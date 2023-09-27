Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
We Believe The Nasdaq Is About To Start A Run To All Time Highs

Sep. 27, 2023 6:05 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)2 Comments
Summary

  • We believes the Nasdaq is looking for a local bottom and expect it to reach new all-time highs within a year.
  • We rate the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF as "Accumulate" and believe the risk/reward from here on up is compelling.
  • The recent selloff is seen as a regular technical correction, and we see it as an opportunity to reload QQQ longs.
Imja Tse or Island peakclimbing, Everest region, Nepal

Many will fall by the wayside en route to the summit.

