Dividends: All Your Beliefs May Be Wrong

Sep. 27, 2023 1:00 PM ETAMD, BRK.A, BRK.B, BTAFF, BTI, FDS, GM, HSY, IBM, INTC, KO, MPW, PM, SP500, TROW, V7 Comments
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Dividends are often overemphasized by investors, leading to unrealistic expectations of getting rich from them.
  • The average investor faces barriers such as starting capital, foresight, and patience when trying to live off dividends.
  • The focus should be on the growth and sustainability of the underlying business, rather than solely on the dividend yield.

Businessman facing a dilemma.

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

I have been studying and observing the financial markets for years, and right from the start I have noticed that the average investor is extremely attached to dividends; perhaps even too much so. My impressions are confirmed on Seeking

Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Comments (7)

RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 1:50 PM
Premium
Comments (30.99K)
An extremely well written article. Any investor should read this.

I'd like to add a few points. I love F, because it pays a "sweet spot" divi. Right now it's 4.83%. But as mentioned don't just look the rate/yield. (growth and sustainability of the underlying business, rather than solely on the dividend yield.)

Many may get a chuckle out of F divis, but lets go a bit deeper than just this or that. These are ALL things to look at BEFORE the yield.
Safety of the company long term.
Divi history (How long, did it stop, did they make it up, do they stick to what they said.
Cash and liquidity
Long Term debt vs short term vs leveraged debt.
CAPEX spending.
The most important thing, Retained Earnings.

The great thing about F is the F family. They need that divi. They protect it. And last time they stopped paying it, they made it back up in a lump. F is siting on a mountain of cash, they are in a massive growth cycle and still can afford 2.4B for the divi.
Now F has stopped paying the divi, but those are black swans. And it's not a black or white thing. F also pays way more than anyone in the sector does. (like 2X)
The dividend kings are false kings. They pay out tiny amounts so that they can increase it every year and for people that don't know better, they never stop paying it, because it's so small they can afford it every Q.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 1:49 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (114)
Excellent article Eugenio!
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 1:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.52K)
Need a balanced portfolio, even solely focusing on dividends, you still need higher growth/lower yielders, lower growth/high yielders and anything in between. Picking super high growth/low yield companies (V, MA, MSFT, AAPL, SPGI, MCO, COST etc. etc.) get good total return but you won't count on your dividends anytime soon.

On the other hand, you won't do too bad even if you are all in $SCHD which currently yields ~ 3.6%. The key is keep saving and investing......for decades.
j
jmcatamney
Today, 1:45 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
I would argue that in an environment where the Fed is holding higher interest rates and an investor can earn 4-5% in treasuries or in a savings account; dividend stocks are a good strategy (not the only) for an investor and for companies (not the only strategy either) that wants to attract investors. You left out a big reason for investing dividend stocks - reinvesting divedends! That is the best part, the stocks buy you more stocks which will then buy you more stocks and on and on it goes! And your scenario of a family of 4 is not a likely scenario. The family (parents) save until retirement to then live (parents only - hopefully) off of the dividends.
C
Cash Flow Assets
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Pounded on Hershey at $202.25
d
dlkid50
Today, 1:22 PM
Comments (1.22K)
Dividends matter trust me, as someone who has accumulated significant annual income on dividends solely. It's not easy and it's not quick but it's worth it.
W
Wizard19
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (136)
While there may be articles written on MPW, I don't think there are a lot of fans here of that investment. I believe you need some balance in both divi growth and divi yield.
