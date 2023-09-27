Ovintiv May Generate Around $3 Billion In Free Cash Flow By The End Of 2024
Summary
- Ovintiv's Permian acquisition boosted its oil and condensate production to above 200,000 barrels per day.
- The increased production and strong oil prices led to a projection of over $800 million in 2H 2023 free cash flow at the current strip.
- OVV is also projected to generate approximately $2.2 billion in free cash flow in 2024 at the current strip.
- This will help it pay down some of the debt it added with its Permian acquisition, as well as allow it to repurchase more shares.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Ovintiv's (NYSE:OVV) 2023 transactions have added significantly to its oil production and it should now average over 200,000 barrels per day in oil and condensate production during the second half of 2023 and in 2024.
With oil prices being fairly robust, this results in Ovintiv's projected free cash flow reaching over $800 million for the second half of 2023 and around $2.2 billion in 2024 at current strip prices.
This free cash flow is expected to go primarily towards a combination of share repurchases and debt reductions. I estimate Ovintiv's value at approximately $52 per share in a long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas scenario.
Acquisitions And Divestitures
Earlier in 2023, Ovintiv made a major $4.275 billion Permian acquisition, acquiring Midland Basin assets from various EnCap portfolio companies. The acquisition was paid for with $3.125 billion in cash and approximately 32.6 million shares.
The acquired assets included approximately 65,000 net acres, mostly located in Martin and Andrews Counties. These assets were producing approximately 75,000 BOEPD (80% oil and condensate) and also came with an estimated 1,050 net locations (including 800 net locations with a projected 35+% IRR at $55 WTI oil).
Ovintiv notes that the acquisition price was approximately 2.8x next twelve months' EBITDA at low-to-mid $70s WTI oil. It also expected a 19% free cash flow yield at those prices, indicating roughly $800 million in free cash flow over the next twelve months after closing.
Production from the acquired assets may start declining in 2024 though as Ovintiv reduces the number of active rigs on the acreage from seven (before the acquisition) to two (by the end of 2023).
Ovintiv also sold off its Bakken assets for $825 million in cash. These assets produced around 37,000 BOEPD (60% oil and condensate) in Q1 2023. While this is a relatively low price of approximately $22,000 per flowing BOE, the decline rate was probably fairly high due to a significant amount of new production coming online. Ovintiv's Bakken production was 32,000 BOEPD in Q4 2022 and under 30,000 BOEPD earlier in 2022.
2H 2023 Outlook
Ovintiv may average approximately 547,000 BOEPD in production during the second half of 2023, including approximately 210,000 barrels per day in oil and condensate production.
At current 2H 2023 strip (including approximately $85 WTI oil and $2.75 NYMEX gas), Ovintiv is projected to generate $4.307 billion in revenues inclusive of hedges. Ovintiv's 2H 2023 hedges are estimated to have $30 million in positive value, with its oil hedges having negative value, but its natural gas hedges having a greater amount of positive value.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil & Condensate
|38,588,100
|$83.00
|$3,203
|NGLs
|14,458,200
|$20.00
|$289
|Natural Gas
|285,437,000
|$2.75
|$785
|Hedge Value
|$30
|Total Revenue
|$4,307
Ovintiv is now projected to generate $832 million in 2H 2023 free cash flow before dividends and share repurchases. Ovintiv's free cash flow is expected to be significantly higher in the second half of the year (compared to the first half) due to its Permian acquisition and improved commodity prices.
|$ Million
|Production, Mineral and Other Taxes
|$192
|Transportation and Processing
|$855
|Operating Expenses
|$428
|Net G&A And Market Optimization
|$160
|Cash Interest
|$200
|Cash Taxes
|$125
|Capital Expenditures
|$1,515
|Total Expenses
|$3,475
Ovintiv's quarterly dividend is currently $0.30 per share, resulting in $164 million in projected 2H 2023 dividends. This leaves at least $334 million for Ovintiv to put towards share repurchases and variable dividends related to its 2H 2023 results.
Potential 2024 Outlook
Ovintiv expects its oil and condensate production to average over 200,000 barrels per day in 2024, with its production profile expected to stabilize around 200,000 barrels per day (for oil and condensate production) in the second half of the year. I am thus modeling Ovintiv's oil and condensate production at 205,000 barrels per day for 2024 and its total production at 530,000 BOEPD.
At the current strip of $81 to $82 WTI oil and $3.35 NYMEX gas, Ovintiv would be projected to generate $8.246 billion in revenues net of hedges.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil & Condensate
|74,825,000
|$79.50
|$5,949
|NGLs
|27,375,000
|$19.25
|$527
|Natural Gas
|547,500,000
|$3.35
|$1,834
|Hedge Value
|-$64
|Total Revenue
|$8,246
Some of Ovintiv's expenditures may be reduced in 2024. It is aiming for a $2.3 billion capex budget in 2024 at the midpoint of its expectations, compared to $2.765 billion capex for 2023 at the midpoint of guidance. Ovintiv expects improved capital efficiency in 2024, while its production is expected to decline a bit from 2H 2023 levels before stabilizing in mid-2024.
Also, Ovintiv expects market optimization costs to decline by $92 million in 2024 due to the May 2024 end date for its Rockies Express pipeline transportation commitment.
|$ Million
|Production, Mineral and Other Taxes
|$374
|Transportation and Processing
|$1,644
|Operating Expenses
|$822
|Net G&A And Market Optimization
|$230
|Cash Interest
|$400
|Cash Taxes
|$275
|Capital Expenditures
|$2,300
|Total Expenses
|$6,045
Thus Ovintiv is projected to generate $2.201 billion in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices, assuming that its cash taxes are fairly similar to 2023 levels. After its current base dividend, Ovintiv would have approximately $936 million to put towards variable dividends and share repurchases and $936 million to put towards bolt-on acquisitions and debt reduction. This is based on its current framework for post-base dividend free cash flow.
Debt And Valuation
Ovintiv had approximately $6.1 billion in net debt at the end of Q2 2023. It could reduce this to around $4.83 billion in net debt by the end of 2023 if it puts 50% of its post-base dividend free cash flow towards debt reduction.
Ovintiv could also reduce its outstanding share count to around 247 million if it puts the other 50% towards share repurchases.
At long-term prices (after 2024) of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, I estimate Ovintiv's value at approximately $52 per share. This is based on estimated 2024 production levels of 530,000 BOEPD and a 3.5x EV to EBITDAX multiple.
At long-term $80 WTI oil and $3.75 gas instead, I would estimate Ovintiv's value at approximately $60 per share.
Conclusion
Ovintiv is now projected to generate a bit over $3 billion in free cash flow during 2H 2023 and 2024 at current strip prices. It benefits from its increased oil production (due to its earlier Permian acquisition) along with oil prices that are averaging in the low-to-mid $80s for the next year and a bit.
This free cash flow can partly go towards paying off the additional debt that Ovintiv took on for its acquisition, as well as reduce its share count.
At my long-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, I estimate Ovintiv's value at approximately $52 per share.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments