SPY: Possible Retracement Before Bullish Trend Resumes (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 27, 2023 2:35 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)LQD, SPX3 Comments
Summary

  • A bullish trend signal was triggered in May, indicating a positive long-term outlook for SPY.
  • Historical data shows that similar bullish signals in the past have resulted in significant gains for the S&P 500.
  • The current drawdown in the S&P 500 is in line with historical patterns, but a retracement to the 3,920-4,180 range is possible before resuming the bullish trend.

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

The Good

A trend signal was triggered at the end of May that aligns with the thesis of a secular bull market driven by favorable demographics. As shown on the monthly chart of the S&P 500 (

Chris Ciovacco is the founder and CEO of Ciovacco Capital Management (CCM), an independent money management firm serving individual investors nationwide. The thoroughly researched and backtested CCM Market Model answers these important questions: (1) How much should we allocate to risk assets?, (2) How much should we allocate to conservative assets?, (3) What are the most attractive risk assets?, and (4) What are the most attractive conservative assets? Chris is an expert in identifying the best ETFs from a wide variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, commodities, and precious metals. The CCM Market Model compares over 130 different ETFs to identify the most attractive risk-reward opportunities. Chris graduated summa cum laude from The Georgia Institute of Technology with a co-operative degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. Prior to founding Ciovacco Capital Management in 1999, Mr. Ciovacco worked as a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley in Atlanta for five years earning a strong reputation for his independent research and high integrity. While at Georgia Tech, he gained valuable experience working as a co-op for IBM (1985-1990). During his time with Morgan Stanley, Chris received extensive training which included extended stays in NYC at the World Trade Center. His areas of expertise include technical analysis and market model development. CCM’s popular weekly technical analysis videos on YouTube have been viewed over 700,000 times. Chris’ years of experience and research led to the creation of the thoroughly backtested CCM Market Model, which serves as the foundation for the management of separate accounts for individuals and businesses. Copy and paste links into your browser: Market Model: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/ccmmarketmodel/ More About CCM: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/aboutus/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CiovaccoCapital Twitter: https://twitter.com/CiovaccoCapital CCM Home Page: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/hometwo/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, LQD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 3:18 AM
Comments (20.56K)
Sounds like Buy the Dip or sell some puts just in case.
T
TheHarlequin
Today, 3:04 AM
Premium
Comments (863)
Nice research. Covers all possibilities. I suspect the indices will continue with this pullback until there is more clarity on government funding. The next few quarters are unlikely to reveal anything new over the likely direction of travel for both bonds and equities in 2024. I believe Q3 earnings season will be inconclusive with good and bad results. The GOP may not cave in over government spending and if they win important concessions what does that say about Biden’s chances of winning the election. A Dec 15 SPY put option might be a good hedge since implied volatility is remarkably low sub 20, and the strength of conviction among analysts that equities will pull back further during the fall.
Bron profile picture
Bron
Today, 2:50 AM
Comments (367)
Excellent analysis! Thanks!
