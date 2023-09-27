IWP: A Mid-Cap Growth Fund That Selectively Invests In High-Growth Niche Segments

Just_Super

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is an exchange traded fund that invests in growth stocks of mid-cap companies operating across diversified sectors. IWP seeks long-term growth of capital. Earnings of mid-cap stocks are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. IWP has an investable asset of $12.37 billion, and has an expense ratio of 0.23 percent. The fund has a turnover ratio of 26 percent. It generates low yield, but has posted double-digit total return both over the short-run and in the long-run. The fund has picked stocks that are working on products, platforms or services that are operating in niche or unusual segments and are currently in demand. IWP can be a good option for long-term growth-seeking investors.

IWP Invests in Low Dividend Paying Mid-Caps, But Generates Strong Total Returns

Launched by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF seeks to track the performance of the Russell Midcap Growth Index, by using representative sampling techniques. Russell Midcap Growth Index is composed of mid-cap U.S. based stocks that exhibit high growth characteristics. Thus, the portfolio will have lesser stocks with a high degree of pay-out. Almost two-third of its entire portfolio is invested primarily in three sectors - industrial, healthcare and information & communication technology (ICT). ICT and healthcare stocks in general pay low dividends and are sought primarily due to their potential of price growth.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF was formed on July 17, 2001 and has been paying consistent quarterly dividends since then. However, it has not declared any payout in this quarter. We have to wait for one more week in order to understand whether there is a change in their dividend policy. Now, the pay-out can hardly be a deciding factor for making investment decisions, as the yield is very low, almost 0.5 percent. However, IWP generates strong total returns over the long run. Total return over the past 12 months has been almost 23 percent. Over the past 10 years, annual average return stood at 11.3 percent. During 2016 & 2021, average total return was more than 20 percent.

Despite Being Mid-Cap Stocks, IWP’s Healthcare Picks Are Quite Known & Popular

More than 20 percent of IWP’s investments are in healthcare sector, which is spread over 52 stocks. A sneak peek into these stocks will reveal that despite being mid-cap stocks, these companies are quite known and popular among most healthcare funds. Most of these companies are in the business of medical equipment manufacturing & distribution, healthcare facility provider, managed healthcare, healthcare technology and various healthcare services.

IWP investments (ishares website)

Within the ICT Sector, IWP Emphasizes on Stocks in Cloud Technology, Semiconductor

A quick look into IWP’s top ten technology sector investments will provide a picture, where the growth potential lies in mid-cap space. There is a huge emphasis on cloud technology. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), Splunk Inc. (SPLK), MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) and HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) operates on various cloud-based solutions that include cloud-delivered protection, cloud database and CRM solutions. Some other major investments beyond cloud-based businesses include semiconductor developer - Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), audio streaming service provider - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), counterterrorism investigation & operation related software developer - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) connector system supplier - Amphenol Corporation (APH), etc.

More and more businesses are adopting cloud computing in order to store huge volumes of data. Data storage capacities also continue to grow at an unprecedented rate, making it easier and cheaper than ever for businesses to store their data in the cloud. Data stored in the cloud is also quite safer. With the help of cloud technology, the ability to receive and deliver that data will be much faster. Data analytics and CRM software are some other areas where cloud can really be helpful. Cloud-based applications and services are also getting popular as businesses realize the benefits of using such tools. Thus, demand for cloud computing is only going to increase in the coming years.

Mid-Caps Picks From Industrial Space Are Inclined Towards Niche Service Sectors

IWP’s picks in the industrial sector are not the usual construction, logistics, heavy engineering or instrumentation firms. In fact, the top 10 picks of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF are all service providers, and hardly deal with any type of manufacturing. Within industrial services too, top 10 stocks belong to quite unusual segments. For example, IWP’s top three industrial holdings are uniform rental & facility services provider - Cintas Corporation (CTAS), online auction and vehicle remarketing service provider - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) and integrated human capital management solution firm - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX).

Other major holdings in the industrial space include data analytics solution provider in the insurance market - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), industrial automation & digital transformation solution provider - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), data processing & outsourced service provider - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), workforce solution provider - Equifax Inc. (EFX), management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution provider - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), pest and wildlife control service provider - Rollins, Inc. (ROL). Investors will hardly find a fund which has been so much inclined towards such unusual services within the industrial sector.

With Respect to Returns and Price Multiples, IWP is One of the Best Mid-Cap Funds

Mid-cap funds are known for their price growth rather than yield. A comparison with similar mid-cap diversified equity funds like iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG), First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FNY), Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE), Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (IVOG) and iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) reveals that none of them pay a yield in excess of 1 percent. All these funds typically hold 250 to 500 mid-caps in their portfolio, but most of them have a comparatively high turnover ratio.

Although these funds were able to post positive returns over the years, none of them came close to iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. Over the past 1 year, price growth of these funds ranged between 10 to 15 percent. In the long run, over the past 10 years, price returns of these funds ranged between 7 and 10 percent. When it comes to the price multiples, this fund seems to be adequately valued. IWP’s price multiples are quite close to the price multiples of its benchmark index as well as category average or similar type of funds.

Investment Thesis

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has picked stocks that are working on products, platforms or services that are operating in niche or unusual segments and are currently in demand. The portfolio has lesser stocks with a high degree of pay-out. Almost two-third of its holdings belong to the industrial, healthcare and ICT sectors. Top 10 picks of in the industrial space are service providers, whereas in ICT sector the fund is tilted towards various cloud-based solution providers including cloud-delivered protection, database and CRM solutions. These types of mid-cap stocks have higher future growth potentials. IWP’s price multiples are also quite close to the price multiples of its benchmark index as well as category average or similar type of funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF generates low yield, but has posted double-digit total return both over the short-run and in the long-run. In general, mid-cap stocks bear higher risk than their large-cap peers, primarily because these stocks are less traded. However, a beta of 1.04 makes it relatively less risky. As the beta of a fund measures the volatility of its returns relative to the market, a beta close to 1, will imply that IWP’s return will be very much in sync with that of the S&P 500 index. Moreover, IWP’s holdings in the healthcare sector are quite popular among quite a few healthcare funds. IWP ticks all the boxes in order to be a good option for long-term growth-seeking investors. However, it is currently trading at par with its NAV and I’d prefer to wait for the price to come down in order to accumulate some further units of this fund.