HowLettery

According to company website:

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers learning services and educational content & digitalized learning products."

Like all other Chinese for-profit education companies, Gaotu Techedu's (NYSE:GOTU) stock has been decimated since the Chinese government's crackdown on the K-9 after-school tutoring sector in 2021. However, after two years of restructuring efforts, Gaotu Techedu has completely transformed into a totally different education technology company with a very healthy balance sheet and promising growth potential. I believe the stock is extremely undervalued because of GOTU is trading at less than 1.3 times net cash value, and the market still views GOTU as a K-12 after-school tutoring company and completely ignores its growth potential.

Gaotu Techedu's Differentiated Business Model

Almost all leading Chinese for-profit education companies such as New Oriental (EDU) and TAL Education (TAL) operate a traditional business model. They mostly offer offline small-class format tutoring services. However, Gaotu Techedu has always focused mainly on online large-class format tutoring services. Gaotu Techedu has the capability to develop core online tutoring capabilities because it recruited many internet talents from Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) when it was founded and therefore, was born with an online product mindset.

There are pros and cons to the online large-class format. The biggest advantage of the online large-class format is that it doesn't require any commute time and can cater to anyone who has internet access. This is very convenient for students from non tier-1 and tier-2 cities, or students who reside in suburban areas. Secondly, the best instructors can theoretically take as many students as possible. There's tremendous scale advantage. Furthermore, the online classes are recorded, so students can re-watch the classes any time they want. Last but not least, online large-format classes are much cheaper than offline classes because there's no rent and other offline expenses.

Obviously, the biggest disadvantage of the online large-class format is that in most cases, it is less effective than offline small-format classes because the student-instructor ratio is much bigger, and the interaction between the instructor and the student is very limited, compared to the offline small-class format.

The key to success in the online large-format class business model is to attract the best instructors, create high quality learning content, and improve online learning effectiveness. Gaotu Techedu is very good at all three aspects.

From the very beginning, Gaotu Techedu attracted the best instructors because they offer one of the highest salaries in the industry, and the instructors also share the value they created.

Gaotu has also spent heavily on educational content development. The company has a content development team, which works closely with the instructors to develop, update and improve course materials. The company is also among the first to incorporate AI technology into the content development system, and to improve the productivity and effectiveness of Gaotu's instructors and students.

Gaotu's different business model results in consistently higher gross margins. For FY 2022, Gaotu's gross margin is almost 72%, while TAL's gross margin is 57.2% and EDU's gross margin is only 54.5%.

Business Restructuring And Transformation

Before 2021, Gaotu grew rapidly, but more than 90% of GOTU's revenue came from the K-12 after-school tutoring business, and the K-9 tutoring service accounted for roughly 50% of the K-12 after-school tutoring business.

GOTU 2021 Annual Report

On July 24, 2021, the Chinese government came out with the K-9 after-school tutoring ban. Like all other major K-9 tutoring players such as EDU and TAL, GOTU reacted very rapidly, announcing the business restructuring almost right away and completing the restructuring during the same quarter. Since then, the company has almost entirely exited the K-9 tutoring business, which resulted in a steep revenue decline in 2022.

GOTU 2022 Annual Report

In Q1 of 2023, the effect of the K-9 tutoring ban has already lapsed. GOTU reported that net revenues only decreased by 2.4% year over year in Q1 of 2023. In Q2 of 2023, GOTU has returned to rapid growth, with revenue growing 30.7% year over year. Growth billings increased by 44.2%, income from operations increased by 171.6%, and operating cash flow increased by 207.6%.

New Business Expansion

As a result of the business restructuring, the company also changed the revenue classification segments. Starting from 2022, GOTU's revenue is reported by the following segment classification method:

GOTU 2022 Annual Report

By Q2 of 2023, learning services still contributed more than 75% of GOTU's net revenues. However, the composition of segment revenue has changed dramatically from 2022. Specifically, there are two new revenue streams for Gaotu Techedu - non-academic tutoring courses and educational services for college students and adults.

At the Q3 2022 earnings call, management explained that GOTU:

currently offer a variety of non-academic tutoring services, including programming, chess, international chess, humanity and also science courses, etc., that students like for online education and interaction."

This is a brand-new business for Gaotu Techedu. This business grew from zero to more than 20% of net revenue in 2022.

During the same earnings call, management explained that educational services for college students and adults "include some vertical categories such as Graduate School Entrance Exam preparation and civil servants exam preparation and also like financial and accounting qualification test preps as well as other non-exam preparation categories." Gaotu Techedu had this business prior to the K-9 tutoring ban but didn't focus on it. After the K-9 tutoring ban, Gaotu Techedu grew this business from 8% of net revenue in 2021 to almost 30% of net revenue in recent quarters.

I've summarized GOTU's business transformation in the following table.

GOTU's annual reports,author's estimate

As we can see, Gaotu Techedu has entirely transformed its business in two years. Starting in 2023, all of Gaotu Techedu's business segments will see rapid growth and the growth momentum can continue for years to come.

Strong Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2 of 2023, GOTU had RMB768.2 million in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash, RMB2.9 billion in short-term investments and RMB114.5 million in long-term investments. GOTU has no debt. This means GOTU has a net cash position of RMB3.7 billion, or approximately $500 million. Operating cash flow is positive, so it's foreseeable GOTU's cash balance will only increase from here.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha's analysts project GOTU to grow its revenue from $362 million to $570 million, and EPS from $0.13 to $0.25 between 2022 and 2025.

Seeking Alpha

Based on the growth momentum of the business, assuming growth margin stays the same as 2022, which is conservative because GOTU's 1H 2023's gross margin is already more than 75%, and assuming a net margin of 10-12%, which GOTU has already achieved in 1H 2023, we can arrive at a 2025 earning's power of RMB478 million, or roughly $66 million.

author's estimate

If we apply 10 times earnings multiple (implying a very conservative PEG of less than 1) for GOTU on 2025 earnings, and add back GOTU's net $500 million cash, we'll arrive at a valuation of almost $1.2 billion. This represents a 70% upside from today's price.

author's estimate

At today's valuation, GOTU's trading at 2.75 times 2025 earnings ex-cash. This is simply too cheap for a company that can still grow at double digits in the next few years.

Risks to consider

The biggest risk facing all Chinese for-profit education companies is the regulatory risk. With regard to Gaotu Techedu, the high school tutoring business has the highest likelihood of being regulated. The non-academic tutoring business and college and adult education business are less likely to face stricter regulations.

Another risk Gaotu Techedu faces is increased competition. Almost all major K-12 after-school tutoring players have entered the non-academic tutoring space. In the college and adult education business, Gaotu Techedu's major competitor New Oriental Education has been recognized as the best brand for a long time. It may take a while for Gaotu to establish itself as a reputable brand.

Lastly, as with all other Chinese ADRs, GOTU's stock is extremely volatile. The stock often drops because of rising geopolitical tensions.

Conclusion

After two years of business restructuring, Gaotu Techedu has emerged as a stronger and more resilient business with strong growth potentials. The stock looks ridiculously cheap at less than 1.3 times net cash value and less than 3 times 2025 earnings ex-cash. Therefore, I give Gaotu Techedu a "buy" rating.