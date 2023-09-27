Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Several higher-yielding closed-end funds have cut their distributions this year, resulting in significant drops for those trading at high premiums.
  • Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was one of these cutters that has now seen the fund drop to a deep discount.
  • This deep discount makes the RA CEF now much more appealing than it had been at any time in the last few years.
Balloon attacked by hand with needle

timsa

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

We've seen a number of higher-yielding closed-end funds ("CEFs") cut their distributions this year. A couple of noteworthy funds were trading at rich premiums, which then subsequently saw those premiums collapse upon the announced

12.27K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 9:37 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.61K)
Thanks for your coverage of RA. I am one of those who took a big hit when they cut, but I am holding my shares and even adding a little to lower my cost basis. As you mention in the article, it is doubtful that they will cut again any time soon and at the current price the yield is still above 11% but now trading at a hefty discount instead of a big premium.
c
cjk4-63
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (878)
Ouch. Would not be surprised if price continues to drop to at least $11.55 or so.
Tom W Dorsey profile picture
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
Thanks for the research piece. 6%+ borrowing costs? Why not look to something like RFI with no leverage?
