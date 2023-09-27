Drew Angerer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) looks like a very cheap stock, trading at a TTM P/E of about x8, compared to a respective valuation of about ~14x for the industry median in the Biopharmaceutical median benchmark. However, BMS stock price is not necessarily unreasonable, considering that the pharma giant likely faces a topline and profitability erosion on the backdrop of a LOE (loss of exclusivity) on its broader drug portfolio. Specifically, analyst consensus revenue estimates, as collected by Refinitv, suggest that BMW's sales will likely drop to $38 billion by 2030, down from the $46.6 billion expected for FY 2023 (a negative CAGR of almost 3%). On the other side of the coin, however, BMS sits on a strong pipeline of innovative medicines in development, which could drive long-term growth beyond 2030. But this growth is risky, depending on the company's drug development and commercialization success.

Overall, I see BMS as grossly overvalued, as my base-case estimate for BMS 2030 topline and EBIT margin suggests an implied market capitalization of only $45.1 billion, vs. BMS being quoted at $105 billion currently.

LOE May Take a Multi-Billion Dollar Bite Out of BMS' Topline

LOE refers to the expiration of patents on branded drugs, which allows generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market and offer lower-priced alternatives. With that frame of reference, Bristol-Myers Squibb faces the impending patent expiries of Eliquis, Opdivo, and Pomalyst: Both Eliquis and Pomalyst are due to lose their patent protection sometime around 2026, and Opdivo is likely to lose patent protection in 2028. Cumulatively, these 3 products account for about $6.3 billion in quarterly revenues, as of Q2 2023.

That said, reflecting on the LOE impact, analysts expect that BMS' 2023E product sales of about $35 billion will erode by $24 billion within the next seven years, to only about $12 billion in 2030E. While a strong pipeline of new drug development ambitions is likely to offset the lion's share of the headwind, a $9 billion net topline erosion will likely remain. Moreover, while headwinds on BMS topline due to LOE are almost guaranteed, upside to growth prospects remains clouded by potential delays in clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization efforts.

SVB Equity Research

IRA Price Negotiations

Investors should also consider the potential pricing headwind coming from the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 and its changes to the drug pricing landscape. As I see it, the Inflation Reduction Act has given the U.S. government a long awaited seat at the negotiating table with pharma giants, as a potential lever to realize lower prices for consumers; and thus, the IRA may be an influential driver for pharma companies' profitability going forward.

Specifically, Bristol-Myers Squibb is exposed to potential IRA price negotiation pressures for its major drugs including Eliquis, Opdivo, and Orencia; although I do not yet model IRA-driven price pressure as I would like to await further developments. Moreover, Eliquis and Opdivo would only face a limited period of IRA-driven price pressure exposure, since these two drugs are set to face generic/ biosimilar competition in 2028, while the impact on Orencia remains clouded due to the lack of known biosimilar drugs, or competitive generic drugs in development.

New Drug Development is Key

There are several new, exciting drug development upside opportunities for BMS, including Opdualag in first-line (1L) lung cancer (POC Ph2 data expected in 2024) and in adjuvant melanoma (Ph3 data in 2026), for Reblozyl in 1L MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome), and for Abecma in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (data likely several years away).

In that context, BMS needs to deliver a series of positive results for ongoing indication expansion trials in order to support investor confidence on management's 2030 target of ≥$25 billion in incremental revenue from new product developments. In the FDA approved portfolio, I see key growth franchises over the next few years in Sotyktu (deucravacitinib, TYK2i for autoimmune indications), Camzyos (mavacamten, myosin inhibitor acquired in the MyoKardia acquisition), and Reblozyl (luspatercept, for the treatment of anemia in patients with beta-thalassemia).

In my opinion, BMS' biggest pipeline opportunity through 2030 is milvexian (Factor Xia for cardiovascular disease). According to management guidance and broader market triangulation efforts, the drug my realize greater than $5 billion in annual revenue potential. However, milvexian could be second to market after Bayer's Factor XIa candidate asundexian, which is scheduled to conclude Ph3 trials in both atrial fibrillation and secondary stroke prevention (SSP) ahead of milvexian (2025 vs. 2026). So, betting on BMS drug pipeline is not without risks.

Valuing Bristol-Myers Squibb

Balancing LOE headwinds with new drug developments, I model a base-case $38 billion in revenues for BMS by 2030, in line with consensus, down from the $46.6 billion expected for FY 2023 (a negative CAGR of almost 3%). Applying a 17-18% cyclical adjusted EBIT margin as the steady state reference for the Biopharmaceutical benchmark, I estimate BMS' FWD 2030 operating income at $6.7 billion, which would imply a 2030E enterprise value of about $105 billion on a 16x EV/EBIT industry median.

Now, the 2023E enterprise value discounted at the 10 year treasury yield of about 4.2% suggests an implied present value enterprise value for BMS of approximately $75.6 billion. This number adjusted for the company's $30.5 billion net debt position results in a $45.1 billion implied market capitalization - which is far below the $123.3 billion market capitalization quoted currently.

Of course, the implied market capitalization would see upside on better-than-expected drug pipeline progress and commercialization success; however, the gap base-case versus market-implied valuation is quite large; moreover, betting on better-than-expected drug pipeline progress is not a speculation that I would recommend, as the risk/ reward is quite stretched.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, while Bristol-Myers Squibb stock may appear to be trading at a relatively low TTM P/E compared to industry benchmarks, a deeper analysis suggests that investors may be running into a trap. Specifically, the looming loss of exclusivity on BMS drug portfolio is expected to lead to a sharp decline in sales over the next few years, with analyst consensus projecting a 3% negative compound annual growth rate for BMS's revenue through 2030.

On the flip side, BMS does hold a promising pipeline of innovative medicines in development, which could potentially drive long-term growth beyond 2030. However, even factoring in this potential upside, my base-case estimate suggests that BMS may currently be grossly overvalued.