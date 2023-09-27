Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning: Glass Technologies Behind AI And Consumer Devices Will Drive Q3 2023

Sep. 27, 2023 9:37 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)1 Comment
High Sierra Investing profile picture
High Sierra Investing
377 Followers

Summary

  • Corning's Q2 2023 report showed diversified revenue streams and recent news suggests new opportunities for continued growth in Q3 2023.
  • Optical communications and display technologies expected to drive changes in Q3 2023.
  • Federal BEAD program for broadband access and data-intensive AI datacenter segment offer steady revenue and growth opportunities for Corning.

Blue Network Cables

felixR

A month ahead of Corning's (NYSE:GLW) Q3 2023 earnings report, what can we expect? At Citi's recent Global Technology conference on September 7th, 2023 Corning's chief strategy officer shared a brief outline of the long-term value creation

This article was written by

High Sierra Investing profile picture
High Sierra Investing
377 Followers
Using data driven reasoning and market trends to identify strong long-term investments. Focus on identifying value in tech, advanced manufacturing and industrial sectors. Strong preference for growth stocks and highlighting overlooked companies based on solid fundamentals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Good Company
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (699)
Owned it for a very long time. It is undervalued here definitely. Lots are going for for Corning, I hv added at this level.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.