Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

With the inflation reduction act providing sustained financial incentives to those willing to modernize into alternative fuels to support our future energy network, I find myself researching players in the emerging Hydrogen industry.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) caught my attention because I believe demand for flexible-fuel energy backup systems will continue to rise. However, they are still in the initial adoption phase of their business life cycle and have yet to find consistent profits. After looking over their financials and valuation, I presently rate Bloom Energy as a Hold.

Company Background

Bloom Energy is involved in the development, production, and installation of solid-oxide fuel cells for on-site power generation. Their products are capable of converting hydrogen-containing fuels such as natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process. The company was originally formed in 2001 under the name Ion America Corp. before changing its name in 2006. They are currently headquartered in San Jose, California.

Long-Term Trends

The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market is projected to have a CAGR of 32.6% through 2032. The Backup Power market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030. The Commercial Standby Generator Sets market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% until 2032.

Although demand for backup power systems and standby generators is expected to increase at a relatively slow rate, the expected demand for solid-oxide fuel cells is projected to experience a much more attractive 32.6%. As they are already supplying proven products in that niche, they can expect to benefit from the ongoing change in consumer demands. Additional volume should eventually grant the company economy of scale improvements.

Guidance

The company spent a significant portion of this most recent earnings call transcript describing several advantages of its products and services. Specifically, they touted their new Series 10 offering, which they can ship quickly and also offer short-term contracts. They recently launched a Combined Heat & Power system. The CHP unit is designed to be able to shunt its heat into steam generation for industrial applications. They also stated that the steam generator can be used for cooling without the use of hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs.

"We are reaffirming our 2023 annual guidance for revenue, margins and cash flows. Given our current backlog, we remain confident that we can deliver 1.4 billion to 1.5 billion of annual revenue at our targeted 25% non-GAAP gross margin."

They believe they will perform within their previous annual guidance for revenues and profitability. Their product margin experienced a reduction in costs of nearly 13%. They note that this marks the second quarter of double-digit cost reduction and they are on track to meet their 12% cost reduction target for the year.

Annual Financials

Seeking Alpha does not have values for 2013, so they are blank on my charts. Bloom Energy has been increasing its revenue significantly since 2016. In 2014 they had an annual revenue of $248.1M. By 2022 that had increased to $301.1M. This represents a total rise of 21.36% at an average annual rate of 2.67%.

BE Annual Revenue (By Author)

Their margins reached a low in 2015 and spent the next several years improving before finding a stable range. As of the most recent annual report, gross margins were 21.48%, EBITDA margins were -8.56%, operating margins were -12.65% and net margins were -25.14%.

BE Annual Margin (By Author)

Their share count has been increasing significantly. Total common shares outstanding had risen to 205.7M by the end of 2022.

BE Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

As of the 2022 annual report, they had -$49.6M in net interest expense, total debt was $1028.7M, and long-term debt was $744.2M.

BE Annual Debt (By Author)

As of this most recent annual report, cash and equivalents were $767.1M, operating income was -$151.7M, EBITDA was -$102.7M, net income was -$301.4M, unlevered free cash flow was -$143.3M and levered free cash flow was -$176.8M.

BE Annual Cash Flow (By Author)

Their total equity found a low in 2017 and has been growing fairly steadily since its more recent low in 2019.

BE Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Their returns have yet to shift into consistently positive territory. As of the most recent annual report, ROIC was -21.41%, ROCE was -9.13%, and ROE was at -79.57%.

BE Annual Returns (By Author)

Quarterly Financials

They appear to experience strong seasonality with elevated revenue every Q4. Eight quarters ago Bloom Energy had a quarterly revenue of $228.5M. Four quarters ago that had risen to $243.2M. By this most recent quarter that had further grown to $301.1M. This represents a total two-year rise of 31.77% at an average quarterly rate of 3.97%.

BE Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

The elevated revenue they experience every Q4 translates to better margins. As of the most recent quarter, gross margins were 18.73%, EBITDA margins were -12.26%, operating margins were -18.10%, and net margins were at -21.95%.

BE Quarterly Margins (By Author)

The pace of annual dilution has increased this most recent year. The sum of their last eight quarters of dilution comes to 19.32%; over the last four quarters, it was 16.18%.

BE Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

The most recent quarter, Bloom Energy had -$9.6M in net interest expense, total debt was at $1570M, and long-term debt was at $1305.9M.

BE Quarterly Debt (By Author)

As of the most recent earnings report, cash and equivalents were $767M, quarterly operating income was -$54.5M, EBITDA was -$36.9M, net income was -$66.1M, unlevered free cash flow was -$29.3M and levered free cash flow was -$36.3M.

BE Quarterly Cash Flow (By Author)

Total equity has been rising over the last several quarters.

BE Quarterly Equity (By Author)

Their value for equity was so low in Q3 of 2021 that it is producing a value for Return On Equity that has a magnitude so large that it makes the rest of the chart illegible. So I am also presenting a version of the chart with that value removed. As of the most recent earnings report, ROIC was -2.97%, ROCE was -2.22%, and ROE was -10.07%.

BE Quarterly Returns (By Author) BE Quarterly Returns (Scrubbed) (By Author)

Valuation

As of September 26th, 2023, Bloom Energy had a market capitalization of $2.88B and traded for $13.35 per share. They do not have positive earnings so I cannot calculate a PEGY ratio. They have a forward EV/EBITDA of 59.71x, a Price/Cash Flow of 107.04x, an EV/Sales of 2.78x, and a Price/Sales of 1.99x.

Their annual financials are currently showing increasing revenue and equity. Although affected by seasonality, their quarterly financials are showing improvements in their margins over comparable quarters in 2022. Even though the trends established by their financials show promise, they have not reached consistent positive cash flow. For these reasons, I believe these valuation metrics are showing the company is overvalued.

BE Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Although they exist in an industry that is projected to experience significant demand increases over the coming years, Bloom Energy is currently cash flow negative. Until they can achieve consistently positive levered free cash flow, their cash burn rate will continue to be a significant risk.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives to develop a large variety of alternative energy solutions. Bloom Energy is in an emerging industry and is likely to face increasing competitive pressure from a growing number of alternative fuel options.

Catalysts

The company has been improving gross margins and growing revenue. If this trend continues, they should eventually be able to grow their gross profit by enough to cover their present operating expenses and find profits. When their earnings per share shifts from negative to positive, they should experience a significant valuation improvement.

Portions of our electric grid are already under significant stress during periods of elevated demand. If the frequency or severity of outages were to rise, it could increase public awareness about the need for backup energy supplies. The number of applications we frequently deem in need of energy backup may expand.

Conclusions

This appears to be an in-demand company in a growing niche. While I would love to one day become an investor in Bloom Energy, I refuse to participate in their present cash burn rate. I plan on continuing to watch their financials develop. As the company matures, I would love to initiate a position if it becomes clear they may be on the verge of reaching profitability.