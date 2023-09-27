Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

Given Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) influential role in the cybersecurity sector, the diverse valuations examined, and the ultimate "Hold" rating, it is evident that the company's financial trajectory remains a complex interplay of opportunities, risks, and the imperative need to address fundamental challenges, particularly in the realm of net income, to determine its future market performance. The first scenario suggests a 10.9% downside potential, while the second scenario anticipates a 5.8% upside. In contrast, the third scenario paints a more optimistic picture, projecting a 118% upside. These projections are contingent upon Palo Alto's ability to navigate the intricacies of its financial landscape and achieve sustainable growth beyond 2028.

Overview

Palo Alto Networks, established in 2005, is a relatively new entrant in the cybersecurity industry. They distinguish themselves by offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that harness advanced artificial intelligence and automation. These solutions are designed to safeguard enterprises, organizations, service providers, and government entities from highly sophisticated cyber threats.

The company specializes in zero trust security solutions, covering network security, cloud security, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting through their Unit 42 team. Their network security platform includes hardware and software firewalls, secure access services, and various cloud-delivered security services. They also provide cloud-native security solutions through Prisma Cloud. Additionally, Palo Alto Networks offers security automation, analytics, endpoint security, and attack surface management solutions through their Cortex portfolio. Unit 42 combines threat researchers, incident responders, and security consultants to provide intelligence-driven cybersecurity services to proactively manage cyber risks for their clients.

In the realm of cybersecurity, the market is poised to witness significant growth, projected at an overall rate of 10.48%. It is essential to note that this growth can be segmented into two distinct categories: cyber solutions and security services. Among these, cyber solutions take the lead with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR) of 17.16% through 2028. Both of these CAGRs will serve as crucial components in the valuation section, providing estimates for revenue growth.

Cybersecurity Revenue Projections (Statista)

As evident from the Seeking Alpha PANW stock summary section, Palo Alto has consistently exceeded expectations since Q4 2022, demonstrating a remarkable performance. However, as we delve into the valuation section and explore the most optimistic scenario, it becomes evident that even these impressive results may not significantly impact the stock's trajectory. Analysts anticipate a net income of $357.6 million for 2023 and $385.37 million for 2024.

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, there is little to add beyond what is widely acknowledged: Palo Alto is an emerging frontrunner in the cybersecurity sector, distinguished by its integration of AI into its solutions. Moreover, the company's sustained track record of surpassing EPS estimates since Q4 2022 attests to its prowess in the industry.

Financials

Palo Alto's revenue has displayed consistent growth since 2017, boasting an impressive annual rate of 36%. However, it's important to note that this figure represents historical growth. If we examine the period post-2021, we observe a notable slowdown, with the revenue growth rate dipping to just 15%.

Author's Calculations

In terms of profit margins, Palo Alto lags behind its industry counterparts such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), both of which maintain net income margins exceeding the 20% threshold. This discrepancy in margins presents an area in which Palo Alto can enhance its valuation.

Author's Calculations

A different narrative emerges when we assess the balance sheet, which stands notably robust. A cursory glance reveals that Palo Alto possesses sufficient cash reserves to cover its entire debt load. Consequently, Palo Alto enjoys the financial stability to pursue further growth without compromising its financial standing significantly.

Author's Calculations

Remarkably, the company's free cash flow has grown nearly in lockstep with its revenue during the FY 2021-2024 period, registering a growth rate of 16%. This aligns closely with the previously mentioned revenue growth rate of 15% over the same period.

Author's Calculations Author's Calculations

The true measure of profitability in software-oriented companies often lies in the free cash flow margin, where Palo Alto shines with a margin of 36.7%.

Author's Calculations

In summary, Palo Alto exhibits commendable metrics across the board, with the exception of net income, which, as previously noted, trails behind the margins of its industry peers. Addressing this gap is crucial for the company to deliver a favorable stock price return.

Valuation

In this valuation analysis, I employ Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] models, wherein I explore three distinct scenarios. The first scenario assumes a growth rate of 10.48%, the second anticipates a more robust revenue growth rate of 17.16%, and the third combines a 10.48% revenue growth rate with the objective of achieving a net income margin of 26% by 2028.

The initial step, consistent across all three models, involves constructing a table of assumptions. This table serves as the foundation and encompasses all available current financial data pertinent to Palo Alto.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Value 1,748.40 Debt Value 2,330.90 Cost of Debt 1.17% Tax Rate 22.36% 10y Treasury 4.40% Beta 1.01 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 10.56% Assumptions Part 2 EBIT 593.50 Tax (116.67) D&A 97.80 CapEx 146.30 Capex Margin 2.12% Assumption Part 3 Net Income 439.70 Interest 27.20 Tax 126.60 D&A 97.80 EBITDA 691.30 D&A Margin 1.42% Interest Expense Margin 0.39% Revenue 6,892.70 Click to enlarge

Furthermore, depreciation and amortization, as well as interest expenses, are projected within each model. These projections are calculated as a percentage of revenue, with a D&A margin of 1.42% and an interest expense margin of 0.39%. Additionally, there exists a CapEx margin of 2.12%, all of which are derived from historical data.

These meticulous calculations and assumptions provide the groundwork for a comprehensive evaluation of Palo Alto's valuation under various growth scenarios.

Hugely Overvalued Scenario

In the analysis, we explore two scenarios. In the first scenario, Palo Alto achieves a revenue growth rate of 10.48%, with the net income margin holding steady at 6.38%. This same net income margin is applied in the second scenario. Additionally, it's worth noting that for all these models, revenue estimates for 2023 and 2024 mirror those available on Seeking Alpha's "Summary" tab for the stock under the symbol "PANW."

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $8,180.00 $521.88 $638.55 $754.62 $786.90 2024 $9,720.00 $620.14 $758.77 $896.69 $935.04 2025 $10,738.66 $685.13 $838.29 $990.66 $1,033.04 2026 $11,864.07 $756.93 $926.14 $1,094.48 $1,141.30 2027 $13,107.42 $836.25 $1,023.20 $1,209.18 $1,260.91 2028 $14,481.08 $923.89 $1,130.44 $1,335.91 $1,393.05 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2023 116.065 32.28 2024 137.916 38.36 2025 152.370 42.38 2026 168.338 46.82 2027 185.980 51.72 2028 205.471 57.15 Click to enlarge

DCF1 (Author's Calculations)

As illustrated, the current fair value stands at $163.25, representing a 27.9% decrease from the current stock price of $226.56. Looking into the future, the projected price lands at $201.82, indicating a 10.9% decline from the current stock price.

In this context, it becomes evident that sustaining a revenue growth rate of 10.48% alone is insufficient for Palo Alto. Such a growth trajectory would result in an overvalued stock, underscoring the need for a comprehensive evaluation of various factors to attain a more accurate valuation.

Slightly Overvalued Scenario

In this second scenario, the assumption is that Palo Alto can maintain a robust revenue growth rate of 17.16%, aligning with the expected growth rate of the "Cyber Solutions" market from 2023 to 2028, as detailed in the "Overview" section. Importantly, the net income margin remains constant at 6.38%.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $8,180.00 $521.88 $638.55 $754.62 $786.90 2024 $9,720.00 $620.14 $758.77 $896.69 $935.04 2025 $11,387.95 $726.55 $888.98 $1,050.56 $1,095.50 2026 $13,342.12 $851.23 $1,041.52 $1,230.84 $1,283.49 2027 $15,631.63 $997.30 $1,220.25 $1,442.05 $1,503.73 2028 $18,314.02 $1,168.43 $1,429.65 $1,689.50 $1,761.77 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2023 116.065 32.28 2024 137.916 38.36 2025 161.583 44.94 2026 189.310 52.65 2027 221.796 61.69 2028 259.856 72.27 Click to enlarge

DCF 2 (Author's Calculations)

Evaluating the numbers, the current fair value stands at $191.21, marking a 15.6% reduction compared to the current stock price of $226.56. Looking ahead, the projected future price is $239.74, representing a 5.8% increase from the current stock price.

Even in this scenario with an ambitious growth rate, it becomes evident that Palo Alto's stock is still undervalued when considering the current stock price. This underscores the importance of a comprehensive assessment of all factors affecting the company's valuation.

Undervalued Scenario

In the third and final scenario, the assumption is that revenue will grow at a rate of 10.48%, while net income will increase to match that of Palo Alto's peers, reaching 26% by 2028. Essentially, this implies that Palo Alto will need to incrementally boost its net income margin by 3.924% annually. As a result, the net income margins for each of the years in the period 2024-2028 are as follows:

Net Income Margin % 2024 10.30% 2025 14.22% 2026 18.15% 2027 22% 2028 26% Click to enlarge

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $8,180.00 $521.88 $638.55 $754.62 $786.90 2024 $9,720.00 $1,001.55 $1,225.45 $1,363.37 $1,401.72 2025 $10,738.66 $1,527.90 $1,869.47 $2,021.84 $2,064.21 2026 $11,864.07 $2,153.45 $2,634.86 $2,803.20 $2,850.02 2027 $13,107.42 $2,893.59 $3,540.48 $3,726.46 $3,778.18 2028 $14,481.08 $3,765.08 $4,606.79 $4,812.26 $4,869.40 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

DCF 3 (Author's Calculations)

Analyzing the figures, the present fair value stands at an impressive $380.16, signifying a remarkable 67.8% increase from the current stock price of $226.56. Looking ahead, the projected future price reaches $493.79, indicating a substantial 118% upside from the current stock price. This projection implies an annual return of 23.6%.

However, it's important to note that this scenario may not align with analysts' expectations. As previously mentioned, analysts anticipate a net income of $385.37 million for 2024, and for this scenario to come to fruition, Palo Alto would need to achieve a net income of $1 billion. This amounts to a substantial 159.4% increase over what analysts are forecasting for 2024.

Considering all these factors, I assign a "Hold" rating to Palo Alto. In the first two scenarios, which are currently the most realistic, Palo Alto's stock potential ranges from a 5.8% upside to a 27% downside. Achieving the valuation in the last scenario would require Palo Alto to significantly improve its net income margin, and even then, it would be a fragile "Hold" because any deviation from analyst expectations could impact the stock negatively.

Furthermore, one of the reasons for the "Hold" rating, rather than a "Sell," is the observation in the "financials" section, where the company possesses a substantial free cash flow of $2.7 billion. The projected free cash flows are all below $300 million in 2023. This is due to the exclusion of $1.07 billion in stock-based compensation, which, while not constituting an outflow of cash, could dilute the fair value if those stocks are subsequently sold by employees. Hence, this factor is being neutralized in the analysis.

Cash from Operations (2022-2024) (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Thesis

Macro risks to this bearish thesis encompass the potential for a sudden acceleration in the cybersecurity market, as previously noted. It's worth emphasizing that I relied on its anticipated revenue growth rates to project Palo Alto's revenues for the years 2025-2028.

Additionally, there are business-related risks to consider, such as the specter of poor financial management. One immediate concern is the possibility of Palo Alto overspending on marketing, research and development, or other areas, resulting in a negative net income.

The final risk pertains to the aforementioned stock-based compensations. It's important to recognize that these are not just an outflow of cash; they only become such when they are sold. Over the next five years, this situation can be challenging to estimate, as there may be employees holding onto stocks dating back to 2018 who decide to cash in between 2023-2028. Research suggests that stock holding terms typically range from 1-4 years. Therefore, the risk arises from the uncertainty of employees' decisions to cash in or retain their stocks, potentially causing fluctuations in free cash flow. This, in turn, could influence the fair value and potentially render the model less reliable.

In conclusion, it's important to acknowledge that Palo Alto is a robust business, characterized by double-digit revenue growth and healthy free cash flows within the current context. However, it's crucial to recognize that unless the issue of net income is addressed, the stock may have already reached its future value for 2028. Beyond this point, predictions become speculative, particularly regarding employee decisions to cash in their stocks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the evaluation of Palo Alto Networks reveals a multifaceted outlook. The company exhibits several strengths, including consistent double-digit revenue growth and strong free cash flows, which position it well within the competitive cybersecurity landscape. However, the persistently low net income raises concerns about the sustainability of its valuation. While three distinct scenarios were explored, each offering a unique perspective on Palo Alto's future trajectory, the most realistic scenarios currently indicate limited upside potential, ranging from a modest 5.8% increase to a significant 27% downside from the current stock price. The third scenario, which portrays a substantially improved net income margin, presents an optimistic but challenging path that relies on Palo Alto's ability to achieve net income levels significantly exceeding analyst expectations.

Furthermore, there are inherent risks, including macroeconomic factors, business-related concerns like financial management, and the unpredictability of stock-based compensations, which could all affect the company's financial health and valuation. Ultimately, while Palo Alto Networks possesses the fundamentals of a strong business, its future prospects hinge on addressing critical issues surrounding net income and mitigating these risks.