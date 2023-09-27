Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Red Flags Everywhere

Sep. 27, 2023 10:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)14 Comments
Summary

  • Apple's stock is downgraded to a "Sell" rating due to a crisis of new ideas and expected revenue growth pressure in the near term.
  • Red flags also include declining product sales and geopolitical risks related to the U.S. relationships with China.
  • According to my valuation analysis, the stock is substantially overvalued with double-digit downside potential.

Apple Announces Launch Of New Tablet Computer

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

My latest neutral thesis about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock worked well since the stock declined more than 6% since the article went live, compared to -1% for the broader stock market. Today, I would like to downgrade my

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.84K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

techy46 profile picture
techy46
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (130.75K)
@Dair Sansyzbayev

Agree, the next big thing will be AI in PCs and SPs but that's next gen.

Let's see how 4INTC does w/ Meteor Lake before hyping AI in SPs.

PC and SP peaked last year and will continue to decline in 2024.

Add to that China vs US sanctions and China SP challenging $AAPL.
kimboslice profile picture
kimboslice
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (3.75K)
I can't sell my AAPL shares because I don't want to pay capital gains tax on a million bucks.
You guys can do what you want.
m
md#23
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (3.03K)
So nice… No new ideas… Say people who are willingly blind. People who do not understand that iPhone like one more things are only possible after underlying technologies made them possible and before everybody noticed that. Apple did not have “ideas”, ideas are for people who cannot emulate Apple because they do not understand how THAT was possible. Apple had keen eyes and wonderful design.

Apple have created a still unique platform, Mac + iPad, that shocked the industry. The most easily understandable reactions to that were Windows 11 and Flutter. Now Apple is shaking the gaming industry. Do you think Epic and Unity made insane moves all by themselves?

Intel has yet to duplicate M1, they promised they will not give up. Looks like Apple will have unique CPU technology for several years. Apple is working on a modem, I recall an equally insightful article that attempted to proof it is a bad idea. Apple has developed other chips of lesser visibility to “analysts”. Apple is preparing the underlying technology for the next one more thing moment.

Apple is not ideal and if you want sell arguments there are lots of questions to ask. What to do if I touched my iPhone case with oily hands? Is it safe to play on Pro Max when it is lying on a blanket? And the like, but not where are new ideas.
S
SmokyToast
Today, 10:51 AM
Premium
Comments (20)
Love the product, don’t want to own the stock at these levels, unless it’s through an intermediary (BRK.B). Glad to see a contrarian view put onto S.A. - don’t see enough of them. Thank you for that.

I do see it’s pivot to India as a vital and ultimately wise move that will benefit them so slowly and gradually that Market won’t notice the benefits until analysts look backwards.
pine-apple profile picture
pine-apple
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (112)
You are right about one thing: the stock is expensive.

On a totally unrelated note: I just added some AAPL to my position today, at $171.25
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (3.04K)
Tim Cook must be removed as CEO, worst CEO in the industry. Over $600B in buybacks. That is an insane amount of money used to prop up a stock.
C
CEF-Boy
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (145)
Review your sell call in one year's time
G
GREYJOY47
Today, 10:23 AM
Premium
Comments (97)
I hear product is flying of the shelves in Philadelphia
H
HomeworkNotHope
Today, 10:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (24)
@GREYJOY47 I hear their products are flying off the shelves in all the liberal cities.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (8.83K)
@GREYJOY47 LOL the Apple store thefts in Philly are big news. See Drudge.
A
Astrida Valigorsky
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
This article is poorly informed, I was standing in line in the burbs to get my iPhone 15 last week along with hundreds of other people...
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (10.18K)
@Astrida Valigorsky

Really? Why would you stand in line to buy a phone?
Z
ZARmeister
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (109)
I presume you are short APL?
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (8.83K)
AAPL down in a 90% up market. Something is wrong. Retail investors are always the last to know. Its impossible to outwit the algorithms and institutions with deep knowledge and contacts.
