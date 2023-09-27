Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Electric: Near-Term Upside Could Be Priced In

Sep. 27, 2023 12:30 AM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Electric stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and RTX Corporation stock since mid-2022. Buyers who added aggressively then have been well-rewarded.
  • GE could see traction from RTX investors who fled following its recent challenges with its Pratt & Whitney engines.
  • GE is assigned best-in-class grades for profitability, momentum, and earnings revisions, justifying robust buying sentiments over the past year.
  • However, I assessed that near-term upside could have been priced in, as GE topped out following its second-quarter earnings release.
  • I discuss the critical levels investors must watch if they intend to take advantage of the recent pullback to buy further.
General Electric Global Operations Center. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for many of its divisions.

jetcityimage

Investors in leading industrial conglomerate General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have enjoyed a spectacular turnaround in their fortunes since GE bottomed out in mid-2022. As such, GE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (

JR Research

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.05K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Comments (2)

13427872
Today, 6:27 AM
Comments (870)
Good news her for sure folks. The near net shape (NNS) project looks like it could help both Vernova and Aviation as well as manufacturing all across GE for sure......

Press Releases

Niskayuna, September 25, 2023

Tonko Heralds $22.8 Million for GE Vernova Clean Energy Projects

Projects will supercharge local wind development initiatives, drive innovation & job creation

NISKAYUNA, NY — Congressman Paul D. Tonko cheered the announcement that a total of $22,899,840 will be delivered to GE Vernova Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, NY to drive clean energy research and development, particularly in wind energy. This substantial funding, allocated through the U.S. Department of Energy, includes four projects for GE Vernova and includes funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Tonko helped advance.

“Harnessing wind power is essential in our effort to combat climate change,” Congressman Tonko said. “In addition to reducing harmful emissions, investments in sustainable technologies support businesses, strengthen our national supply chain, boost job creation, and lower energy costs for American families. This enormous potential for economic growth is why I’ve been dedicated in ensuring we invest in this growing industry. The projects awarded today will continue to move us forward in the clean energy transition, and I congratulate GE Vernova for their contribution in positioning our region is at the forefront of that effort.”

The four GE Vernova projects awarded today include:

$14,900,000 for the production of near net shape (NNS) components that expedite production time and reduce manufacturing costs;

$3 million to support development of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), which is essential to transmit electricity from offshore wind;

$2,999,995 for state-of-the-art manufacturing and research into production and development of large wind blades;

$1,999,845 to streamline production for critical components for wind turbines.

tonko.house.gov/...
f
fanopack
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (515)
@13427872 Imagine the day that we are no longer slaves to the oil industry! It will be glorious!
