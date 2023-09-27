Dmytro Skrypnykov

About three months ago, I covered SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL). I covered BIL with another ultra-short ETF, ULST, but I've decided to cover the two separately this time. I rated BIL a Buy and since then, BIL has returned 1.12% while the S&P 500 and BND are down about 1.09% and 1.64% respectively.

Data by YCharts

My reasoning for the Buy thesis was that because of the extremely fast rate hikes that started in early 2022, we were likely headed into a recession and a volatile market. BIL is a great high-yield low-risk asset to own in volatile market times. While this recession hasn't come, both the bond market and the equity market have been very volatile and BIL has outperformed both since the original Buy rating. I also argued that the low-risk and high-yield investment opportunity that BIL offers ought to be taken advantage of by investors in some way.

BIL provides a low-risk high-yield investment. Since the last time I covered BIL (as the chart above shows) both SPY and BND have been highly volatile. On the other hand, BIL has an almost perfectly straight uptrend to the 1.11% return we are at today. That's why ultra-short bonds are so attractive right now. They have extremely low risk and volatility and they currently have a two-decade high yield. I've decided to re-cover BIL because it's beginning to look like interest rates may stay higher for longer. I'm giving BIL a slight rating upgrade to a Strong Buy.

Holdings and yield

BIL holds 1-3 month t-bills. It holds 100% US treasury bonds with maturities between 1-3 months. BIL's average maturity is 0.10 years. These t-bills are considered by most investors to have zero default risk. What makes BIL so attractive is that it has very low risk and very low volatility and it also has a high yield.

BIL currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.21%. A return over 5% risk-free is an opportunity that all investors need to take advantage of in some way. The chart below shows the total return of BIL and the fed funds rate.

Data by YCharts

When the fed funds rate was at practically 0%, BIL returned practically nothing. But now that the fed funds rate has shot up, BIL's return also shot up. BIL will continue to provide a low-risk high-yield investment until rates get lowered. The tricky part is predicting how long rates will remain high.

How long should we expect high-interest rates?

I want to start off by saying that regardless of how long rates stay high, investors should take advantage of the low-risk high-yield that BIL offers right now. After the last FOMC meeting, we were advised to expect one more rate hike this year. In 2024, we should only expect 2 rate cuts rather than the previously predicted 4 cuts. So let's look at what the Fed predicts.

Fed's Dot Plot (CNBC)

I think it's likely that there will be one more rate hike in 2023. I'm less confident about there being only 2 rate cuts in 2024. I'm very skeptical of a soft landing. I think we are more likely to see 3 or 4 cuts in 2024. But let's say there are four 25bps cuts. BIL would yield about 4.5%. That is still a great return for a risk-free investment. Last time I covered BIL I thought we were headed into a recession and that large cuts would be inevitable and they would be starting much sooner. But now that it appears rates may be higher for longer, BIL becomes even more attractive!

When to pivot to longer-term bonds?

This is a difficult question to answer. Timing the Fed is hard. After looking at the dot plot you can see that the Federal Reserve governors aren't even all in agreement with what the future of interest rates will look like. In my opinion, I'd rather be late than early. I'd rather miss out on some capital appreciation than risk depreciation. I'm comfortable holding BIL or any t-bill ETF until the yield dips below 4%. So until the Fed makes it extremely clear that rates are coming down more than a few quarters of a percent, I'm happy holding BIL. This is a hard topic to follow because rates are so dependent on monthly economic data. I'll be sure to cover this topic whenever there are changes in mine or the feds forecast.

Takeaways

BIL offers a low-risk high-yield investment. It holds ultra-short t-bills that are considered to be risk-free. Don't let all the uncertainty about the future of interest rates distract you from what is being offered right now. A 5.21% risk-free return. Whether you take advantage of these high rates with uninvested cash or as the bond section of your portfolio, every investor should be using t-bills somehow in their portfolio. I rate BIL a Strong Buy.