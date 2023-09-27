Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GDXJ: Surging Bond Yields Add To Gold Miners' Problems

Sep. 27, 2023 8:50 AM ETVanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.71K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF is at risk due to the rise in real bond yields, which have had a history of undermining gold mining stock valuations.
  • With the Fed maintaining tight policy and free cash flows already in decline, investors may begin to price in rising default risk in the sector, driving down valuations further.
  • Long term, while I expect a major reversal in monetary policy driving real bond yields back below zero, the GDXJ is a risky way to position for such an outcome.

Gold bars stacks and red graph chart falling down on wooden background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is increasingly at risk from the ongoing rise in real bond yields, which have been particularly negative for gold miners in recent years. Even at current elevated gold prices, the

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GDXJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

