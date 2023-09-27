Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nutrien: Waiting For Market Fundamentals To Improve

Sep. 27, 2023 6:38 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • Nutrien Ltd. has revised its guidance for 2023, with expected EBITDA nearly 15% lower than previously anticipated.
  • The deteriorating pricing environment in the agricultural sector is the main reason for the downward revision.
  • Holding a neutral stance on NTR and considering other options like Corteva and The Mosaic Company for exposure to the fertilizer industry.

Industriell bakgrund. Saltgruvplats under en himmel med dramatiska moln. Stor grävmaskin och Stora berg av avfallsmalm i utvinningen av kalium.

Volha Maksimava/iStock via Getty Images

For Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) the last 12 months have meant a lot of volatility and uncertainty as the market is fighting to handle the ongoing climate and weather-related issues it's experiencing. High heat and unpredictable

I like to spend my time looking at commodity markets where momentum often is high and exciting to follow. Driven largely by major market trends but also short-term headwinds, I find that these situations can create some very interesting investment opportunities, both from short and long plays.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
buddybobby
Today, 7:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (89)
I don’t think Corteva offers investors any exposure to the fertilizer industry. MOS yes, but not CTVA.
