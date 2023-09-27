Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 17, 2023
Summary
- 4 out of 22 CEF sectors were positive on price, and 12 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV.
- MLPs lead while convertibles lag.
- Senior loans are the highest-yield CEF sector.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of September 15th, 2023.
JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:
The chart of the week shows that the expectation for a rate hike at this week's FOMC meeting has dropped following the August CPI report.
Weekly performance roundup
For CEFs, 4 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (up from 2 last week) and the average price return was -0.81% (up from -1.32% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+0.60%) while Convertibles lagged (-2.53%).
12 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 1 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.07% (up from -0.98% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+2.28%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-0.99%).
The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+1.21%), while the sector with the widest discount is Single-state Munis (-15.43%). The average sector discount is -8.85% (down from -8.08% last week).
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+1.74%), while Emerging Market Income (-2.44%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.75% (down from -0.24% last week).
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (+0.55), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is New York Munis (-1.57). The average z-score is -0.67 (down from -0.33 last week).
The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+13.19%), Emerging Market Income (+12.00%), and Real Estate (+10.99%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.41% (up from +8.31% last week).
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc
|(EDF)
|-9.18%
|16.74%
|4.26%
|-0.2
|-7.92%
|-2.46%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|-5.45%
|19.35%
|6.16%
|-0.5
|-4.62%
|2.44%
|OFS Credit Company Inc
|(OCCI)
|-5.20%
|29.73%
|-0.27%
|0.5
|-6.57%
|0.87%
|BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
|(BMEZ)
|-4.98%
|12.19%
|-19.65%
|-3.2
|-6.43%
|-0.45%
|BlackRock Innovat and Growth Term Trust
|(BIGZ)
|-4.78%
|12.00%
|-20.99%
|-1.1
|-6.67%
|-0.94%
|RENN Fund ord
|(RCG)
|-4.74%
|%
|-19.81%
|-1.2
|-8.60%
|0.00%
|Virtus Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Inc
|(EDI)
|-4.63%
|16.05%
|5.08%
|0.4
|-4.99%
|-1.88%
|BlackRock Science and Technology Term
|(BSTZ)
|-3.96%
|11.69%
|-20.88%
|-2.8
|-5.37%
|-1.28%
|John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
|(HEQ)
|-3.90%
|10.20%
|-14.19%
|-2.3
|-3.16%
|-0.36%
|PIMCO High Income
|(PHK)
|-3.89%
|12.47%
|6.36%
|-0.1
|-4.55%
|1.49%
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|ArrowMark Financial Corp
|(BANX)
|5.13%
|10.04%
|-17.63%
|0.0
|7.50%
|-1.69%
|Guggenheim Tax Muni & Inv Grade Debt Tr
|(GBAB)
|4.46%
|9.70%
|2.30%
|0.1
|3.25%
|-3.84%
|abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc.
|(FCO)
|4.13%
|13.66%
|53.37%
|2.0
|3.54%
|-1.77%
|Eagle Point Income Co Inc
|(EIC)
|3.53%
|13.41%
|10.90%
|0.5
|1.63%
|-1.04%
|Highland Global Allocation Fund
|(HGLB)
|2.82%
|11.82%
|-24.98%
|-0.8
|3.90%
|-3.81%
|PCM Fund
|(PCM)
|2.73%
|10.11%
|45.62%
|1.4
|2.59%
|-1.26%
|The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
|(CEE)
|2.51%
|2.68%
|8.54%
|-0.6
|3.49%
|0.00%
|Carlyle Credit Income Ord
|(CCIF)
|2.36%
|14.34%
|-2.00%
|0.8
|6.94%
|-0.27%
|abrdn Global Premier Properties
|(AWP)
|2.24%
|12.37%
|-4.67%
|0.8
|2.92%
|-0.92%
|The India Fund Inc
|(IFN)
|2.24%
|9.49%
|3.91%
|2.0
|2.49%
|-1.02%
New!
From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:
From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:
Recent corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
July 31, 2023 | Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Completion of Mergers and Distribution Increase.
Upcoming corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
September 1, 2023 | Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announce Tender Offers to Purchase up to 10% of Outstanding Common Shares.
August 16, 2023 | Tortoise Announces Tender Offers for its Closed-End Funds.
August 16, 2023 | Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Shareholder Approval of its Reorganization into Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund.
August 14, 2023 | Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc., Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc., Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announce Results of Stockholder Votes at Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Proposed Mergers.
July 10, 2023 | Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Distributions; Provides Update on Pending Merger.
June 20, 2023 | Tekla Capital Management LLC Announces Proposed Transaction.
April 24, 2023 | Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announce Updated Terms for Proposed Merger.
April 13, 2023 | Nuveen Preferred Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers.
March 22, 2023 | Board of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Approves Conversion into an ETF.
Recent activist or other CEF news
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
September 8, 2023 | BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) Announce Changes to Distribution Rates Under Managed Distribution Plans.
August 25, 2023 | Templeton Global Income Fund's Board of Trustees Selects Saba Capital as New Investment Adviser.
July 17, 2023 | Vertical Capital Income Fund Announces Appointment of Carlyle as Investment Manager and Rebrand to Carlyle Credit Income Fund.
------------------------------------
Distribution changes this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes with ex-dates this month are included. Other statistics such as yield, distribution coverage (post distribution boost/cut), discount and z-score information. The funds are separated into cutters and boosters.
Cutters
Boosters
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BANX, BMEZ, BSTZ, OXLC OCCI, EIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments