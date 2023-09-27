GoodRx Faces Challenges In Subscription Plans, But Its Valuation Already Prices This In
Summary
- GoodRx's investment thesis is positive.
- The company's near-term prospects are promising.
- GoodRx is experiencing strong revenue growth rates.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a healthcare platform that seeks to provide consumers with more affordable and transparent healthcare, thus aiding consumers to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs.
Despite the stock being tremendously volatile, as you'll soon see, GoodRx's valuation is once again on the cheap side of the balance.
Indeed, the stock today is down 90% from its all-time highs. Nonetheless, I believe that if the business continues to progress, it could be a rewarding opportunity. Nevertheless, there are some pesky detractions to this thesis too, which are worth noting.
All considered I'm tepidly bullish on this name, even as I recognize that GoodRx has a lot of work ahead to prove itself.
GoodRx's Near-Term Prospects
GoodRx is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the US that seeks to provide patients with access to affordable healthcare. It initially started as a prescription price comparison tool, allowing consumers to find lower prices on medications. Today, GoodRx has evolved into a comprehensive platform that offers access to prescription pricing, negotiated prices through GoodRx codes, telehealth services, medical provider consultations, and more. It processes a massive amount of pricing data daily, providing curated and geographically relevant prescription pricing information to users.
GoodRx's value proposition extends to multiple stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. For consumers, it offers mobile-first solutions to simplify healthcare access and affordability, helping them save on prescription medications.
While healthcare providers benefit from improved patient outcomes and more efficient engagement with patients, PBMs (a middleman company that works with health insurance providers to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies), pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers use GoodRx to reach consumers and provide affordability solutions.
The idea behind GoodRx is that it's supposed to create a network effect of a multi-sided marketplace. Simply put, GoodRx has a comprehensive solution platform for healthcare consumers seeking affordability.
In the past couple of years, GoodRx has been a most challenging investment. This has brought about a shakeup of the leadership team, with Scott Wagner now holding the company's reigns. Here's a quote from the earnings call that reflects GoodRx's imperatives,
We're conscious of reaching that milestone in the coming quarters, while prioritizing decisions that can lead to compounding growth and profitability in 2024 and beyond. At a broad level, what GoodRx does is drive prescription claims. Operationally, we're focusing our attention on how we're driving more claims in both our prescription marketplace and in our Manufacturer Solutions business. (emphasis added)
What you see above is that subscription plans are dropping off for a considerable number of quarters. This means that subscribers are no longer growing because they are not seeing GoodRx's value as much as they once were. And if consumers don't see the value they previously saw, that means the business is losing relevancy. And that's a tough situation to reacquire those subscription plans. And this is reflected in GoodRx's financials.
Revenue Growth Rates Are Not Enticing
The graphic above is reflective of a business that is muddling through. This is categorically not a high-growth business. Furthermore, during its earnings call, GoodRx made numerous allusions to the business having to make "trade-off" between growth and margin. That's clearly a business that's reevaluating its go-forward proposition.
As a consequence of these actions, I believe this further cements the actuality that GoodRx will not be returning to high growth rates any time soon.
What in fact is happening here is that the comparables with the prior year are becoming easier, and this will allow the business to put forth the narrative that it's delivering some growth. However, for all intents and purposes, GoodRx is no longer a growth business, therefore it won't be awarded a growth premium multiple on its stock, which is what we'll discuss next.
Thinking Through GDRX's Valuation
Above we have a reminder of the underlying volatility in its share price. Can you imagine that its multiple went from around 2x forward sales to nearly 5x forward sales in a matter of a couple of months? And then, the multiple went the other way again in the next few months? That's a really tough setup for investors to get comfortable around.
GoodRx is on target to deliver around $215 million of EBITDA this year. This puts the stock priced at exactly 10x EBITDA. As touched on throughout, it's difficult to make the case that this stock is cheaply valued.
But at the same time, I don't believe the stock is richly priced either. Essentially, this is a business that has its work cut out, but there's a framework in place where the business can return to growth, albeit not much. Furthermore, given that its valuation is once again back at close to the year's low, I believe that investors' expectations are dampened. Making GDRX tentatively a good entry point at around $5 per share.
The Bottom Line
I have a somewhat uncertain outlook for GoodRx. While the stock has experienced significant volatility and is currently down 90% from its all-time highs, I believe there might be a potential opportunity if the business continues to progress. However, I'm also aware of certain challenges that need to be addressed.
GoodRx has faced challenges, including a decline in subscription plans and revenue growth rates that suggest it's no longer a high-growth business. The company also mentioned making trade-offs between growth and margin during its earnings call, indicating a reevaluation of its strategy.
Despite these challenges, I believe there's a framework in place for GoodRx to potentially return to modest growth. Its current valuation, which is close to the year's low, suggests that investor expectations are tempered, making it now a good entry point to start, but with the view of averaging slowly over time. While the path forward may not be easy, there's potential for the company to regain relevancy and deliver value in the healthcare space.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments