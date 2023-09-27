Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Firmer Bonds And Stocks, But The Dollar Presses Ahead

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.72K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 hits three-month lows, consumer confidence falls to four-month low, and new home sales at lowest level in five years.
  • US dollar continues to rise against G10 currencies, including the euro and sterling.
  • Equities are trading higher today, with most Asian and European bourses rising.

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Electronic money. Cryptocurrency. Global finance. Foreign exchange. FOREX.

metamorworks

Overview

The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) hit three-month lows yesterday, while the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to a four-month low. New home sales fell to their lowest level in five years. The US federal government appears headed

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.72K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.