iShares Fall 2023 Investment Directions

Summary

  • Interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer on the heels of better-than-expected growth.
  • Fixed income remains our highest-conviction trade, although we see select opportunities in high-quality equities such as energy and industrials.
  • We see potential upside abroad in countries like Japan, Mexico, and India, which benefit from structural trends like deglobalization and nearshoring.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

Diminishing probabilities of a recession have supported asset performance.

Equity valuations and interest rates have been buttressed by the surprising strength of economic activity. Growth data of every variety have all surprised to the upside.

This article was written by

