Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unilever Stock Can Potentially Beat The Market, With Resilient Revenue Stream

Sep. 27, 2023 5:45 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL)
Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
911 Followers

Summary

  • Unilever is a leading consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of over 400 brands and a global reach.
  • Despite recent underperformance, Unilever has strong financials and a resilient revenue stream, even during the pandemic.
  • The company's growth trajectory has been modest, but there's more than enough potential to close the valuation gap with peers.

Unilever company office in HafenCity Area of Hamburg

JJFarquitectos

Unilever (NYSE:UL), a British-Dutch multinational headquartered in London and Rotterdam, stands as one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. It owns a vast portfolio of over 400 brands that are utilized by approximately 3.4 billion people across the

This article was written by

Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
911 Followers
We search the world for overlooked, undiscovered and hidden opportunities. Read our newsletter at Overlooked Alpha. Articles are for educational purposes only. Formerly contributed under 'Marwood Capital'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.