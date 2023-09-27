Target: Financials Say Buy, But Too Much Drama For Now

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

As Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reaches its 52-week low, I wanted to take a look at the company's financials to see what the reason for such a poor performance YTD is. The company's slight deterioration of margins and the negativity surrounding the company and the macroeconomic situation in the US brought the company down, however, until these improve, the company is a hold and further price declines are not out of the question.

Outlook

So, what happened to the company that was a $ 260-a-share company not long ago? I will touch on this briefly as I would like to focus on the company itself more.

The company has been hit with deteriorating margins, which played a big role in the share price depreciation. Theft, also known as shrinkage, was also blamed for the company's lackluster profitability in recent times. This is where it gets quite a bit political in the comments section. I'm not interested in politics, and I have no right to talk about what's happening in the US, as I don't live there, however, it's not a good idea for businesses to get involved in such matters. Just look at Disney (DIS). These matters have been covered before so I won't get into the specifics, however, closures of a couple of stores aren't going to fix anything broadly speaking. Yes, the company's margins will improve, and I will touch on that in the later section, however, that is just a band-aid on a bullet wound and will not fix the larger issue at hand.

So, because of this negative sentiment, the company has seen its share price deteriorate 26% YTD and reach 52-week lows. As you will see in the next sections the company has performed well in the past and I don't doubt it will turn around once again in the future, as the short-term noise and negativity find another company to dislike. Target will power through this negativity, but I do think that it's not the end of it yet and I would anticipate further declines in the short term.

Financials

As of Q2 '23, the company had $1.6B in cash and equivalents against around $15B in long-term debt. I'm all for companies using leverage if it is manageable. Is it manageable for TGT? The latest quarter shows EBIT to be at $2.5B for the 6 months ended July '23 while interest expense on debt stood at $288m. This means that EBIT can cover interest expense on debt 8.7 times over, which to me seems more than manageable. This ratio is very similar to the historical average for the company. For reference, 2x is considered to be a healthy ratio by analysts. I look for companies that have at least a 5x coverage ratio to be more conservative. So, it's safe to say TGT is at no risk of insolvency.

Coverage Ratio (Author)

The company's current ratio has been below 1, as it is very common to see in retail companies like TGT, so I'm not worried about that. The company's inventory turnover ratio is very strong, hovering at around 6 for at least 5 years, which tells me the company can go through the product rather quickly and turn it into cash. The company has no liquidity issues.

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company's ROA and ROE have been remarkable over the years, with FY21 a specific standout. This tells me that the management has been efficient at utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital at least in the past.

ROE and ROA (Author)

A similar story can be said about the company's return on invested capital or ROIC. FY21 seemed to have been an outstanding year for the company, but then FY22 came and brought down the profitability of the company because of high inflation, which turned into higher costs for the company relative to revenues. Nevertheless, the company is still achieving a 10% ROIC, which is my minimum requirement for an investment. I'm sure the company will return to its historical average in due time.

ROIC (Author)

Speaking of revenues and costs, the company grew at a reasonable rate of about 4.8% CAGR over the last decade. I don't expect the company to grow at a higher rate than its historical average, and I think that it would grow slower going forward unless there's some unknown catalyst that propels it forward.

Revenue (Author)

In terms of margins, we can see that the revenue growth wasn't enough to offset the increase in costs in FY22, which led to gross margin deterioration of around 400bps or 4% y/y, which in turn affected operating and net margins negatively. As of Q2, gross margins seem to have improved y/y, which signals that costs are decreasing once again. The company achieved around 28% gross margins as of Q2, which is quite an improvement from FY22.

Margins (Author)

The company has also been buying back its shares steadily over the last decade, which if bought at opportune times is a good thing when the price was considered cheap, but if it was bought when the company was overvalued, say when the PE ratio stood at around 24, then the money could have been used somewhere more productive in my opinion.

Shares Outstanding (Author)

Overall, I see a company that was doing well before FY22 came around, which wreaked havoc on the company's profitability and efficiency. I don't think that is going to last very long and TGT is going to resume its long-term uptrend sometime in the near future.

Valuation

There's no need to get fancy with the revenue growth as I don't see any potential catalysts that will kickstart it to the new levels. As I mentioned earlier, the company managed to grow at around 4.8% CAGR over the last decade, so I decided to take on a more conservative approach, which means that for my base case revenue growth, I went with around 3% CAGR over the next decade. This will act as an additional margin of safety. For the optimistic case, I went with around 5% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with around 1% CAGR to give myself a range of possible outcomes, that all seem to be reasonable in my opinion.

In terms of margins, I decided to also be on the conservative side here. For gross margins I assumed that the company will be able to achieve similar margins to FY22, meaning costs are going to be higher for longer, and over time, these will improve to the gross margins seen in FY19, while operating margins are being kept as they were by the end of FY22. This means that only by FY32, gross margins will be at the same level as FY19. Subsequently, net margins will go from around 3% in FY22, to around 7% in FY32. I believe that is on the conservative end of estimates.

Just to be even more conservative I decided to add a 15% margin of safety on top of these estimates. It may be too large of a margin, however, given the uncertainty of the economy and the negative sentiment towards the company, I'd rather be safe than sorry. With that said, Target's intrinsic value is $111.25 a share, which implies that the company is trading at a slight discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

On paper, the company seems to be a buy at these levels, however, I don't think it would be advisable to start a position when there's so much uncertainty and negativity surrounding the company. The policies that led to all of this negativity arising in the first place need to be looked at further and reassessed because as I said closures of a few stores are not going to stop what's happening in the grand scheme of things.

I would be very cautious for now as stocks tend to reach further lows once they sit at their 52-week lows. Once the dust has settled and the company returns to its profitability and the macroeconomic environment improves drastically, I will be looking to start a position. I just don't know when this is going to happen, but I will follow the situation closely and decide when the time's right.