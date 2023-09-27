coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride over the last few weeks and months. The stock doubled in price, only to crash over 50% in under two months.

In the last week, NIO surprised investors with a capital raise of $1 billion, which prompted speculation of a further $3 billion raise, which the company has denied.

Investing in NIO is not for the faint of heart, but for those willing to take on some risk, today's price definitely offers an attractive trade opportunity from a technical perspective.

From a fundamental perspective, we are also seeing some early signs of recovery in China and EV demand.

A Quick Recap

In my last article on NIO, I discussed the possibility that the stock was setting up for a big move.

NIO chart from last article (Author's work)

Indeed, a big move came, and NIO rallied over 50% in the 30 days following the article. A lot has happened since then, including a big turn in the Chinese economy and its monetary policy.

However, once again, we find ourselves, in my opinion, in a similar situation as we did in July. NIO is now at support and could be setting up for another leg up.

Fundamentally, the worst could be over for China, and EV demand could start to pick up soon.

I maintain a buy rating on NIO, though we must be very weary if we break below the current support level.

Up, down, left, right

NIO is a rollercoaster stock. It moves like one and induces absolute dizziness in those who follow it. If you don't hold tight, it might shake you off.

The latest news surrounding NIO provides a perfect example of this. Yesterday, NIO closed on a senior note offering worth $1 billion. $500 million due 2029, and another $500 million due 2030.

The company used around half of these funds to repurchase convertible senior notes due 2026, while the other half a billion will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and general expenses.

Understandably, the stock took a hit when this news was announced, but not as big as the hit it took yesterday, following speculation that the company would be raising another $3 billion. This news and the reaction to it actually prompted NIO to issue a statement in order to clear things up.

The Company has been made aware of certain media speculations claiming that the Company is considering raising certain capital from investors, which have been widely circulated today. In light of the unusual market activity in the Company's American depositary shares today, the Company would like to clarify that the Company currently has no reportable capital raising activity, other than the recent convertible notes offering that was completed on September 25, 2023.

Now, clearly, investing in NIO comes with risks, and one of them is share dilution since the company is still not profitable.

But the biggest risk these days doesn't even come from the company itself, but the broader macro outlook in China.

Macro Outlook

Since Country Garden filed for bankruptcy, the strength of the Chinese economy has been put into question. The country had already posted a string of poor macro data, but the latest real estate issues have forced the PBoC into action.

The Chinese central bank cut rates last month, and more recently rolled over medium-term policy loans in an attempt to add more liquidity to the market.

Monetary policy takes some time to reach the market, but we are already seeing some encouraging signs of reversal here.

Industrial production and GDP (Picket Asset management)

Industrial production, which we can see on the left, has already recovered above its trendline level. On the right, we can see that the latest GDP forecasts project positive growth.

Furthermore, we can see that China is leading the recovery in EVs.

EV sales growth (EVvolumes.com)

EV sales grew 37% YoY in the first half of 2023, and I expect this trend to keep improving in 2024.

Technical Analysis

NIO is now hovering just above a key area of support.

NIO Bullish TA (Author's work)

We can see that the $8 area has a lot of volume support coming in. From a Fibonacci level, we have tapped the 88.7% retracement. While this could be a good spot for reversal, especially as the daily RSI enters oversold, I must say that from an EWT perspective, this retracement is deeper than ideal.

If we can maintain the low made on Monday, which we have so far, then I'd expect NIO to climb towards $30 in the next few months.

However, if we go below $8, then a lower low becomes very likely.

NIO TA Bearish scenario (Author's work)

In that scenario, we'd be forced to move to a more bearish count. The 61.8% retracement level of the 2020-21 rally lands us at $5.59.

From a trading perspective, the current price is a good spot to enter with a tight stop. However, if I had to pick, I think a breakdown into new lows is more likely. Having said that, I'd still see this as a great buying opportunity.

More conservative investors can put a stop below the recent low or stagger some buy orders all the way down to $5.59.

Risks

Of course, there are significant risks with investing with NIO. I see this as a high-risk high-reward trade/investment.

For the time being, there's still a chance that the Chinese economy could suffer even more. The PBoC will definitely try to avoid this, but with the Yuan slipping, they might be limited in how much they can do.

On the other hand, the EV sector is getting very competitive, and NIO has to share its market with the likes of Tesla, Inc (TSLA), and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF).

Final Thoughts

All in all, I think NIO is worth owning/trading, given its high return potential. This is why I have a small allocation to this stock in my YOLO portfolio. I can tolerate the risk if the reward is high enough, and that's what I see with NIO.