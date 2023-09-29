Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How I'd Invest $2.5 Million Right Now

Sep. 29, 2023 7:20 AM ETASML, BTI, COWZ, KMLM, MOAT, OMFL, SCHD, SPGP, SYLD, TRP, TRP:CA, VFLO, ZROZ
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My family has been rocked by an unrelenting string of medical and life crises. Fortunately, my family's charity hedge fund is saving us from bankruptcy and despair.
  • I've updated my family's ZEUS Income Growth fund plan to include my best ideas right now. In other words, if I had $2.5 million in cash, this is what I'd buy.
  • This portfolio yields 4.2%, has 13.7% long-term return potential, better than the Nasdaq, and analysts expect it to potentially quadruple over the next decade.
  • It consists of 9 ETFs and 7 of my highest conviction stock ideas, all world-beater blue chips that my family trusts with our hopes, dreams, and mountains of medical bills.
  • No matter how tough life gets, investing, business, and a joyous life are all about being thankful for your blessings, focusing on what you can control, and adapting and overcoming adversity. That's how you can build your own personal utopia even when life is tough.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Great times with great friends

SolStock

Our members have asked me for an update on my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund. So here it is, along with an explanation for why I'm using the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio tracking tool as a "Top Buys List."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VIG, AMZN, ASML, BTI, BAM, KMLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.