GoodLifeStudio/iStock via Getty Images

The NIO Investment Thesis Remains Highly Speculative, Likely To Miss Its Own Delivery Guidance

We previously covered NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) in June 2023, discussing its underwhelming stock and delivery performance over the past few quarters.

While the management had attempted to enter the mass market through two sub-brands by H2'24, diversifying from the previous premium strategy, it remained to be seen how the transition to NT2.0 might unfold moving forward.

We had also believed that the management's previous guidance of 250K EV delivery by FY2023 and breakeven by FY2024 might have been too ambitious indeed.

For now, NIO has recorded August 2023 deliveries of 19.32K vehicles (-5.5% MoM/ +81% YoY), while reaching a YTD cumulative sum of 94.34K (+31.8% YoY). This is based on FQ1'23 deliveries of 31.04K, FQ2'23 at 23.52K, and July 2023 at 20.46K.

Based on the management's FQ3'23 delivery guidance of 56K units at the midpoint, we may see September 2023 bring forth an underwhelming delivery at 16.22K units as well.

As a result, with FQ3'23 likely to result in an approximate YTD cumulative deliveries of 110.56K units (+34.1% YoY), based on our estimates, we maintain our pessimism about NIO's forward prospects, as it is likely to miss the FY2023 delivery guidance previously offered in the FQ4'22 earnings call.

This is barring a highly speculative reversal in FQ4'23 with a delivery of 139.44K units then, which is highly unlikely, even when factoring in the management's guidance of over 30K units in monthly delivery rate for FQ4'23.

Break Even Remains A Dream For NIO

NIO's FQ2'23 financial results do not inspire confidence as well, with it only reporting automotive revenues of $1B (-22.5% QoQ/ -21.3% YoY) and automotive gross margins of 6.2% (+5.1 points QoQ/ -10.5 YoY).

These numbers imply an average ASP of $42.51K (+4.7% QoQ/ -18.6% YoY) based on the quarter's delivery of 23.52K units.

The impacted top-line has also been significantly worsened by the accelerating operating expenses of $894.14M (+16.4% QoQ/ +43.1% YoY), naturally widening its operating losses with margins of -69.2% (-21.3 points QoQ/ -41.6 YoY).

Despite the lowered ASPs, it appears that demand remains spotty, with NIO reporting a growing unsold inventory sum of $1.17B (+26% QoQ/ +133.5% YoY) in the latest quarter.

We believe demand may still be impacted in H2'23, with the automaker ending the free power swap user benefits for all new purchases from August 2023 onwards.

These pessimistic developments have naturally triggered the deterioration in its balance sheet, with $3.83B of cash/ short-term investment (-19.1% QoQ/ -49.2% YoY), implying a quarterly cash burn rate of -$0.91B, or an annual rate of -$3.72B.

This suggests that NIO's FQ2'23 liquidity is unlikely to last over the next four quarters, naturally explaining the $738.5M investment package from CYVN Holdings in July 2023 and the recent $1B debt financing in September 2023, amongst others.

This is especially since its mass model strategy may require up to 5B Yuan or the equivalent of $685M of capex investments in 2023, on top of a "more aggressive sales target" with intensified salesperson hiring in H2'23.

While these may potentially boost NIO's sales/ deliveries and top-lines over the next few quarters, it remains to be seen when we may see its bottom line improve, due to the intensified operating expenses and capital expenditures.

As a result, we believe H2'23 may bring forth more uncertainties for existing shareholders, depending on whether the management's guidance of "double-digit gross profit margin in FQ3'23 and ~15% in FQ4'23" materializes.

So, Is NIO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NIO Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Due to its lack of profitability, we will be referring to the NIO stock's FWD EV/ Sales valuation of 1.85x, which is still elevated compared to the sector median of 1.12x, despite the drastic moderation from its 5Y mean of 5.24x and hyper-pandemic peak of 23.05x.

NIO 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

Since our previous article, the NIO stock has also rallied over optimistically and plunged drastically to its previous levels of $8s, with it remaining to be seen if the current support levels may hold.

While the automaker may have offered a promising outlook, the fact remains that it is unprofitable with a deteriorating balance sheet and sustained cash burn.

The latter has brought forth extreme volatility from the recently announced $1B of convertible senior notes in mid September 2023, with the bulls rattled and the NIO stock subsequently plunging by -19% afterwards.

Combined with the 7.42% of short interest at the time of writing, we maintain our view that the stock may still be highly volatile moving forward, until market sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs lifts and the automaker achieves sustainable profitability.

With the consensus estimating a break even only by FY2027, the NIO stock is unlikely to be a viable investment opportunity till then, with debt likely to grow and share dilution a common occurrence.

As a result, we maintain our Hold (Neutral) rating for NIO stock.