongoing users whether it is firms trading on the NYSE or those using its data services and so on.

Brokerage Charles Schwab (SCHW) also discusses this tailwind to P/E ratio in one of their informational articles:

Enthusiasm on the part of investors can lead to P/E expansion-a period when investors' perceptions of a company improve, and as a result, they are willing to pay more for a dollar's worth of earnings.

In comparison to a peer, CME Group, which has a forward P/E ratio 147% higher than the sector average, this stock is slightly less overvalued. Nasdaq stock is in a similar boat, with a forward P/E that is 123% above average. It appears then that the market is becoming overly optimistic about the future earnings of this segment.

In terms of the price-to-book ratio, it also seems overheated. This stock has a forward P/B ratio of 5.19, which is an enormous 431% above its sector average.

I find this metric overvalued as well, not to mention that it received an "F" grade as shown in the table below. I like it at a price range of 0.50x book value to 1.5x book value, so paying over 5x forward book value does not appear justified.

ICE - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Industry portal Investopedia also agrees with my approach to P/B ratios:

A high P/B ratio suggests a stock could be overvalued, while a lower P/B ratio could mean the stock is undervalued.

My goal here is to avoid "overvalued" companies, but what is the "why" behind why the market is overvaluing this stock compared to book value?

Much like its peers mentioned earlier, it seems the market is anticipating future growth perhaps in this subsegment of exchange operators. Consider that Nasdaq has a forward P/B ratio 263% higher than average while CME Group's P/B ratio is 168% above average.

At the same time within the financial sector overall, the story is not the same for big banks.. since JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shows a forward P/E that is actually lower than the sector average as does Bank of America (BAC). In addition, BAC has a forward P/B ratio almost 16% below average.

Based on the examples I gave, I would not recommend Intercontinental Exchange on the basis of valuation as it is overvalued. If an investor is building a portfolio of financial stocks but not necessarily financial exchange operators, one could consider some of these banks that offer more reasonable valuations than the exchange operators do.

Share Price

In this section, I decide if the current share price presents a value-buying opportunity or not at this time. To do so, I create an investing idea that tests a certain trading range in relation to the 200-day moving average.

The price chart (as of the writing of this article) shows a share price of $109.27, compared to its 200-day simple moving average "SMA" of $108.49, over the last 1-year period. I use the 200-day SMA as it is a long-term trend indicator that smooths out the price trend nicely.

The spreadsheet below simulates buying 10 shares at the current share price, holding for 1 year and then projects how much of an unrealized capital gain or loss occurs if the price in a year is +10% above the current moving average and also if it falls to -10% below the average.

ICE - investing idea test (author analysis)

In the above simulation, my goal was to achieve a 10% or better-unrealized capital gain, and my loss tolerance was a -10% unrealized loss. In this test, I missed my capital gains goal slightly by 0.79%, and I exceeded my loss limit slightly by 0.64%. The reason I test gains as well as losses is because I think you have to anticipate both. Of course, it may be actually more or less than 10%, but for simplicity, I chose that number as a benchmark.

The following chart illustrates the current share price in relation to the moving average and my target "trading range" of +/- 10% vs the moving average. The current share price is somewhere in the middle of the range so I think it still presents an attractive price point.

ICE - investing idea - trading range (author analysis)

In this case, I would recommend the current buying price as it came very close to my goals for projected capital gains & losses, with only a less than 1% difference.

Since every investor has different profit goals and risk profiles, consider this simulator just a general framework to help think about this stock in a longer-term sense.

Earnings Growth

In this category, I examine the earnings trends over the last year, looking at both top-line and bottom-line results but also any relevant company commentary from the last earnings results.

Although it has been several weeks since the Q2 earnings results came out, and they are not "news" at this point, it is relevant data for the purposes of this analysis.

A positive call-out to mention is the company achieved YoY growth in top-line revenue, as the table shows.

ICE - Revenues YoY (Seeking Alpha)

Another positive is that the net income also has seen YoY growth as well.

ICE - net income YoY (Seeking Alpha)

CFO Warren Gardiner in his quarterly comments highlighted the positive earnings trends the company has been seeing:

Through the first half of the year, we have once again grown revenues, operating income, cash flow and earnings per share. This performance is a clear testament to the strength of our strategically diversified business model and to our ability to successfully execute amidst a dynamic macro-economic environment.

To better understand performance broken down by the three business segments of this firm, although they saw a 16% YoY drop in the mortgage tech segment, the exchanges segment saw a 9% YoY growth and the fixed income / data services segment had a 7% YoY growth.

The following table from the Q2 presentation shows, for example, the revenue improvement in the fixed income /data services segment.

ICE - fixec income / data services YoY growth (company q2 presentation)

Based on this evidence as a whole, I would recommend this category and also would call out the importance of revenue diversification for this business since this firm is not simply an exchange operator but also has other profitable segments that generate a few hundred million $ per quarter.

Company Financial Strength

When talking about financial strength, I am focusing on the company overall and data points indicating positive equity, cash flow, well-capitalized, and so on.

The first point to mention is that the company achieved positive YoY growth of 18% in adjusted free cash flow. In my opinion, positive cash flow is an important metric for any business.

In the comments section, I welcome your thoughts and discussion on how much importance you put on a company's cash flow before deciding to invest in them?

ICE - free cash flow YoY (company Q2 presentation)

In terms of their balance sheet, the things I would call out are the YoY growth in unrestricted cash, now at $2.9B, as well as the lowering of total liabilities and increasing positive equity. Long-term debt also only went up slightly YoY.

ICE - balance sheet (company Q2 presentation)

Based on the data, I recommend this category and consider it a firm with solid fundamentals.

Rating Score

Today, this stock was recommended in 4 of my 5 rating categories, earning an upgrade to a buy rating compared to my hold rating in June.

My rating is slightly more bullish than the quant system consensus shown in the graphic below however is in agreement with the consensus from SA analysts and Wall Street:

ICE - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

My Rating vs Downside Risk

My modestly bullish rating can face a downside risk as follows:

I already mentioned the YoY earnings decline in this firm's mortgage technology business segment, while the other two segments did better. If this segment continues to decline, more investors & analysts may end up being bearish on this stock but also there is the larger fear of exposure to anything related to mortgages.

As you can see, this firm's mortgage tech segment saw declining YoY performance across its different revenue sources:

ICE - mortgage tech segment (company Q2 presentation)

In fact, an interesting headline I saw in Seeking Alpha news a few weeks ago was that "mortgage applications decline to lowest level since 1996."

The article goes on to point to the reason being "prospective buyers remain on the sidelines due to low housing inventory and elevated mortgage rates."

Although this is a very relevant risk, in terms of being bearish on this particular stock my counterargument is that weakness in mortgage will continue to be offset by the exchanges and fixed income / data services business.

ICE - fixed income & data services (company Q2 presentation)

Consider that in the above table, this segment had a trailing twelve month $1.7B in revenue, but also market demand for these data-driven solutions that this firm provides.

Hence, my bullish rating stands.

Analysis Wrap-up

To wrap up today's discussion, here are the key points we went over:

This stock got upgraded to buy today, in line with the consensus from SA analysts and Wall Street.

Positive points: dividend growth & stability, earnings YoY growth, company financial strength, attractive share price.

Headwinds: overvalued vs sector average, possibly because the market appears to be overvaluing the subsegment of exchange operators.

Downside risks have been addressed.

In closing, although this firm's valuation could use a cooling off I think what offsets that issue is the strong earnings power and earnings diversification, along with dividend stability / growth and a share price that still looks like a buying opportunity.

I continue to keep this stock on my financial sector watchlist and think that the exchange operators ought to get more coverage than they do, with the big banks usually getting much of the limelight in my opinion, yet without organized exchanges the market would not be what it is today I think. At the same time, firms like this have been able to branch off into other business segments and have harnessed the power of data.

Since earlier this week I covered tech stocks, I think this one seems to cross the line between tech, data, and the financial sector quite effectively.