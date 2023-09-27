Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is increasingly at risk from the ongoing rise in real bond yields, which have been particularly negative for gold miners in recent years. Even at current elevated gold prices, the underlying MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index is experiencing negative free cash flows, creating potential for a spike in credit risk. While a flight to safety bid in gold price amid rising recession fears cannot be ruled out, there is no guarantee that even this would lift the GDXJ as rising default risk may outweigh any positive impact. Longer term, real yields should move significantly lower, supporting gold prices, but the GDXJ is an expensive and risky way to benefit from such a move.

The GDXJ ETF

The GDXJ tracks the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, a market-cap-weighted index of global gold- and silver-mining firms, with an 80% focus on gold stocks. The ETF has a weighted average market cap of $3.0bn, making it a mid-cap index. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is the largest single stock with a weighting of 6.8% and a market cap of $5.2bn.

Since my last article on the GDXJ in May, the ETF has lost 15% even as gold has fallen by just 4%, and as I argued then this underperformance has been a long-term feature of the GDXJ with little reason to expect it to reverse.

The current dividend yield on the underlying MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index stands at 1.3%, which is near all-time highs, but with free cash flows in negative territory this cannot continue. Over the next few months, we may see dividends follow free cash flows lower to the point where the yield falls below the fund's expense fee, driving the GDXJ's dividend yield negative.

Heavily Exposed To Tight Monetary Policy

Despite the considerable underperformance of the GDXJ versus gold prices, the index still trades at a lofty 44% trailing earnings. Meanwhile, free cash flows actually negative, with capital expenditure exceeding operating cash flows for over a year now.

Gold mining bulls like to focus on the relatively low EV/EBITDA, price/sales and price/book value ratios on the GDXJ as evidence that the market is cheap, implicitly assuming that profitability will recover. However, even using these metrics valuations are roughly in line with the average seen over the past 10 years, while surging real bond yields suggest they should be lower.

GDXJ Price/Book Vs 10-Year US Real Yields (Bloomberg)

Rising Default Risk May Drive The Index Below Book Value

Some investors have argued that gold is well placed to benefit as a safe haven asset as Fed tightening undermines stocks, but this view is illogical. While nothing can be ruled out, history suggests that gold should be the main victims of continued tight policy. Furthermore, even if it is the case that gold remains elevated, gold mining stocks may still suffer from rising default risk. This was the case during the Covid panic when the GDXJ lost almost half its value even as gold remained quite stable. A similar situation occurred during the Global Financial Crisis, where rising default concerns saw the underlying index lose 70% relative to gold prices.

It Would Take A Major Reversal In Real Yields To Drive GDXJ Gains

In order to see a strong revival in the GDXJ we would likely need to see the Fed ease policy without there being a deflationary episode that drives up mining stock risk premiums. Such a scenario would support a rally in gold prices and allow miners to outperform as they have tended to do during gold price rallies. However, as I argued last week in this article, the Fed is only likely to reverse policy after we see a crash in market confidence, which would likely cause the GDXJ to fall further. Longer term, I fully believe that the US' dire fiscal position will necessitate a move back below zero in real bond yields, which should be very positive for gold and the GDXJ. However, the GDXJ is an expensive and risky way to bet on such an outcome.