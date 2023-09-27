zoranm/E+ via Getty Images

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is an American corporation and one of the leading players in the tobacco industry, headquartered in Richmond, which has an extensive portfolio of tobacco brands such as Marlboro and Black & Mild.

Demand for the company's cigars and oral tobacco products has grown recently. This helps partially minimize the multibillion-dollar damage from Altria Group's disastrous investment in Juul Labs. Since Altria acquired a 35% stake in Juul, the deal has only caused significant headaches for the tobacco giant. The e-cigarette maker's initial dominance fizzled out in a relatively short period due to intense public and regulatory scrutiny stemming from increased consumption of its products among youth. As a result, from 2020 to 2022, the FDA gradually banned the sale of the company's vaping devices and capsules.

However, the long-term saga does not end yet. On August 22, 2023, Altria Group announced that its subsidiary NJOY had filed a complaint against Juul with the United States International Trade Commission to restrict the import and sale of e-cigarettes. Although Juul Labs filed similar complaints against NJOY two months earlier for infringing multiple patents, we believe the legal battles between the two e-cigarette companies will not come to a final resolution soon.

Ultimately, this situation is causing unease among Altria shareholders, who still have high hopes that the sales of NJOY products can substantially impact the company's financial position, especially when the number of tobacco users is consistently decreasing.

Despite periodic headwinds that temporarily impede the company's growth in the global e-cigarette and vape market, its management has consistently raised dividend payments for the past 54 years. As a result, this is one of the main investment theses that contributes to the growing popularity of Altria Group among conservative investors looking for assets that can offset the negative impact of rising inflation.

In addition, Altria's top five shareholders include well-known giants of the financial world, including Capital World Investors, Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street, and Charles Schwab Investment Management. As a result, this is one of the factors indicating their confidence in the company's bright future despite the strict regulation of the tobacco industry.

Although the company's margins have improved in recent quarters thanks to management's efforts to improve the supply chain network's efficiency, optimizing its range of tobacco products and labor costs, its share price has fallen by approximately 7%. However, it's worth noting that its key rivals in the consumer goods sector, such as Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) British American Tobacco (BTI), have faced even greater challenges as their share prices have fallen further since the beginning of this year.

We initiate our coverage of Altria Group with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

Altria Group's Q2 2023 financial results and outlook for the second half of 2023

Altria Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $5.44 billion, 14.3% more than the previous quarter and 1.3% more than the second quarter of 2022. Despite the company's total sales growth, its actual revenue beat analysts' consensus estimates in only two of the last ten quarters, which may indicate Wall Street is overestimating its prospects in the highly competitive and highly regulated tobacco industry.

Over the past few years, we have seen a steady decline in demand for smokeable products, which has put significant downward pressure on Altria Group's share price. So, cigarette shipment volumes amounted to 20.56 billion sticks in the 2nd quarter of 2023, decreasing by 8.7% compared to the previous year due to increased competition in the tobacco market and the high rate of Americans switching to e-cigarettes.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

On the other hand, we are convinced that Billy Gifford's business strategies are aimed at mitigating the impact of declining cigarette supply volumes by launching new oral tobacco products and increasing prices for premium cigarettes.

According to Seeking Alpha, Altria Group's revenue for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be $5.29-$5.59 billion, which is slightly higher than analysts' expectations for the previous quarter. At the same time, under our model, the company's total revenue will be higher than the median value of this range and will amount to $5.5 billion. This will mainly be due to increased prices for oral tobacco products and increased demand for NJOY Ace e-cigarettes, which received multiple FDA approvals in mid-October and late April 2022.

Altria Group's operating income margin in Q2 2023 was 54.71%, down 4.69% year-over-year, but remaining significantly higher relative to the consumer staples sector.

We forecast that this financial indicator will reach 56.1% by 2023, and by 2024, it will increase to 57.4%, thanks to lower prices for tobacco products and an expansion of the product portfolio due to the acquisition of NJOY Holdings.

The company's EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.31, up 4% year-over-year, and just as importantly, Altria Group beat analysts' consensus estimates in eight of the last ten quarters, thanks in part to the share repurchase program.

According to Seeking Alpha, Altria's third-quarter EPS is expected to be $1.26-$1.35, unchanged from the consensus estimate for the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, according to our model, Altria's EPS will be slightly higher and amount to $1.31, which is 2.3% more than the previous year.

At the same time, Altria Group's Non-GAAP P/E [TTM] is 8.5x, 52.25% lower than the sector average, and 20.43% lower than the average over the past five years. Moreover, the company's Non-GAAP P/E [FWD] is 8.43x, suggesting that Wall Street is notably underestimating the company's worth during the surge in AI enthusiasm.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Altria Group's total debt was about $27.2 billion, down slightly from 2021. Moreover, thanks to the company's EBITDA growth in recent quarters, the total debt/EBITDA ratio remains stable at 2.22x.

Given the expansion of the portfolio of tobacco products, extremely high gross and EBIT margins, and a relatively low total debt/EBITDA ratio, we do not expect Altria to have difficulty repaying senior notes denominated in US dollars and euros with a maturity date between 2024 and 2061.

Conclusion

Despite a temporary slowdown in the company's revenue growth in recent years, primarily due to increased competition in the global tobacco market, we believe Mr. Market is underestimating the acquisition of Njoy Holdings, which will have a significant positive impact on Altria Group's financial position in the long term.

In addition, for the past 54 years, the management of the Dividend King has adhered to a policy of increasing dividend payments from year to year. Considering the company's extremely high dividend yield, which exceeds 9%, and the remaining authorization to repurchase its shares for more than $500 million, financial market participants are unjustifiably pessimistic about Altria Group's prospects.

