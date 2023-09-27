Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Humana: Buy This Amazing Wealth Compounder Now, You'll Be Glad You Did

Sep. 27, 2023 1:43 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.81K Followers

Summary

  • Humana's adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow payout ratios make the dividend very secure.
  • The managed care company's revenue and adjusted diluted EPS both surged in the first half of 2023.
  • Humana's interest coverage ratio of over 13 is part of why it earns investment-grade credit ratings from the major rating agencies.
  • My inputs into the discounted cash flows model show shares of the stock to be trading 16% below fair value.
  • Humana has what it takes to keep enriching shareholders in the years ahead.
Stacks of US currency in ascending graph pattern

Growing stacks of U.S. currency notes.

Lauren Nicole/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I put most of my emphasis on dividend growth. After all, growing streams of cash flow are what I will use to theoretically pay my bills upon achieving financial independence. Don't get me wrong: I also enjoy capital appreciation from

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.81K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.