Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell Industries: Shares Have Run Their Course

Touchstone Research profile picture
Touchstone Research
10 Followers

Summary

  • Powell Industries' backlog tripled YoY to a record $1.3B, demonstrating a recent surge in demand for its products which has allowed it to perform spectacularly.
  • Revenue and EPS growth are very solid, at 42.0% and 100.0% YoY respectively as of Q3 2023.
  • POWL’s valuation has become very expensive and is difficult to justify.

Electrical breaker inside electric panel in power plant.

ETAJOE/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is a mid-sized manufacturer based in Houston that produces products including switchgears, power control rooms, and control and monitoring devices for electrical energy distribution. Powell focuses primarily on the sale of

This article was written by

Touchstone Research profile picture
Touchstone Research
10 Followers
Touchstone Research specializes in the analysis of companies in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, and technology industries. We seek to identify solid investment opportunities based on thorough fundamental analysis, allowing us to build a strong, diversified portfolio of investments. For questions feedback, or concerns, please message us on Seeking Alpha or email us at touchstoneresearch2023@gmail.com. We hope you enjoy our articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 6:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.26K)
Man, get outta here. Strong buy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.