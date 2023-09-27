ETAJOE/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is a mid-sized manufacturer based in Houston that produces products including switchgears, power control rooms, and control and monitoring devices for electrical energy distribution. Powell focuses primarily on the sale of expensive custom designed products. The company sells to a wide variety of industries, including the oil and gas industry, electric utility providers, and industrial enterprises. Powell primarily operates in the United States, where 5 of its 8 manufacturing locations are located, with 76% percent of revenues coming from domestic sources. The company also has a sizable presence in Canada, where 2 of its manufacturing locations are located, with 15% of its revenues coming from that country.

Powell Industries Investor Presentation

During the first 3 quarters of FY 2023, the company experienced a surge in demand, with its backlog more than tripling YoY to $1.3B, pushing the company's Q3 revenues up 42.0% YoY to $192M, which was $21M above expectations. In addition, Powell's Q3 GAAP EPS rose 100.0% YoY to $1.52 and beat expectations by an impressive $0.86. As such, the company's valuation has more than doubled so far in 2023 to over $900M. However, because Powell's meteoric growth during the past three quarters is likely to slow to a more sustainable rate, we believe that the company's high valuation is difficult to justify.

Engineer to Order Workflow

Powell primarily uses the engineer to order (ETO) workflow, meaning a customer's order prompts both the custom design and manufacture of a product, both of which are done by the company. The company's reliance on long-term repeat customers is enabled by the ETO workflow since Powell is the often the only company qualified to maintain the products it designs. We believe that this reliance on long term and repeat customers will allow the company to maintain the massive gains it made over the course of the last three quarters. As such, we believe Powell's ETO workflow provides the company with a competitive edge over its competitors.

Powell Industries Investor Presentation

The company's use of the ETO workflow is prompted by the fact that it focuses on the manufacturing and sale of custom and highly complex products. For instance, a typical power control room produced by Powell requires 45 engineers to design. Due to the complexity of its products, and the fact that many of its large products are very difficult to transport, the company does a majority of its engineering and manufacturing domestically. 5 of its 8 manufacturing locations and 76% of the company's 1935 employees are in America. As such, the company is far less vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and international disputes compared to other manufacturers such as Siemens. Another benefit of producing highly complex custom products that could only be produced domestically is that it allows Powell Industries to operate in a niche, making it such that the company faces very limited direct competition.

Powell Industries Investor Presentation

We believe that the ETO workflow is a major reason why the company was able to experience such a meteoric rise in recent quarters. In addition, we believe that the ETO workflow and the company's unique custom products will continue to boost the company's growth and stability in the future. However, because the ETO workflow requires highly specialized engineers and is not compatible with mass production, we believe that Powell will not be able to sustain rapid long term growth.

Strong Growth and a Surge in Demand

Over the course of the first 3 quarters of 2023, Powell Industries has received $1.23B in orders, which is up 70.3% from the $719M it received during all of FY 2022. Since the company does not have the manufacturing capacity to fulfill this massive volume of orders, Powell's backlog for its products and services accumulated to an impressive $1.34B, which is more than double the company's revenue of $533M in FY 2022. As such, Powell's backlog is now larger than the amount of orders it is able to fulfill. Consequently, the company's products and services have already been booked into FY 2025.

Powell Industries Investor Presentation

The surge in demand has led to impressive revenue growth across the different industries the company sells to. Revenues from oil and gas (excluding petrochemical) customers are up 25.2% YoY in Q3 2023 to $73.45M, revenues from petrochemical customers are up 44.8% YoY to $21.99M, revenues from electric utility customers are up 45.2% to $43.82M, and revenues from commercial and industrial customers surged 137.4% to 35.52M. However, revenues from traction power customers are down 26.9% to 7.14M, although that decline is not significant since traction power is such a small part of Powell's business. Overall, revenue is 42.0% YoY in Q3, with an increase of 48.9% YoY in America to $152.25M in Q3 and an increase of 79.2% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to $12.00M, and a decrease of 7.8% to $21.76M in Canada. This surge in revenue has led gross profit to rise 103.7% to $18.45M in Q3, which in turn allowed the Q3 GAAP EPS to rise 100.0% YoY to $1.52 and beat expectations by $0.86.

Powell Industries 10-Q

The company's growth so far in FY 2023 in terms of revenues and earnings has been remarkably impressive. Additionally, we believe that the company's reliance on long-term repeat customers will allow it to keep the gains it made. Furthermore, the fact that the company received more than twice the amount of orders it is able to fulfill and the fact that its services are booked all the way into FY 2025 all but guarantees stability for the company in the near future. However, while its massive backlog shows an impressive surge in demand, the massive backlog also demonstrates that the company's manufacturing capacity has been pushed to its limits. Additionally, we believe that the company will not be able to quickly expand its manufacturing capabilities because of the highly complex nature of its custom products. As such, we believe that while Powell will be able to maintain the gains it made this year, its meteoric growth will slow to a more sustainable pace.

A Unique Niche

Powell's business model is quite unique for several reasons. First, its products are mostly custom engineered using the engineer to order workflow, which distinguishes its products from those of its competitors. Additionally, the electrical energy distribution industry, while critical, is very small. On top of that, Powell serves a wide variety of sectors, including the oil and gas industry, the electric utility industry, and industrial enterprises, which makes its customer base more broad than most other manufacturers. Furthermore, the company's domestic focus distinguishes it from companies such as Siemens and Schneider Electronics, which have a much more global focus. Finally, many of the company's competitors, such as TAS Energy and Calpine, are privately held. Because of these factors, we believe that the publicly traded US company that is the most direct competition to Powell Industries is Eaton (ETN).

Eaton

However, even Eaton is not a direct competitor since Eaton's business is even more broad than Powell's. This is demonstrated by the fact that while Eaton is primarily an electrical power manufacturing company, it has an aerospace segment, a vehicle segment, and an E Mobility segment. These secondary segments combined contribute $1.76B of revenue for Eaton, which is far less than the $4.1B in revenue from its core electrical power manufacturing business but is nevertheless still a significant portion of Eaton's total revenue. In addition, while Eaton does offer engineers to order products, it is less focused on ETO and more focused on mass production compared to Powell. Nevertheless, because of Powell's very unique business model, despite these differences, we believe that Eaton is still its most direct competitor.

Author

Powell, whose revenue and profit were up 42.0% and 103.7% respectively YoY as of Q3 2023, performed far better than Eaton, whose revenue and profit declined by 6.1% and 10.3% respectively over the same period. This demonstrates the impressiveness of Powell's rapid growth so far this year. However, we believe that Eaton's sub optimal performance demonstrates the struggles facing their industry, making it more likely that Powell's growth rate will drastically decline.

Valuation

Powell's 3-year EPS growth CAGR from FY 2022 to FY 2023 is projected to be 123.5%. However, that includes the meteoric growth from FY 2022 to FY 2023, which has already been priced into the stock, so we will use the 2-year projected rate of 5.24% from FY 2023 to FY 2025 for the valuation models. We also assume the company's EBITDA growth will slow to approximately 4%. Based on these assumptions, the Graham's Formula calculates a fair value of $39.29, far below the stock's current value of $79.18, while the Peter Lynch Valuation model gives the stock a valuation of $77.90.

Author

We believe that the fair valuation for Powell Industries lies between the numbers calculated by these models, although Peter Lynch model is likely more accurate since the company is unlikely to experience a drastic decline in the near future as its services are already fully booked until 2025. Nevertheless, these valuation models demonstrate that if Powell's growth slows down to a more sustainable rate, which we believe is very likely considering the company is at its limit in terms of manufacturing capacity, the stock's valuation is too high. As such, we believe that despite Powell's impressive performance this year, its stock is significantly overvalued.

Commodity Price Risk

The greatest risk facing Powell Industries is fluctuations in the price of raw materials and other commodities. However, the company passes these price increases onto its customers, meaning that despite being a long-term concern, commodity price fluctuations will not have significant impacts on Powell Industries in the short term since the demand for the company's products is so high. Indeed, because Powell's services have already been fully booked until FY 2025, almost nothing could disrupt the company's short-term stability. It is unlikely that anything short of a major recession could cause a mass cancellation of these pre-placed orders since Powell's customers come from such a wide variety of different industries. Nevertheless, fluctuations in the price of raw materials pose a non-negligible long-term risk to the company because of its small size.

Conclusion

Powell Industries has experienced extremely rapid growth during the first three quarters of FY 2023 as a result of a massive increase in demand for its products. However, the fast growth Powell has experienced has already been factored into its stock price. Additionally, the company's manufacturing capacity has already been pushed to its limits, making it likely that the company's revenue growth rate will decline to a more stable rate. Due to these factors, we believe the company's stock is overvalued. As such, we rate Powell Industries as a hold.