Cielo's Profitability Persists, Yet Volume Woes Loom

Sep. 27, 2023 8:44 AM ETCielo S.A. (CIOXY)BDORY, BSBR, ITUB, PAGS, STNE
Summary

  • Cielo's Q2 results show eighth consecutive quarter of profit growth expansion, with net profit increasing by 10.2% compared to Q1.
  • Margins improved due to enhanced take rate of operations and implementation of new interchange rule for prepaid transactions.
  • In any case, Cielo's shares have experienced a steep decline since August.
  • Concerns arise over declining financial volume traded (TPV) and shrinking customer base, raising doubts about a strong recovery.

Female waitress swiping credit card at pub

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article on Cielo, I highlighted the company's path to recovery after hitting its lows early last year. Cielo implemented measures such as cost reduction, NPS improvement, and an increased presence in mid-tier businesses to achieve this. However, I also

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
202 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

