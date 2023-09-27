General Electric: Near-Term Upside Could Be Priced In
Summary
- General Electric stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and RTX Corporation stock since mid-2022. Buyers who added aggressively then have been well-rewarded.
- GE could see traction from RTX investors who fled following its recent challenges with its Pratt & Whitney engines.
- GE is assigned best-in-class grades for profitability, momentum, and earnings revisions, justifying robust buying sentiments over the past year.
- However, I assessed that near-term upside could have been priced in, as GE topped out following its second-quarter earnings release.
- I discuss the critical levels investors must watch if they intend to take advantage of the recent pullback to buy further.
Investors in leading industrial conglomerate General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have enjoyed a spectacular turnaround in their fortunes since GE bottomed out in mid-2022. As such, GE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) and aerospace arch-rival RTX Corporation (RTX) since then.
RTX's underperformance was further compounded over the past few months as market operators pummeled it for poor execution due to manufacturing quality challenges, leading to costly replacements and repairs linked to its Pratt & Whitney engines. This also led to a significant reduction in free cash flow or FCF guidance for FY25.
As such, I assessed that the investors who added aggressively to GE, predicated on General Electric's remarkable revival, have been well-rewarded for their conviction. The company has continued to execute well across all segments, including in its renewable portfolio, as it inches closer to breakeven. Its renewable energy and legacy power portfolio as part of GE Vernova is also primed to be spun off in 2024.
Therefore, it should allow the company's aerospace segment to compete more effectively, lifting its operating margins further as it continues its recovery. Keen investors should recall that management upgraded its FY23 outlook, benefiting from the ongoing recovery in the aerospace market. Accordingly, the company expects to deliver an adjusted EPS of between $2.10 and $2.30, indicating a midpoint outlook of $2.20.
Wall Street analysts' estimates suggest that General Electric could outperform its guidance range. Accordingly, analysts expect GE to post an adjusted EPS of $2.33 for FY23, reflecting significant optimism on the company's near-term execution.
Seeking Alpha Quant assigned General Electric stock with best-in-class grades in profitability, momentum, and earnings revisions. As such, I believe GE's favorable buying sentiments over the past year corroborate investors' confidence in the company's rock-solid execution and market leadership. In addition, RTX's recent hammering could have led to a rotation toward GE, as investors "sell first and ask questions later," helping to sustain GE's incredible "A" momentum grade.
However, investors must still assess whether GE's "F" valuation grade could have reflected such optimism and execution excellence.
General Electric is projected to deliver an adjusted EPS CAGR of nearly 30% from FY22-25. As such, I believe market operators have likely priced in its near-term recovery. Despite that, based on its FY25 adjusted P/E multiple of 19.2x, it's still below its 10Y average of 23x, suggesting relative undervaluation.
As such, I believe investors have not fully baked in its recovery potential toward its pre-COVID earnings capability, assessing execution risks from the company's impending spin-off. In other words, buying sentiments could remain robust at steep selloffs, providing dip buyers solid opportunities to add exposure without having undue worries about the perils of possibly catching falling knives.
GE has been in a clear uptrend over the past year. However, it met its first "real" test in July, following the release of its second-quarter earnings scorecard.
Why? Observe that GE topped out post-earnings at the $118 level, and buyers have not mustered sufficient momentum to gain further upside since then. Therefore, over the past two months, GE has been mired in a consolidation zone, increasingly looking like an astute "quiet" distribution level.
I urge investors looking to add exposure to give GE buyers more time to prove that the $110 support zone could hold robustly. Failing this, GE could see further downside toward the $100 level (suggesting a steep 15% decline from its July highs) before another potential consolidation zone attracting dip buyers could occur.
Rating: Initiate Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
