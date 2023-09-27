Many will fall by the wayside en route to the summit. Koonyongyut

They Aren't Going To Make It Easy Now Are They?

Since the whole point of financial markets is to provide a transfer mechanism of wealth from small money to Big Money, one should not be surprised that in the face of an overwhelmingly bullish backdrop, folks can be found fearing a new bear market and a drop through the floor which could - in their minds - happen any moment. If you ask these folks why they are selling their US equity index positions, they will give you one of two answers. Either they bought at the October 2022 lows and they have been taking profits at the recent highs, the better to reinvest when the upswing comes - in which case kudos; or, they have been convinced by talking heads that the US economy and its accompanying securities markets are about to nosedive into oblivion, driven by some combination of recession, the Fed, the 10-year yield, the dollar, oil prices, inflation, or something else. This is understandable, given that most any media outlet today, be it social or broadcast, is driving this message home on an hourly basis.

Back in November 2022, and again in January 2023, we posted bullish notes on the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). The snapshot below is from our November article; you can see our own 'dot plot' on the snapshot, which was - accumulate rating in Nov-22 and Jan-23 and hold rating in April 2023.

QQQ Nov-22 Note (Seeking Alpha, Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

Those turned out to be righteous calls.

Now since the July 2023 highs, QQQ is down around 10%, a not abnormal correction after so far a runup. But with the Fed failing to say "we're done here, about your business, move along, nothing to see here folks", the door was left wide open for rate-speech types to get going on social media, CNBC and the like with talk of higher-for-longer still. Seizing on the dot-plot that the Fed waved around at the last FOMC.

Well, we could be wrong, this could age badly, but we believe the Nasdaq is looking for a local bottom and, once established, we think it is heading up to new all-time highs within a year.

We now once again rate QQQ at Accumulate and believe the risk/reward from here on up is compelling. Our logic is primarily technical but, as you know, stock charts don't exist in a vacuum. These charts represent the sum of all knowledge that resides in large-account players' minds; those are the accounts that move the indices. What a $2bn hedge fund or a collection of small family offices thinks is interesting but not truly market-moving. By following the breadcrumbs left by large-account players as they accumulate, hold, and distribute holdings in a never-ending cycle, we hope to tag along just a little behind where they are, and pick up a few scraps along the way.

So, to our eyes we see a macro backdrop of declining inflation, we believe that rates are going no higher in the US anytime soon, corporate earnings look good - huge companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) are seeing acceleration in revenue growth - and as a result we believe that large-account investors are now positioning for an upside move in each of the indices.

Here's our medium-term outlook for the QQQ. (You can open a full page version of this chart, here).

QQQ Medium Term Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

You'll note that this is the exact same chart we posted in January 2023 (here), save that time has passed. We expect the QQQ to reach the mid-400s, maybe as high as $465, within months.

And then we have to do our real work here. For the question troubling us at Cestrian is not, Wen Recession; the question for us is, are we modelling the Nasdaq too conservatively? Should we be starting our analysis at the Covid lows, in which case, the QQQ is unlikely to roll over in the 460 zone but more likely to carry on up to ... dare we say it ... the $600s? That's for another day, another article. We'll share that one with you soon. For now we're focused on whether the QQQ can reach $460 and if so, whether to stick or twist at that point in time.

The selloff in recent weeks by the way looks like a regular technical correction. Here's a chart that uses the NQ futures to illustrate our point. (You can open a full page version, here).

NQ Short Term Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

The low struck intraday on 18 August has held for now on this chart; the correction is a 38.2% Wave 4 retrace of the huge Wave 3 that was delivered from March to July this year. Situation normal - nothing unusual to see here, yet. (If NQ drops below 12970, the February 2023 Wave 1 high you see there, then that's unusual and we have to think again).

We believe the Nasdaq will turn up shortly, and will take QQQ with it. We think the selloff has presented an opportunity to reload QQQ longs, and ride that wave to the $460 zone. We rate QQQ at Accumulate.

Oh, and if we're wrong? The proximity of that 18 August low means you can place a stop loss someplace below there - leave a little room for error of course - and your risk/reward should look fairly good. Let's say you have a stop in the $345 zone and you are gunning for $440 to the upside - that's around $85 upside and $10 downside, an 8.5:1 risk/reward ratio in a highly liquid index with rock solid fundamentals beneath it. We don't think that's too shabby.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 September 2023.