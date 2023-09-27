JHVEPhoto

Inflation, when out of control, hurts the economy. Going by the numerous ways inflation has hurt the global economy in the last couple of years, I believe you do not need any introduction to how surging inflation can cap economic growth. As investors, we need to be ready to stomach the pain associated with inflationary periods when things get out of control. However, during these times, we also come across companies that weather inflation better than expected, often helping shareholders keep their heads above the water. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), based on its recent financial performance, stock market performance, and management commentary, seems to fit this description.

Established in 1994, Wingstop has become a prominent player in the restaurant industry, specializing in delectable chicken wings. With an expansive presence across the globe, spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, UAE, France, and Singapore, the company boasts a formidable portfolio of over 2,000 restaurants. Wingstop's culinary expertise extends beyond its signature wings, encompassing a delectable array of flavors and sauces, complemented by an offering of chicken tenders, fries, and assorted sides.

Appearing on CNBC last week, Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth discussed the outlook for the company with Jim Cramer and claimed widespread inflation is not hurting the company at the moment. He went on to reveal that growth is driven by existing franchisees reinvesting in the business.

Recent Earnings Confirm Wingstop's Resilience

In the ever-evolving landscape of the restaurant industry, Wingstop has demonstrated its resilience and growth potential. In the second quarter, total revenue surged to an impressive $107.2 million from $83.8 million in the corresponding quarter previous year. This significant uptick in revenue can be largely attributed to several factors that underscore Wingstop's robust market position.

One key driver of revenue growth was the remarkable domestic same-store sales growth of 16.8%. This surge in sales is closely tied to the addition of 182 net new franchise restaurants since June 25, 2022, bringing the total number of Wingstop stores to over 2,000 globally. Such expansion not only fuels the revenue engine but also reflects the brand's enduring appeal to both franchisees and customers alike.

System-wide sales for Wingstop soared by 27.8%, reaching a staggering $809.8 million, an impressive feat that can be attributed to the brand's strategic vision. The company opened 50 net new restaurants during the quarter, further cementing its footprint in the industry. It's no surprise that domestic same-store sales experienced robust growth, driven by a consistently high average unit volume that exceeded $1.7 million. This remarkable growth trajectory was preceded by an approximate $1.6 million AUV during fiscal year 2022. At its Investor Day event more than a year ago, Wingstop laid out a plan to increase AUV from $1.6 million to $2 million, and the company seems to be executing this strategy to perfection.

Exhibit 1: The path to continued AUV growth

Investor presentation

Wingstop's commitment to expanding its brand awareness and enhancing AUV is notably demonstrated through its marketing strategies. Television advertisements, especially those during live sports events, have been instrumental in capturing the attention of consumers. The brand's national advertising program, initiated in 2017, has grown exponentially. Compared to 2018, Wingstop's national ad fund almost tripled in 2022, and the company continues to aggressively invest in marketing to attract new customers. At this stage of the business, I believe this is the right strategy given that penetrating new customer cohorts will be key to continued growth.

The partnerships between Wingstop and delivery giants such as DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and Uber Eats (UBER) have also played a pivotal role in attracting customers and sustaining the brand's upward trajectory. This strategic alignment with food delivery platforms has not only enhanced convenience for customers but has also extended the brand's reach to a broader customer base.

Wingstop's journey in recent years is nothing short of remarkable, as evidenced by two key metrics that paint a clear picture of its sustained success. The 50% five-year stacked domestic same-store sales growth through 2021 is a testament to the brand's enduring appeal and customer loyalty. This metric reflects the cumulative increase in sales across Wingstop's existing domestic locations since 2017.

Although growth is at the heart of the company, Wingstop has used a disciplined approach to expansion, ensuring that new restaurants are added to the brand's portfolio at a sustainable and measured pace. This combination of strong sales growth and controlled unit expansion positions Wingstop to grow profitably.

The Growth Strategy

To become a top 10 global restaurant brand, Wingstop has set its sights on a multi-faceted strategy aimed at broadening its customer base and elevating brand awareness. At the forefront of this strategy is a focus on targeting heavy Quick-Service Restaurant users, a group that accounts for more than 60% of all QSR visits but is yet to be attracted to Wingstop. By welcoming a wave of new guests, predominantly hailing from the Gen Z and Millennial demographics who value quality and indulgence, Wingstop has positioned itself as an enticing destination for a multicultural, tech-savvy audience seeking memorable dining experiences. This surge of newcomers aligns seamlessly with the company's pursuit of an AUV exceeding $2 million.

One pivotal element in this endeavor is the expansion of its delivery channel. In a strategic move, Wingstop introduced Uber Eats as its second delivery provider for the entire domestic system in July 2022. This addition not only opened doors to a fresh wave of customers but also proved to be highly incremental to the brand's growth. Current figures indicate a delivery sales mix of approximately 30% in the system, with benchmarks suggesting that it can soar past the 50% mark. The strategic utilization of delivery platforms has paved the way for impressive sales growth, bolstering the company's position in the competitive restaurant landscape.

Moreover, Wingstop is planning to elevate its brand awareness with the launch of a new creative campaign, a significant milestone marking its first such endeavor in over three years. Timed to coincide with the commencement of football season, this campaign, combined with the brand's growing ads, will enable Wingstop to not only close the gap in brand awareness but also secure premium placements during live sports events, further cementing its presence in the public eye.

Further, in an age where digital proficiency rules, Wingstop achieved an impressive 65.2% of its sales through digital channels during the second quarter. The company is gradually catching up to other industry leaders. This achievement not only testifies to its current success but also promises a future characterized by sustained expansion and digital adaptability, with a powerful database of 35 million users. A year ago, digital sales accounted for 62% of sales, so the company has continued to grow its digital presence.

Exhibit 2: Digital sales mix of different restaurant chains as of March 2022

Investor presentation

For context, Wingstop has already surpassed the likes of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) from a digital penetration perspective. More than for a coffee chain such as Starbucks, a digital presence matters to a fast-food chain as the leading players in this niche are aggressively pursuing a digital-first future.

Takeaway

With a strong track record of double-digit annual revenue growth spanning a decade, Wingstop has not only demonstrated its ability to weather short-term challenges but has also enhanced its net margins. With the fast-food sector still showing resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, Wingstop still has a long runway to grow both domestically and internationally. The company, however, is not cheaply valued at a forward P/E of 83, which is my only concern. Any meaningful pullback in the stock price should open the doors to invest in Wingstop at a more reasonable valuation.