Sell Everything
Summary
- Investors are in a sell-everything mood as stocks and bonds fell for no specific reason yesterday.
- Confidence among consumers is falling under the weight of negative headlines, but the present situation is improving.
- The housing market is showing signs of weakness, but this should ease inflation and lead to lower mortgage rates.
- We are setting the stage for a year-end rally.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
As we bring September and the second quarter to a close, it looks like investors are in a sell-everything mood. Stocks and bonds fell yesterday for no specific reason other than that all news is being interpreted as bad news. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the U.S. is "not prepared" for 7% interest rates. Fed President Neel Kashkari asserted that there is a 40% chance that interest rates will need to rise "meaningfully higher" to defeat inflation. The juvenile gamesmanship in a scandal-ridden Washington is running the risk of another government shutdown, which could further damage the country's credit rating. The list goes on…
No wonder, confidence among consumers fell for a second month in a row, alongside the slide in stock prices. Scrolling through the headlines has been downright depressing in recent days. Yet the deterioration in confidence is concentrated on the outlook and not the present situation, which has been getting better. According to the Conference Board, the Present Situation Index, which is based on what is happening to current business and labor market conditions, improved! The Expectations Index fell back below a level that has historically been consistent with the onset of a recession. Imagine that?
The warnings about an impending recession over the past year have been constant, and they have intensified the longer we go without one. Consumers have been inundated with these warnings, which despite being inconsistent with current conditions, make them understandably leery about the outlook. Still, survey results show that plans to buy autos remain at an elevated level and plans to buy appliances are trending up. This sounds like the start of the shift from services to goods spending that I have been expecting this fall.
As the next election approaches and the toxic political divide in this country intensifies, I suspect that consumer sentiment may deteriorate further. That said, I am going to stay focused on what consumers are doing rather than what they are saying, which is what dictates the state of the economy.
Yesterday's new home sales number, which fell sharply below estimates, also raised concerns about the health of the housing market. With mortgage rates surpassing 7%, this should not have been a surprise. Shelter costs have been the stickiest component of the inflation gauge that everyone is complaining about, and higher borrowing costs are the solution. Current mortgage rates are killing demand, which should stall price increases and eventually lead to decreases, which will then result in lower mortgage rates as lenders compete for borrowers again. This is a cycle. The solution to high and rising prices is high and rising prices.
The positive aspect of all this bad news is that its lessening should start to support risk asset prices as we begin the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a year-end rally. The major market averages are at or approaching oversold levels. If we have a government shutdown, it is not likely to last long. I expect softer economic data to start to reverse the rise in 2- and 10-year yields, weaken the dollar, and end the rally in crude oil prices.
When it feels like investors are selling everything, that is usually the best time to start buying, and as I've mentioned before there are $5.6 trillion reasons to do so. As investors recognize that the Fed's rate-hike cycle concluded in July and that short-term interest rates have peaked, I expect investors will start to reposition money market fund assets that are earning a variable rate of more than 5% into stocks and bonds that are more likely to exceed that fleeting rate or return over the longer term.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)