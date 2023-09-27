Indigo Division

Introduction

I wrote an article on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) a few months back. I was bullish for a few key reasons:

The valuation on a simple P/E basis was very cheap; this is what made me initially look at the stock The breakeven price for the company is low and it has negative net debt, so the risk is very low. The management, which is very competent, knew their stock was undervalued and focused on putting retained earnings into share repurchases. The ROA of the company is very high and the company has a long growth runway due to the metallurgical coal demand in emerging markets.

I want to do a follow-up article here to discuss where I think the stock is headed after a 54% total return since I wrote the original article a few months back.

My long-term outlook continues to remain bullish, but I have moved the rating to hold due to the recent run-up and increased risk of metallurgical coal prices going lower over the next few quarters.

Last Few Months

I believe it's crucial for investors looking at this company to understand why the stock price has gone up around 50% over the last few months. There are three primary reasons:

Met coal prices soared higher. Alpha Metallurgical Resources bought back close to 40% of its outstanding shares over the last year. Mohnish Pabrai, a well-known hedge fund manager and a Warren Buffett protege acquired a sizeable stake in the company.

Below is a chart of met coal prices:

As can be seen over the last few months met coal prices have soared higher. This was unexpected by the market as most of the commodity complex has spent the first half of 2023 in a bear market. Market sentiment has shifted over the last few months from one that was pricing in recession to a positive sentiment of "soft landing" or "no landing". This is the first primary reason why AMR has gone up around 50% over the last few months.

The second reason is large-scale share repurchases. Below is a chart of outstanding shares of the company over the last two years:

Outstanding shares of the company went from around 20 million in March 2022 to 15 million as of June 2023, as can be seen on the chart. As of the time of writing the number of outstanding shares is only 13.69 million.

This consistent buyback of shares has been a big driver of the stock price moving higher over the last couple of months. For reference, the company has bought back close to 40% of outstanding shares from its peak and an even larger amount of the float.

The third reason why the stock has gone up as much as it has over the last few months is due to a well-known hedge fund manager acquiring a sizeable stake in the company.

Pabrai Investment Funds run by the managing partner Mohnish Pabrai, who is a well-known Warren Buffett protege, purchased 362,629 shares in the company. Pabrai is well known amongst the value investing community, so it wouldn't surprise me if a large amount of retail investors simply bought because he did. To further this point Pabrai is well known for coining the term "shameless closing" where he said that a simple strategy for everyday investors to implement would be to simply replicate the positions of well-known investors with great track records like him based off of 13-F holdings. For example, if you know of a hedge fund manager who has historically beat the market, rather than investing in their fund (if you had the ability to), it would be much easier to get the same return (with no fees paid) by just replicating what the manager does on their 13-F fillings.

Sustainability Of The Recent Rally

I don't believe the recent rally is sustainable.

Firstly I want to touch upon the share repurchases and why I believe that management will do less of them in the future.

Below is the earnings yield of the company:

Share repurchases only make sense when the ROE of the company is below the earnings yield. For example, if the ROE of a company is 10%, but the earnings yield on the stock is 50%, then it makes sense to do a stock buyback as the return there will be higher. But if the ROE is 50% and the earnings yield is 10%, then it makes sense for the company to focus on expanding operations and getting a 50% return rather than only 10% from share repurchases.

Below is the ROA and ROE of the company:

The current ROA is 39%, while the earnings yield is 23%. It would make a lot more sense for AMR to invest retained earnings into development projects where new mines will be built. If the new mines that are built are similar to the current mines then their ROIC on their retained earnings should be similar to their current ROA.

Also, when looking at the newsroom on the company's website it says the following:

Maintains robust progress of share buyback program by returning more than $850 million to shareholders since program inception as of July 31, 2023, with nearly $350 million in board authorization remaining

The management had previously approved a share buyback program for $1.2 billion, of which $850 million has been used as of July 31. I suspect that the amount that the company has done in stock buybacks has increased since July 31st as the outstanding shares have continued to go down. This means that there is little capital left in the share buyback program, which means that the management would need to approve another share buyback program to repurchase more stock, but for the reasons I mentioned, it seems unlikely now, especially with the higher P/E multiple of the stock.

The other big reason for the stock going higher was that Pabrai Funds acquired a stake in the company. As a dollar amount, it owns around $90 million worth of stock which is around 2.7% of the company.

Below I've circled when the 13-F report showing that Pabrai Funds acquired stock in the company was released:

Since then we've seen a parabolic rise and the RSI is overbought on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts.

I wouldn't be surprised if a large part of this rise is due to retail investors simply hopping on the bandwagon of a famous fund manager without actually looking into the company themselves. Often these investors are the first to sell when the stock price goes down as they don't want to be left as bagholders.

These two catalysts for why the stock price has gone higher recently, in my opinion, are temporary.

Falling Steel Demand To Impact Revenues

The two biggest steel-producing nations are China and India. AMR sells most of its met coal to Indian steel producers.

An economic contraction has already started in China and the Indian economy is slowing down. My view is that both economies will enter a recession over the next two years and this will cause steel demand and hence met coal demand to drop.

I will start with my bearish outlook on the Indian economy.

From the outset, the Indian economy looks strong especially when looking at economic indicators such as the India Manufacturing PMI:

The PMI is close to 60 which is very bullish, but the issue with a lot of economic indicators is that they are looking in the rearview mirror.

The main issue that India has been facing over the last few years is high and sticky inflation. Below is the inflation rate in India:

As can be seen, India's inflation rate has been high, but unlike the US or other Western economies, the inflation rate has continued to stay high with year-over-year inflation at 6.83%.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates, but it hasn't been a lot compared to how much the Fed and other central banks have raised rates:

As can be seen, the Reserve Bank of India has raised rates from 4% to 6.25%, but the increase hasn't been enough in comparison to the Fed which has raised rates from 0% to 5.5% with likely more hikes to come.

The lack of aggressive rate hiking from the Reserve Bank of India compared to other central banks and the continued high inflation in India has led to the rupee continuing to weaken against the dollar:

Just in 2022, the rupee weakened 12% against the dollar and as can be seen on the above chart the rupee has consistently weakened against the dollar for many years now.

As the rupee weakens against the dollar, India is importing inflation.

This has put the Reserve Bank of India between a rock and a hard place, in that if it raises rates to strengthen the rupee and slow inflation then the economy is likely to contract. On the other hand, they can continue to hold rates where they are but that will continue the weakening of the rupee and steel producers in India will have to buy met coal at a higher INR price even if the USD price stays the same; this would cause steel producers to pass on the high price to the end consumer which would eventually lead to lower demand for steel and hence lower demand for met coal.

Currently, the yield curve seems to be pricing in rate hikes from the Reserve Bank:

As can be seen, the front end of the yield curve is very steep meaning that there are a lot of rate hikes priced in, then it flattens past the 10-year note.

If more rate hikes do happen then this already flat yield curve is likely to get inverted which is a predictor of recession.

Regardless of whether the Reserve Bank continues to hike or if the rupee continues to weaken, both eventually lead to lower steel demand hence lower met coal demand.

When it comes to China the situation is even more dire.

Below is the China NBS Manufacturing PMI:

The PMI is already in contraction (below 50), which shows that the private sector has already prepared for a recession.

Further, the PBOC has been reacting to this by lowering rates:

The biggest demand for steel in China comes from the construction sector. Property developers in China, such as Evergrande, have been defaulting on their debt and have a harder time selling off their inventory, even with the PBOC helping by lowering rates. I only expect the situation in the Chinese housing market to worsen over the coming years, which will lower steel and met coal demand.

Hold Rating

While most of this article so far has made bearish points I'm keeping a hold rating on the stock.

In the short-term, I believe the stock price will correct lower due to its overbought state and I do see met coal prices going lower over the next few quarters which will have an impact on earnings, with that said I'm still bullish long-term for a few key points:

Even if India slows down in the near term there's a lot of growth in steel production projected over the next two decades:

2. The company has a high ROA allowing it to expand with development projects at a high return on invested capital.

3. While AMR doesn't trade as cheaply as did before this recent rally, its valuation is still reasonable at 5.21x forward earnings.

3. I believe the management team is very competent with its capital allocation strategy where it looks to pay down debt to de-risk the company, buy back stock when cheap, and expand via development projects into new mines.

For these reasons, while I'm expecting a correction in the short-term and economic headwinds over the next few quarters, I'm keeping a hold on this stock due to a still intact long-term bullish thesis; and it will certainly be on my watchlist to buy if the stock price goes lower into oversold territory.