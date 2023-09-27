Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb Looks Grossly Overvalued With LOE Taking A Bite Out Of Topline

Sep. 27, 2023 6:09 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) stock appears cheap with a low P/E ratio, but its sales are expected to decline due to patent expirations.
  • The expiration of patents on BMS drugs could result in a $24 billion topline headwind to sales by 2030.
  • BMS faces potential pricing pressures from the Inflation Reduction Act, but its new drug development pipeline offers growth opportunities.
  • Overall, I see BMS as grossly overvalued, as my base-case estimate for BMS 2030 topline and EBIT margin suggests an implied market capitalization of only $45.1 billion.

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) looks like a very cheap stock, trading at a TTM P/E of about x8, compared to a respective valuation of about ~14x for the industry median in the Biopharmaceutical median benchmark. However, BMS stock price is not

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.36K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
MikeKorea
Today, 6:41 AM
Premium
Comments (2.97K)
Agreed. Thank You.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.