Blackbaud: Upside From Capital Allocation And Contract Renewal (Rating Upgrade)

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating awarded to Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares.

My earlier February 20, 2023 write-up was focused on the review of Blackbaud's Q4 2022 financial performance and its FY 2023 outlook. I turn my attention to the upside potential for BLKB relating to capital allocation and contract renewal in the current article.

My decision is to upgrade Blackbaud's rating from a Hold to a Buy. BLKB deserves to trade at higher valuations, considering the opportunity to execute on value-accretive acquisitions and buybacks, and the company's earnings growth acceleration potential driven by contract renewal.

Capital Allocation

Blackbaud has set a goal of lowering the company's net debt to trailing twelve months' EBITDA from 3.2 times as of December 31, 2022 to 2.0 times at the end of this year as indicated in its investor presentation. BLKB also aims to expand its free cash flow by +30% from $154 million in FY 2022 to $200 million for FY 2023 as per its latest guidance. The company's initial FY 2023 free cash flow guidance was lower at $180 million.

Taking into account the potential for higher free cash flow and lower financial leverage, BLKB is expected to be in a good position to consider value-accretive capital allocation initiatives in the near future. At the company's Q2 2023 earnings briefing, Blackbaud mentioned that it could potentially "start looking at more acquisition opportunities" and resuming "stock buybacks" going forward.

Share repurchases are expected to enhance shareholder value, given where Blackbaud's shares are trading at now.

BLKB trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 17.0 times now, which is much lower than the stock's 10-year average forward P/E ratio of 29.9 times as per S&P Capital IQ's valuation data. Also, Blackbaud's Price/Earnings-to-Growth or PEG multiple is calculated to below 1 times, or 0.75 times to be exact, based on its 17.0 times forward P/E and the company's consensus FY 2023-2025 normalized EPS CAGR of +22.6% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Separately, Blackbaud's inorganic growth strategy has had a positive impact on the company's historical financial performance and its long-term growth potential.

In the company's investor presentation, BLKB highlighted its impressive recurring revenue and EBITDA CAGRs of +13% and +11%, respectively for the FY 2012-2022 time frame which it attributed to the "execution of a successful M&A strategy."

At JPMorgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (event transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in the middle of last year, Blackbaud also mentioned that the EVERFI M&A deal in 2022 "doubled our TAM (Total Addressable Market) to $20 billion."

In summary, Blackbaud's shares should be trading higher, assuming that the company can capitalize on its improved financial position to engage in share buybacks and acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

Contract Renewal

BLKB's Q2 2023 bottom line performance was outstanding. But the company's recent second quarter financial performance has yet to reflect all the pricing upside associated with the renewal of its contracts.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS for Blackbaud increased by +30.7% YoY and +36.1% QoQ to $0.98 in Q2 2023. More significantly, BLKB achieved a +6.7% earnings beat for the most recent quarter. Blackbaud revealed at its Q2 2023 earnings call that "for software subscriptions, we renewed in the second quarter, the first year subscription price increase is up from" that for Q1 2023. This is one of the main drivers that led to BLKB delivering above-expectations in EPS for Q2 2023.

Blackbaud has shared relevant data in its investor presentation, which indicates that BLKB's earnings uplift relating to contract renewal will be even more substantial in 2H 2023 and beyond.

Close to 70% of contracts that expire this year have already been renewed as of end-July. However, only a quarter of this positive revenue impact pertaining to price increases has been reflected in Blackbaud's Q2 2023 numbers, as there is a time lag for the new contractual rates to take effect.

The metrics highlighted above indicate that Blackbaud's top line and bottom line growth are expected to accelerate in a meaningful manner for 2H 2023. In specific terms, BLKB's revenue expansion is projected to accelerate from +2.3% in Q2 2023 to +5.6% and +8.7% for Q3 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively on a YoY basis. Similarly, the company's YoY bottom line growth is forecasted to go from +30.7% for Q2 2023 to +40.1% and +64.5% in Q3 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively as per consensus financial projections.

Looking ahead, BLKB noted in its investor presentation that 30%, 25%, and 10% of its current contracts are "eligible for renewal rate increase" in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively. This implies that after the company's contracts expiring in 2023 (35% of total contracts) are successfully renewed, Blackbaud still has the potential to derive significant pricing upside from subsequent contract renewals in the coming years. Notably, Blackbaud also indicated at its Q2 2023 results briefing that "the vast majority of customers" with contracts up for renewal in 1H 2024 are choosing to sign longer three-year agreements, as opposed to annual contracts that renew on a yearly basis.

Concluding Thoughts

BLKB is rated as a Buy. The stock's valuations are undemanding based on a review of its historical trading averages and its earnings growth prospects. There are catalysts for Blackbaud such as capital allocation initiatives that boost shareholder value and a stronger growth outlook supported by higher pricing for new contracts.