Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a healthcare platform that seeks to provide consumers with more affordable and transparent healthcare, thus aiding consumers to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs.

Despite the stock being tremendously volatile, as you'll soon see, GoodRx's valuation is once again on the cheap side of the balance.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the stock today is down 90% from its all-time highs. Nonetheless, I believe that if the business continues to progress, it could be a rewarding opportunity. Nevertheless, there are some pesky detractions to this thesis too, which are worth noting.

All considered I'm tepidly bullish on this name, even as I recognize that GoodRx has a lot of work ahead to prove itself.

GoodRx's Near-Term Prospects

GoodRx is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the US that seeks to provide patients with access to affordable healthcare. It initially started as a prescription price comparison tool, allowing consumers to find lower prices on medications. Today, GoodRx has evolved into a comprehensive platform that offers access to prescription pricing, negotiated prices through GoodRx codes, telehealth services, medical provider consultations, and more. It processes a massive amount of pricing data daily, providing curated and geographically relevant prescription pricing information to users.

GoodRx's value proposition extends to multiple stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. For consumers, it offers mobile-first solutions to simplify healthcare access and affordability, helping them save on prescription medications.

While healthcare providers benefit from improved patient outcomes and more efficient engagement with patients, PBMs (a middleman company that works with health insurance providers to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies), pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers use GoodRx to reach consumers and provide affordability solutions.

The idea behind GoodRx is that it's supposed to create a network effect of a multi-sided marketplace. Simply put, GoodRx has a comprehensive solution platform for healthcare consumers seeking affordability.

In the past couple of years, GoodRx has been a most challenging investment. This has brought about a shakeup of the leadership team, with Scott Wagner now holding the company's reigns. Here's a quote from the earnings call that reflects GoodRx's imperatives,

We're conscious of reaching that milestone in the coming quarters, while prioritizing decisions that can lead to compounding growth and profitability in 2024 and beyond. At a broad level, what GoodRx does is drive prescription claims. Operationally, we're focusing our attention on how we're driving more claims in both our prescription marketplace and in our Manufacturer Solutions business. (emphasis added)

GDRX Q2 2023

What you see above is that subscription plans are dropping off for a considerable number of quarters. This means that subscribers are no longer growing because they are not seeing GoodRx's value as much as they once were. And if consumers don't see the value they previously saw, that means the business is losing relevancy. And that's a tough situation to reacquire those subscription plans. And this is reflected in GoodRx's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Not Enticing

GDRX revenue growth rates

The graphic above is reflective of a business that is muddling through. This is categorically not a high-growth business. Furthermore, during its earnings call, GoodRx made numerous allusions to the business having to make "trade-off" between growth and margin. That's clearly a business that's reevaluating its go-forward proposition.

As a consequence of these actions, I believe this further cements the actuality that GoodRx will not be returning to high growth rates any time soon.

What in fact is happening here is that the comparables with the prior year are becoming easier, and this will allow the business to put forth the narrative that it's delivering some growth. However, for all intents and purposes, GoodRx is no longer a growth business, therefore it won't be awarded a growth premium multiple on its stock, which is what we'll discuss next.

Thinking Through GDRX's Valuation

Data by YCharts

Above we have a reminder of the underlying volatility in its share price. Can you imagine that its multiple went from around 2x forward sales to nearly 5x forward sales in a matter of a couple of months? And then, the multiple went the other way again in the next few months? That's a really tough setup for investors to get comfortable around.

GoodRx is on target to deliver around $215 million of EBITDA this year. This puts the stock priced at exactly 10x EBITDA. As touched on throughout, it's difficult to make the case that this stock is cheaply valued.

But at the same time, I don't believe the stock is richly priced either. Essentially, this is a business that has its work cut out, but there's a framework in place where the business can return to growth, albeit not much. Furthermore, given that its valuation is once again back at close to the year's low, I believe that investors' expectations are dampened. Making GDRX tentatively a good entry point at around $5 per share.

The Bottom Line

I have a somewhat uncertain outlook for GoodRx. While the stock has experienced significant volatility and is currently down 90% from its all-time highs, I believe there might be a potential opportunity if the business continues to progress. However, I'm also aware of certain challenges that need to be addressed.

GoodRx has faced challenges, including a decline in subscription plans and revenue growth rates that suggest it's no longer a high-growth business. The company also mentioned making trade-offs between growth and margin during its earnings call, indicating a reevaluation of its strategy.

Despite these challenges, I believe there's a framework in place for GoodRx to potentially return to modest growth. Its current valuation, which is close to the year's low, suggests that investor expectations are tempered, making it now a good entry point to start, but with the view of averaging slowly over time. While the path forward may not be easy, there's potential for the company to regain relevancy and deliver value in the healthcare space.