Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: What Quarterly Results Reveal, And More

Sep. 27, 2023 4:19 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Costco's Q4 earnings report reveals strong revenue growth, increased membership fees, and solid net income.
  • The company's low margins, high inventory turnover, and ownership of stores give it a competitive advantage.
  • However, slowing comparable sales growth and struggling e-commerce sales, combined with a high valuation, suggest a Hold rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Outlet

Art Wager

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), with a fortress-like financial foundation, a wide and durable moat, and a transparent and long growth runway, stands out among prospective investments. Those factors undoubtedly play into the 22% gain the shares tallied this year, and when weighing the

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.45K Followers

As of 08/1023 I am rated among the top 3.4% of authors in terms of overall results. This is according to TipRanks, which provides a 64% success rate and an average 16.5% annual return for my articles. (I update this score on at least a quarterly basis for readers.)

I could be characterized as a safety first investor.  My primary focus is on dividend bearing stocks.  I seek a degree of safety in my investments by concentrating on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets. 

I am a also value / buy and hold investor.   Since I require a discount in the share valuations of my investments, my  ratings are generally very conservative.  My valuation requirements, combined with the high quality companies that I often highlight mean many stocks I rate as a hold  perform well over the long term.   Readers should consider this when weighing my buy/hold/sell recommendations.  

I am a retail investor, with no formal training in investing.  

I am a graduate of the U.S Army Ranger school and a former member of the 1st Ranger Battalion and The Old Guard (U.S Army Honor Guard.) I am a retired law enforcement officer. I have approximately 20 years experience as a retail investor. 

Best of luck in your investments, Chuck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.