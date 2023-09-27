Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 17, 2023

Phiromya Intawongpan

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of September 15th, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

JPMorgan

The chart of the week shows that the expectation for a rate hike at this week's FOMC meeting has dropped following the August CPI report.

JPMorgan

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 4 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (up from 2 last week) and the average price return was -0.81% (up from -1.32% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+0.60%) while Convertibles lagged (-2.53%).

Income Lab

12 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 1 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.07% (up from -0.98% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+2.28%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-0.99%).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+1.21%), while the sector with the widest discount is Single-state Munis (-15.43%). The average sector discount is -8.85% (down from -8.08% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+1.74%), while Emerging Market Income (-2.44%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.75% (down from -0.24% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (+0.55), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is New York Munis (-1.57). The average z-score is -0.67 (down from -0.33 last week).

Income Lab

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+13.19%), Emerging Market Income (+12.00%), and Real Estate (+10.99%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.41% (up from +8.31% last week).

Income Lab

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (EDF) -9.18% 16.74% 4.26% -0.2 -7.92% -2.46% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -5.45% 19.35% 6.16% -0.5 -4.62% 2.44% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -5.20% 29.73% -0.27% 0.5 -6.57% 0.87% BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) -4.98% 12.19% -19.65% -3.2 -6.43% -0.45% BlackRock Innovat and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) -4.78% 12.00% -20.99% -1.1 -6.67% -0.94% RENN Fund ord (RCG) -4.74% % -19.81% -1.2 -8.60% 0.00% Virtus Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Inc (EDI) -4.63% 16.05% 5.08% 0.4 -4.99% -1.88% BlackRock Science and Technology Term (BSTZ) -3.96% 11.69% -20.88% -2.8 -5.37% -1.28% John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) -3.90% 10.20% -14.19% -2.3 -3.16% -0.36% PIMCO High Income (PHK) -3.89% 12.47% 6.36% -0.1 -4.55% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) 5.13% 10.04% -17.63% 0.0 7.50% -1.69% Guggenheim Tax Muni & Inv Grade Debt Tr (GBAB) 4.46% 9.70% 2.30% 0.1 3.25% -3.84% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 4.13% 13.66% 53.37% 2.0 3.54% -1.77% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) 3.53% 13.41% 10.90% 0.5 1.63% -1.04% Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) 2.82% 11.82% -24.98% -0.8 3.90% -3.81% PCM Fund (PCM) 2.73% 10.11% 45.62% 1.4 2.59% -1.26% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) 2.51% 2.68% 8.54% -0.6 3.49% 0.00% Carlyle Credit Income Ord (CCIF) 2.36% 14.34% -2.00% 0.8 6.94% -0.27% abrdn Global Premier Properties (AWP) 2.24% 12.37% -4.67% 0.8 2.92% -0.92% The India Fund Inc (IFN) 2.24% 9.49% 3.91% 2.0 2.49% -1.02% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

New!

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

Income Lab

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Income Lab

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 31, 2023 | Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Completion of Mergers and Distribution Increase.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 8, 2023 | BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) Announce Changes to Distribution Rates Under Managed Distribution Plans. August 25, 2023 | Templeton Global Income Fund's Board of Trustees Selects Saba Capital as New Investment Adviser. July 17, 2023 | Vertical Capital Income Fund Announces Appointment of Carlyle as Investment Manager and Rebrand to Carlyle Credit Income Fund.

------------------------------------

Distribution changes this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes with ex-dates this month are included. Other statistics such as yield, distribution coverage (post distribution boost/cut), discount and z-score information. The funds are separated into cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Income Lab

Boosters