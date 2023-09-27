Sundry Photography

As the AI Revolution takes full force, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is set to benefit from AI work shifting to the network edge. The content distribution network helps the security, performance and reliability of the internet. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock, mainly due to valuation, though the temptation is to pay any price for this AI infrastructure opportunity.

Source: Finviz

AI Shifting To The Network Edge

In recent weeks, both Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) have discussed AI chips for edge devices. Intel is working on a computing chip for notebooks while Qualcomm is generally working on an AI chip for smartphones.

At an event last week, Intel announced new AI chips with the goal of providing AI acceleration and local inference to the PC. The Core Ultra processors are slated to be released on December 14.

The whole concept is to move AI computing power closer to the usage via inclusion of related chips in the personal devices of consumers. The move will speed up the computing process and personalize the AI services for users.

The only catch is that a lot of inference applications and models require far too much computing power for a device. In those cases, Cloudflare is uniquely positioned to handle the more complicated language models on the network edge getting the tools out on the edge of the network, as close as possible to the devices.

Cloudflare offers a cloud platform able to host AI data at the edge. The company has signed multiple deals with leading generating AI companies already, including a $1.7 million contract for 1-year of service.

Per CEO Matthew Prince on the Q2'23 earnings call, the customer had this to say about Cloudflare:

We see Cloudflare as a strategic foundational glue across all our services. Cloudflare continues to be our best strategic partner of all partners.

The company uses AI and machine learning to power security for the cloud, leading to AI startups utilizing the service. Also, Cloudflare provides a service to arbitrage GPU costs to train AI models, security to protect the AI systems and the network edge to perform inference.

The AI market will likely shift from training models to AI edge networks and devices for inferencing, providing the major opportunity for Cloudflare.

Massive TAM

As with most tech companies, a huge key to success is expanding the market opportunity with new products and features. Any tech company that doesn't grow ends up dying.

Cloudflare has successfully expanded their TAM from only $32 billion back in 2018 to a goal of $164 billion by 2024. The biggest growth has come from the addition of network services and developer services.

Source: Cloudflare Q2'23 presentation

The total TAM will have grown by over 400% during this 6-year period. Now, Cloudflare is only targeting 2023 revenues in the $1.3 range, or not even 1% of the TAM.

The company is a rare business that didn't give up any of the revenue growth from the Covid boost in 2020 and 2021. Cloudflare saw revenues surge even further during 2022 with a 49% growth clip, and the company is still maintaining 32%+ growth rates currently.

Source: Cloudflare Q2'23 presentation

The only real hiccup in the Cloudflare story is the stock valuation. Cloudflare has a market cap of $19 billion, leaving the stock trading at 15.0x 2023 sales targets. The stock is still expensive, trading at 11.5x 2024 revenue targets of $1.67 billion.

Even with 30% sales growth forecasted for the years ahead, a stock probably shouldn't trade at much more than 10x sales targets. Cloudflare is profitable and has a strong cash balance of $1.6 billion, so the stock likely doesn't have the same downside risk inherent in most rich multiple stocks.

The stock market weakness recently has leading tech stocks selling off. If Cloudflare can dip back towards the May lows around $40, investors would have an incredible entry point to play the AI Revolution and shift to the network edge.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cloudflare is a rare tech company still maintaining 30% growth rates and already signing actual AI contracts. The AI security and edge network company would be far more appealing, if the stock can fall back to the lows in May and early 2023.

Investors should use further market and stock weakness to load up on Cloudflare.