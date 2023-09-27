Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Defensive Dividend Growth: Has Mondelez Become Unbeatable?

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mondelez International is a top consumer defensive stock with a 2.4% dividend yield and a strong dividend track record.
  • The company has outperformed the Consumer Staples ETF and the S&P 500, thanks to its focus on the right products, expanding into strong markets, and improving margins.
  • Mondelez achieved impressive financial results in the first half of 2023, with organic net revenue growth of nearly 18% and strong pricing power.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Schokoladenkekse und Sahne halb isoliert auf Weiß

PotaeRin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whenever I think of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), I think of the last time I ate way too many Oreos. However, it also makes me think of one of the best consumer defensive stocks on the market - maybe THE

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.68K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:05 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.36K)
I enjoyed your coverage of MDLZ. It won't surprise you that all 3 of my granddaughters have MDLZ as part of their original long term portfolios. The girls love Oreos, and MDLZ makes multiple gluten free products that are important to people with Celiac disease, including 2 of my 3 granddaughters. Did you know that Oreos, the ubiquitous cookies originally created by Nabisco, are now available in over 100 countries?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:26 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.93K)
@ndardick No, but I'm not surprised. I also found out that the discount super market Lidl in Germany makes a great generic version. I honestly wonder how they keep getting away with that lol

Thanks for stopping by! Good to hear your granddaughters own this winner :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.