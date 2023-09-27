Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10%-Yielding New Mountain Finance: A Solid Bet Amidst Higher Rates

Sep. 27, 2023 8:10 AM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)3 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New Mountain Finance has a stable NAV/share and a healthy portfolio, outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns over the past 5 years.
  • NMFC benefits from higher interest rates and has a healthy balance sheet, making it an attractive investment for high income seekers.
  • It pays a well-covered regular dividend with capacity for special dividends, and trades at a discount to NAV.
10 Percent Sale Discount Formed By Wooden Blocks And Arranged By A Female Finger On A Table

Devenorr/iStock via Getty Images

Income stocks don’t have to be exciting as far as share price appreciation is concerned, especially if they already throw off yields that are at or above the long-term return of the overall market.

This

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.64K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

E
Evitzee
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (329)
I've been an owner of NMFC for over two years....sweet dividend, steady as she goes.
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.39K)
To me, analysis of PIK, comparing to peers, is first on the checklist. Second would be LTV of collateral, on a loan-by-loan basis, for loans recording PIK income and loans on non-accrual.

I repeat myself. When starting my career in credit, I was assigned to the Louisville office of WCC. That office was booming with the coal industry (1979-) The manager worked magic there. He extended the boom about two years after it was really over. And it was a highly profitable portfolio of loans secured primary by strip mining equipment of all kinds.

Some good accountant at HQ in PGH, PA tried to figure out why it was so profitable despite delinquencies in a majority of the accounts. He discovered they were refinancing loans where they closed out the existing loan's 90 day delinquent interest, charged a fee, and also billed the first month's interest when the loan was booked, ADDING all this non-cash income to the P&L and capitalizing everything to the already underwater loan.

That is basically the nature of PIK "income". Just my twocents but, loans realizing PIK should really be on non-accrual, charging default interest 6%+ higher than the performing loan rate. Recognize the income when the principal balance reaches the existing amortization schedule for the loan.
p
pyrotechnic67
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (2.47K)
I've owned it for a couple years now and it's a SWAN.
