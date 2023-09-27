Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTI Consulting: Too Expensive In Such An Uncertain Environment

Sep. 27, 2023 1:04 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
887 Followers

Summary

  • FTI Consulting may benefit from a tighter macroeconomic environment in some revenue segments, such as restructuring services for bankruptcies.
  • The company's financials are decent, with manageable debt and healthy interest coverage ratios.
  • FCN's valuation appears slightly overvalued as economic uncertainties loom.

Office, meeting and documents of business people, clients or team for taxes, audit or revenue report in accounting. Paperwork, review and advice of woman, financial advisor or accountant support

shapecharge

Investment Thesis

With the tough macroeconomic environment still present, FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) may benefit and hurt if we see a tighter environment for longer. The company's financials are decent, however, the big picture outlook carries too much uncertainty, therefore, I assign the company

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
887 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.